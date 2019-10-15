7 Things: War of words between Byrne and Jones, Trump to sanction Turkey, ‘impeachment’ hearing takes place and more …
7. LeBron James returns from China and immediately disappoints everyone
- Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James spoke to the press for the first time after returning from China and refused to comment on the situation in China, but was willing to criticize Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morley for daring to support the protesters in Hong Kong.
- The NBA may be able to save their business relationship with the Chinese government by muzzling their players and apologizing, but the players find themselves in an unenviable position of justifying their outspoken politicking on American matters while cowering and demuring on issues involving the red Chinese and Hong Kong.
6. Some people might actually want Troy King in Congress
- Nineteen days ago, Troy King announced that he would be campaigning for the District 2 congressional seat, and now he’s announced that his campaign has raised $100,000
- King’s campaign has said that his name ID is at 88%, and he has said that his candidacy is for those “tired of the crazies who have been running Washington D.C.”
5. Toyota is partnering with the Trash Pandas
- Tuesday, the Rocket City Trash Pandas announced that their field will be named “Toyota Field” for their partnership with Toyota Motor Manufacturing Alabama, Ballcorps LLC and Madison city.
- Trash Pandas CEO Ralph Nelson announced the name, saying, “Discussions began more than two years ago, well before stadium plans were finalized, and today’s announcement reflects Toyota’s commitment to our region and unwavering support they have shown the Trash Pandas since day one.”
4. No surprise: The White House doesn’t support absurd video
- After a parody video went viral that showed President Donald Trump killing politicians and media outlets, the White House has released a statement that Trump “strongly condemns” the video.
- The video is a photoshopped parody of a scene from the movie “Kingsman,” and Trump is shown shooting and stabbing people like Mitt Romney, Maxine Waters, Hillary Clinton and news outlets like CNN, NPR and NBC.
3. Impeachment “bombshells”
- Former deputy assistant to the president Fiona Hill was testifying on Monday and sources say she told Congress she saw “wrongdoing” in the dealings with Ukraine. She also claims national security adviser John Bolton had referred to Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, as a “hand grenade” who was “going to blow everybody up,” adding his interactions were akin to a “drug deal.”
- Republicans aren’t happy about the process and the fact that U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL) was removed from the hearing, which led to him asking, “What are Democrats so afraid of?” He also questioned why he wasn’t allowed to sit in on the testimony.
2. Sanctions to be issued against Turkey
- President Donald Trump has announced that he intends to use executive order to bring sanctions against Turkey for their “destabilizing” actions in Syria after Trump’s decision to withdraw all U.S. troops from northern Syria.
- Previously, Trump threatened that if Turkey did anything that he “considered to be off limits,” he “will totally destroy and obliterate the Economy of Turkey.” Trump has told Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that Turkey needs to immediately ceasefire.
1. Byrne wants the Bidens investigated, Jones seems disinterested
- On Tuesday, U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) will file a resolution asking three House committees to investigate Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings while Joe Biden was vice president, which Byrne announced on Monday morning while appearing on “Fox & Friends.”
- Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) attempted to tie this to President Donald Trump’s children who are still working in the fields they were working in prior to the 2016 election. Biden’s sons (yes, sons) got gigs in fields they had no business with and clearly sold access.