Alabama family of four killed in South Carolina plane crash while returning home

A Huntsville, Alabama, family of four was killed Friday in a plane crash near an airport in South Carolina while returning home from North Carolina.

According to the Union County Coroner’s Office, James Moffatt, 60, his wife Leasa Moffatt, 61, and their sons Andrew Moffatt, 30, and William Moffatt, 28, all died when their aircraft went down near Union County Airport.

Authorities said the family had been traveling from Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, back to Huntsville and had stopped in Union County, South Carolina, to refuel before the crash.

The aircraft crashed in a wooded area near the runway shortly after takeoff, killing all four people on board.

Additional details about the aircraft and crash response confirmed the date of the crash as April 17.

The aircraft was identified as a Mooney M20P single-engine plane and the crash site was located deep in a wooded area, requiring heavy equipment to access the wreckage.

Reports confirmed that James Moffatt was piloting the aircraft at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are leading the investigation into the incident.

Sherri Blevins is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You may contact her at [email protected].