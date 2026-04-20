Politics

Business

Faith & Culture

Sports

Radio

Menu

×

Sections

Politics

Business

Faith & Culture

Sports

About

About Us

Team

Events

Radio Network

Alabama family of four killed in South Carolina plane crash while returning home

Sherri Blevins

(WJCL News/Youtube/Screenshot)

A Huntsville, Alabama, family of four was killed Friday in a plane crash near an airport in South Carolina while returning home from North Carolina.

According to the Union County Coroner’s Office, James Moffatt, 60, his wife Leasa Moffatt, 61, and their sons Andrew Moffatt, 30, and William Moffatt, 28, all died when their aircraft went down near Union County Airport.

Authorities said the family had been traveling from Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, back to Huntsville and had stopped in Union County, South Carolina, to refuel before the crash.

The aircraft crashed in a wooded area near the runway shortly after takeoff, killing all four people on board.

Additional details about the aircraft and crash response confirmed the date of the crash as April 17.

The aircraft was identified as a Mooney M20P single-engine plane and the crash site was located deep in a wooded area, requiring heavy equipment to access the wreckage.

Reports confirmed that James Moffatt was piloting the aircraft at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are leading the investigation into the incident.

Sherri Blevins is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You may contact her at [email protected].

Recent in News

Tim Cook steps down as Apple CEO; Gov. Ivey honors Alabama native

Sawyer Knowles 9 hours ago

Great Southern Wood Preserving

Great Southern Wood Preserving names Ian Crabtree as CFO, promotes Justin Wright to COO

Grayson Everett 16 hours ago

Related

Alabama religious release time

Religious release time from school now a parent’s right in Alabama

Grayson Everett 17 hours ago

USDA restructuring closes Huntsville Forest Service research center, shifts Alabama operations to Auburn

Sherri Blevins Yesterday

New law ends AHSAA sit-out rule for CHOOSE Act student-athletes

Michael Brauner 3 days ago

Ex-Alabama player accused of using wigs, fake IDs to impersonate NFL players in $20 million loan scheme

Michael Brauner 3 days ago

Mobile residents select ‘Second Line Transit’ as new name for city’s public transit system

Michael Brauner 4 days ago

AHSAA passes shot clock implementation beginning next season in high school basketball

Michael Brauner 4 days ago

Next Post

Former Alabama star Will Anderson becomes NFL’s highest-paid non-quarterback ever

Michael Brauner 12 hours ago