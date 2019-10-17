7 Things: New York and D.C. liberals love Doug Jones, Brooks wants impeachment info in the open, Trump and Pelosi both look terrible and more …
7. Birmingham student went home with a fake gunshot wound
- Amonn Jackson, a second-grader at Phillips Academy in Birmingham, attended drama class where the teacher painted a gunshot wound on Jackson’s forehead. Jackson’s mother, Zakiya Milhouse, said she didn’t think painting something like a gunshot wound on young children is an appropriate lesson.
- The teacher who painted the gunshot wound also painted other injuries, like black eyes, on other children; Milhouse said the teacher “didn’t think it was a real big deal.” Birmingham City Schools have already released a statement on the issue saying that particular portion of the lesson on special effects will be removed.
6. The wall is actually working
- At the border near San Diego, California, 14 miles of wall has already been built. Now, Douglas Harrison, chief patrol agent of U.S. Border Patrol’s San Diego Sector, is saying that the wall has made a distinct difference.
- Back in March, there were 6,880 apprehensions at the San Diego sector, and in May, numbers decreased to 5,884. More recently in August, apprehensions were down to 3,326, and as a whole, there has been a 65% decrease in apprehensions at the border since May.
5. Most Alabama congressman aren’t backing the president on withdrawing troops from Northern Syria
- When it comes to President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw all U.S. troops from Northern Syria, five out of the seven Alabama U.S. representatives have voted to condemn Trump’s decision.
- The resolution passed 354-60. U.S. Reps. Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) and Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) both voted against the resolution, siding with Trump.
4. Democrats left the meeting over Syria
- Wednesday, President Donald Trump held a meeting to discuss policy on Syria, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) walked out of the meeting because of what they “witnessed on the part of the president was a meltdown,” Pelosi said.
- Pelosi also said that “we have to pray for his health – because this was a very serious meltdown on the part of the president,” and Trump either referred to Pelosi as a “third-grade politician” or “third-rate politician” that initiated some of the tension. Trump posted a picture on Twitter of Pelosi at the meeting captioned, “Nervous Nancy’s unhinged meltdown!”
3. Trump and Pelosi have a blowup at the White House, making everyone look bad
- The Trump administration invited Congressional leaders to the White House to discuss Syria, but all of this was happening in the midst of an “informal impeachment” inquiry and that led to a war of words, a storm out and a now-famous photo that everyone claims makes them look good.
- Everyone sees exactly what they want to see in this photo. Trump supporters think Pelosi flipped out and the media and their Democrats see Pelosi as a defiant hero.
2. If you want to impeach, make it public
- A new House resolution introduced by U.S. Representative Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) that would require all impeachment parts and proceedings be available for public view. Brooks said that the current impeachment inquiry is “secretive” and “violates both the Constitution and past precedent.”
- In Brooks’ statement, he questioned why Democrats seem to be so against dealing with this openly, saying, “I don’t understand how Democrats can possibly be opposed to open government and a more informed citizenry that gets real evidence firsthand rather than illegally leaked gossip so readily parroted and aired by a complicit partisan Fake News Media.”
1. Doug Jones is doing well with people who can’t vote for him
- Third quarter fundraising numbers have been reported for the U.S. Senate race in Alabama, and a large majority of U.S. Senator Doug Jones’ (D-AL) financial support comes from out-of-state, with 77.85% of donations coming from out-of-state and only 22.15% from in-state.
- California, Washington, D.C., Virginia, Maryland and New York make up 43.22% of Jones’ donations. Comparatively, Secretary of State John Merrill had more than 80% of his donations come from Alabama, and former Auburn Football coach Tommy Tuberville had 82% of his donations come from in-state supporters.