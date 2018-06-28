Subscription Preferences:

Alabama already has ‘Right To Try’ medicine law, but here’s why federal law is important

Congress recently passed national “right to try” legislation giving terminally ill patients freedom to try experimental drugs. Perhaps this will inspire an overhaul of drug regulation to enhance patient freedom.

The Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act of 1938 gave the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authority to ban unsafe medicines. The 1962 Kefauver-Harris Amendments added the requirement that drugs be proven effective in their intended use. The FDA also controls the drug testing process.

Some terminal illnesses, unfortunately, have no cure. Sometimes an experimental drug in the testing phase offers promise. Terminally ill patients could not take these drugs since they were not yet FDA approved. The long wait for formal approval was often a death sentence.

Right to try establishes that Americans and not bureaucrats decide about trying a potentially life-saving drug. The federal law is largely symbolic now, as 38 states (including Alabama) already have right to try laws. And since 2005, the FDA has liberalized access to clinical trials for terminally ill patients. Still, I think that the principle is important.

Indeed, why should the Federal government decide how we treat insomnia, incontinence, pain, and other ailments? Having the FDA determine only safety and relaxing prescription control would yield significant economic, health, and personal benefits.

Such a reform should lower the cost of drugs. A Tufts University study put the average cost of a new drug approval at $2.6 billion, and demonstrating effectiveness is the largest part of this cost. Furthermore, the FDA exhibits a conservative bias in drug approvals, seemingly avoiding ever approving a drug that proves harmful. Drugs are often available in Europe months or years sooner than here. These delays have resulted in hundreds of thousands of deaths over the last 50 years. Eliminating proof of effectiveness would hasten approval of generic drugs.

Doctors’ prescribing behavior reveals that FDA certification of effectiveness is unnecessary. Many prescriptions today are for “off-label” uses which never received FDA approval. Doctors often discover that drugs introduced to treat one illness will often work on other conditions. The best known “off-label” use is probably aspirin’s prevention of heart attacks. Today oncologists increasingly use genetic information about a person’s cancer to select chemotherapy drugs, often a mix that was never clinically tested. Doctors are willing to prescribe and insurance companies are willing to pay for such uses even without FDA assurances of effectiveness.

Would a free-for-all ensue if all safe drugs were available without a prescription? One hundred years ago, before FDA regulation, many “patent” medicines with very little medicinal value were marketed. While drug makers selling the modern equivalents of snake oil is a reasonable fear, it ignores the impact of many players besides patients, starting obviously with doctors. Hospitals, insurance companies, and Medicare and Medicaid also assure quality, through their formularies, or lists of drugs approved for use.

Economist Sam Peltzman’s pioneering research in the 1970s highlighted how these forces effectively policed drug companies’ effectiveness claims. You or I may not remember which company made an overhyped dud drug, but doctors, hospitals, and insurers will. Insurers will demand evidence of effectiveness before paying thousands of dollars for treatments.

If all safe drugs were available over the counter, prescriptions would still be necessary for insurance payment, and rightly so. I favor marijuana liberalization, but I do not wish to pay for other peoples’ recreational drug use. A two-part market would likely evolve, one with medically justified prescriptions covered by insurance, and one with consumer purchase out-of-pocket. The best pain meds, sleep aids, and other drugs would be available without government approval. Out-of-pocket consumer purchases might also discipline drug pricing. An insurance company will balk at paying $500 for a drug sold to consumers for $50.

Right to try is worth celebrating. The principle is that we should get to make decisions about our health care. Further reforms letting Americans decide how to treat our life-threatening and everyday ailments will, I think, make us wealthier, healthier, and happier.

Daniel Sutter is the Charles G. Koch Professor of Economics with the Manuel H. Johnson Center for Political Economy at Troy University.

Alabama columnist goes on a teeth-gritted rager

“Let them eat frozen dinners,” writes Josh Moon, a columnist for Alabama Political Reporter, in his Wednesday column.

Appealing to man’s greater instincts, Moon encourages progressives to continue heckling Republican leaders out of restaurants, to “protest them at their office, boo them in public settings,” and to “not stop making life absolutely, utterly miserable for the conservative lawmakers who have worked so diligently the last several years to make sure life is.”

Moon implies that he wouldn’t have always made these calls to the ranks, but it’s a desperate time, and a desperate measure is needed.

“The time for civility and reasoned debate has passed us by. We tried that,” he writes.

Such attitudes unsettle the stomach, as do some of the things which Moon cites as having brought him to this point of last resort: President Trump’s vulgarities and treatment of immigrants at the border.

I even agree that Trump is largely to blame for the wretched state of political discourse in America and recognize a dramatic irony in certain Republicans’ calls for “civility.”

Even still, justifying a continuation of maltreatment strikes me as highly questionable, both morally and practically. I’m sure Moon, in other circumstances, would hold a similar point of view but he’s so pissed off that he can’t help but to flail his arms.

The moral concerns of such an approach can, I believe, be defended with a certain amount of ease by simple but authoritative invocations of Ghandi, Jesus, Martin Luther King Jr., or Barney.

The practical concerns of such an approach, on the other hand, perhaps deserve some consideration with the specific question, what will it accomplish?

It certainly won’t convince the harangued, or their allies, to change their minds. They may leave a movie, but that accomplishes nothing related to the resolving policy differences which started it all.

When chiders chide, they fail to offer the ‘chidee’ an argument to consider. If the chiders are screaming, “You’re a fascist, you’re a fascist,” – a sort of argument – their argument isn’t being heard.

If Moon’s primary aim is to change minds, his approach won’t bring that result.

Perhaps that isn’t his primary aim.

Secondly, continually heckling folks out of restaurants will likely result in violence.

National Review Online’s editor Charles Cooke made this case in a recent edition of NR’s The Editors podcast.

“I think, though, one can draw a distinction between words and cartoons and political rhetoric and statues and television shows and so forth, and mobs,” Cooke said.

“The recent movement towards a mob mentality has bothered me for two reasons. The first is, okay, you got rid of Sarah Sanders from the restaurant. I think the owner is entitled to do that. I’m slightly more bothered by the report that she followed her across the street to another restaurant and harangued her.”

“We’re starting now to move to actions, not speech,” Cooke continued, citing the recent episodes involving Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao and her husband Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, and Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, who reported being spat upon at the movie theater.

“And one of the reasons that we try to discourage that in civil society is that tempers can flare, and people can get quite easily drawn into physical conflict, and in a country with this many guns, that can have serious consequences.”

Cooke is right. There’s nowhere else for it all to go but to violence. I don’t think that’s something Moon wants, but I don’t know.

It’s difficult to know just how practical Moon intends to be in his exhortations, whether he meant what he wrote literally or poetically, but it’s certainly harmful.

I conclude with this reflection: Was it more effective when, as a child or teenager, a parent yelled at or spanked you or when a parent expressed “disappointment” in you?

Disappointment always hurt me more, and I’ve heard a lot of people say the same.

If you’re disappointed in your government or your fellow Americans, find a way to let them know through measured words.

And just let them eat out.

@jeremywbeaman is a contributing writer for Yellowhammer News

What will Sen. Doug Jones do on Trump’s Supreme Court pick and does it really matter?

When Sen. Doug Jones beat Roy Moore to become Alabama’s junior U.S. senator, it was widely believed by everyone who was not in the mainstream media or a Jones voter, that Jones is a caretaker senator.

If Jones want to keep this seat, Jones has to represent Alabama and not just his voters. To keep his seat, barring a Roy Moore political rebirth, Jones has to represent all of the voters that sat out the 2017 special election. Can he do this without voting with President Donald Trump on a Supreme Court nominee? Congressman Bradley Byrne told WVNN and Yellowhammer News that Jones has to balance what he wants to do with what he has to do to survive:

“Doug is a personal friend of mine, and I like him a lot, but Doug really does personally deep inside of him agree with the liberal agenda. So, he knows the political ramifications of voting against whoever President Trump brings up. But deep down inside of him he does not want to vote for that person, and he’s getting a lot of support in that regard from people on the Democratic side. So, it is a tough decision for him, I get it, but he was elected to be a senator from Alabama. And when you are in that position you have to represent Alabama, and you are not representing Alabama if you are going against President Trump’s pick to be on the United States Supreme Court.”

Why this matters:

President Trump’s choice is going to be a pro-life choice, Jones and his base are not. Alabama, as a whole, is the most pro-choice in the union. While Jones does not have an election this year, other Democrats in red states do.

Sens. Joe Manchin, Heidi Heitkamp, Joe Donnelly and Claire McCaskill’s public pronouncements may give us a clue as to where Jones is heading. However, Jones has been particularly secretive of his decision making, he hedged on the Trump tax cuts and still hasn’t said where he stood on Trump’s other Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch. The obvious difference here is that he never had to cast votes on those matters so he can have some wiggle room, but he will have to vote on this.

Listen to the interview here:

Former Alabama House majority leader released from federal prison

Former Alabama House Majority Leader Micky Hammon has been released from federal prison.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons lists that Hammon was released Wednesday after serving a 90-day sentence for mail fraud.

Hammon, a Republican from Decatur, pleaded guilty last year to using campaign funds for personal expenses.

He served in the Legislature from 2002 until he was removed last year after pleading guilty to the felony charge.

At Hammon’s February sentencing hearing, U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson rebuffed prosecutors’ suggestion that Hammon receive no prison time.

Thompson said he wanted to send a message about the seriousness of the crime.

Correction: A former headline mistakenly listed Hammon as a former House speaker.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Alabama’s Martha Roby: It’s still ‘very emotional’ recalling horrific Planned Parenthood videos that sparked passionate floor speech

It’s been nearly three years since Alabama Republican Congresswoman Martha Roby was the first member to give an impassioned one-minute speech on the House floor decrying Planned Parenthood after alarming undercover videos surfaced about the abortion provider’s sale of fetal body parts.

Roby, who will next month face former Democrat Congressman Bobby Bright in a GOP primary runoff for Alabama’s 2nd congressional district, appeared on Alabama-based EWTN last week and recalled what it was like to see the Center for Medical Progress videos and speak out about them.

“Even to hear [a replay of the speech] now is very emotional,” Roby said, with tears coming to her eyes. “I remember I was sitting in an appropriations markup, committee mark, that morning, and was scrolling through Twitter on my phone and came across the article and just couldn’t believe what I was reading, and I immediately texted the link to my staff and said, ‘Is this real? Is this really happening?’ So as soon as the committee mark was over, I immediately went to the floor to give that one-minute speech … and one minute was not nearly enough. I distinctly remember there were other members waiting in line to give their one-minutes and they too were filled with emotion at hearing this for the first time.”

WATCH Roby’s July 2015 speech:

Roby told EWTN host Catherine Hadro she takes any opportunity to fight for the unborn and is “unapologetically pro-life,” considering it “an amazing privilege to be able to be a voice in Congress for those who have no voice.”

WATCH the entire interview here:

Roby recently received President Trump’s endorsement despite her de-endorsement of the president following the release of his “Access Hollywood” demeaning comments about women.

Roby also earlier this year secured the endorsements of major pro-life groups including National Right to Life and the Susan B. Anthony List.

In his Roby endorsement tweet, Trump called Roby’s challenger, Bobby Bright, a “Nancy Pelosi voting Democrat” to which Bright responded in a statement to Al.com that “I understand politics and how Washington works. It appears the D.C. powerbrokers have gotten to the President on this issue.”

Bright is a former Montgomery mayor, served one term in Congress as a Democrat before Roby defeated him in 2010, and says he is pro-life. As reported by the Montgomery Advertiser, Bright said, “My time in Congress as a conservative Blue Dog Democrat convinced me we were a dying breed and that I was more closely aligned with the Republican Party. I parted company with the Democrats on all major policy issues and that is why I am running as a Republican.”

Roby’s latest ad challenges Bright’s claims of conservatism, saying in a campaign press release that Bright “[supported] Barack Obama and Democrats in Washington. With his first vote in Congress representing the people of AL-02, Bobby Bright voted to give Nancy Pelosi the Speaker’s gavel, calling the decision a ‘no-brainer.'”

The runoff election for Alabama’s second congressional district is July 17.

Rachel Blackmon Bryars is managing editor of Yellowhammer News

Birmingham Crisis Center sees uptick in calls following recent celebrity, high profile suicides — WBRC

With the high profile suicides of celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain, fashion designer Kate Spade, and, more locally, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s wife, Bridgette, dominating recent headlines, WBRC reports the Crisis Center in Birmingham has seen an increase in calls.

Marshall cited mental illness as part of his wife’s struggle, which he said ultimately led to her early death.

While the spike in calls is alarming, the Crisis Center told the station that it is good people are realizing there is a problem and are looking for help.

“We have seen our calls increase, not only because people are struggling, but because they want to help their friends that they think are struggling as well,” Meg McGlamery, Executive Director at the Crisis Center, told WBRC. “And so, the only good news from this is that people realize that they’re not the only ones feeling this way.”

Crisis Center in Birmingham offers mental health assistance and more on their website or over the phone at (205) 323-7777.

