Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

4 key reasons Alabama’s ‘Rocket City’ is best pick for Space Command HQ 44 mins ago / Analysis
Here’s what Alabama’s congressional incumbents have in their war chests after Q3 2 hours ago / Politics
Tommy Tuberville sides with Mo Brooks, Bradley Byrne in opposition to Congress’ anti-Trump-Northern Syria resolution 3 hours ago / News
7 Things: New York and D.C. liberals love Doug Jones, Brooks wants impeachment info in the open, Trump and Pelosi both look terrible and more … 4 hours ago / Analysis
University of Alabama continues to exceed in graduating its varsity athletes 5 hours ago / Sports
Huntsville-managed SLS program gets major boost; 2024 Moon mission closer to realization 6 hours ago / News
Episode 6: Interview with former Nine Inch Nails drummer Chris Vrenna 6 hours ago / Podcasts
Episode 30: Bye week recap, college football midterm 12 hours ago / Podcasts
Black Alabamians should reject Doug Jones in 2020 19 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Heaven to hell and back again: How faith, Nick Saban helped Tyrone Prothro get his life back 20 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Governor Ivey may go at the prison issue mostly alone 21 hours ago / Opinion
Mo Brooks introduces resolution demanding impeachment work available to public 21 hours ago / News
Rick Karle: Mark Ingram shows that Bama blood runs deep 23 hours ago / Sports
Congress considering three bills bad for Alabama small businesses 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
Celebrate the Seventh Amendment in Montgomery 1 day ago / Sponsored
More ‘rat poison’: Four Alabama football players named to midseason AP All-America team 1 day ago / Sports
Carl, Coleman build big cash advantages in AL-01, AL-02 1 day ago / News
7 Things: Another Dem Debate, big money in Alabama GOP Senate race, no impeachment vote and more … 1 day ago / Analysis
Doug Jones raises 77% from out-of-state in third quarter of 2019 1 day ago / News
Tuberville to run first digital ad — ‘We can’t be bought, and we won’t back down’ 1 day ago / News
4 hours ago

7 Things: New York and D.C. liberals love Doug Jones, Brooks wants impeachment info in the open, Trump and Pelosi both look terrible and more …

7. Birmingham student went home with a fake gunshot wound

  • Amonn Jackson, a second-grader at Phillips Academy in Birmingham, attended drama class where the teacher painted a gunshot wound on Jackson’s forehead. Jackson’s mother, Zakiya Milhouse, said she didn’t think painting something like a gunshot wound on young children is an appropriate lesson.
  • The teacher who painted the gunshot wound also painted other injuries, like black eyes, on other children; Milhouse said the teacher “didn’t think it was a real big deal.” Birmingham City Schools have already released a statement on the issue saying that particular portion of the lesson on special effects will be removed.

6. The wall is actually working

  • At the border near San Diego, California, 14 miles of wall has already been built. Now, Douglas Harrison, chief patrol agent of U.S. Border Patrol’s San Diego Sector, is saying that the wall has made a distinct difference.
  • Back in March, there were 6,880 apprehensions at the San Diego sector, and in May, numbers decreased to 5,884. More recently in August, apprehensions were down to 3,326, and as a whole, there has been a 65% decrease in apprehensions at the border since May.

5. Most Alabama congressman aren’t backing the president on withdrawing troops from Northern Syria

  • When it comes to President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw all U.S. troops from Northern Syria, five out of the seven Alabama U.S. representatives have voted to condemn Trump’s decision.
  • The resolution passed 354-60. U.S. Reps. Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) and Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) both voted against the resolution, siding with Trump.

4. Democrats left the meeting over Syria

  • Wednesday, President Donald Trump held a meeting to discuss policy on Syria, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) walked out of the meeting because of what they “witnessed on the part of the president was a meltdown,” Pelosi said.
  • Pelosi also said that “we have to pray for his health – because this was a very serious meltdown on the part of the president,” and Trump either referred to Pelosi as a “third-grade politician” or “third-rate politician” that initiated some of the tension. Trump posted a picture on Twitter of Pelosi at the meeting captioned, “Nervous Nancy’s unhinged meltdown!”

3. Trump and Pelosi have a blowup at the White House, making everyone look bad

  • The Trump administration invited Congressional leaders to the White House to discuss Syria, but all of this was happening in the midst of an “informal impeachment” inquiry and that led to a war of words, a storm out and a now-famous photo that everyone claims makes them look good.
  • Everyone sees exactly what they want to see in this photo. Trump supporters think Pelosi flipped out and the media and their Democrats see Pelosi as a defiant hero.

2. If you want to impeach, make it public

  • A new House resolution introduced by U.S. Representative Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) that would require all impeachment parts and proceedings be available for public view. Brooks said that the current impeachment inquiry is “secretive” and “violates both the Constitution and past precedent.”
  • In Brooks’ statement, he questioned why Democrats seem to be so against dealing with this openly, saying, “I don’t understand how Democrats can possibly be opposed to open government and a more informed citizenry that gets real evidence firsthand rather than illegally leaked gossip so readily parroted and aired by a complicit partisan Fake News Media.”

1. Doug Jones is doing well with people who can’t vote for him

  • Third quarter fundraising numbers have been reported for the U.S. Senate race in Alabama, and a large majority of U.S. Senator Doug Jones’ (D-AL) financial support comes from out-of-state, with 77.85% of donations coming from out-of-state and only 22.15% from in-state.
  • California, Washington, D.C., Virginia, Maryland and New York make up 43.22% of Jones’ donations. Comparatively, Secretary of State John Merrill had more than 80% of his donations come from Alabama, and former Auburn Football coach Tommy Tuberville had 82% of his donations come from in-state supporters.
44 mins ago

4 key reasons Alabama’s ‘Rocket City’ is best pick for Space Command HQ

Huntsville is in the running to be the headquarters of the new U.S. Space Command, a move that is a natural fit for Alabama’s Rocket City and its longtime support of space and defense programs.

Goals of the new command are to better organize and advance the military’s extensive operations in space and to seek more effective ways to protect U.S. assets such as satellites that are crucial for communications, navigation and surveillance.

“When you think of space, you think of Huntsville, the birthplace of the rockets that put man on the moon and a huge hub for ongoing innovation and space exploration,” said Greg Canfield, Secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce. “At the same time, the city is deeply rooted and invested in the security of our nation, and for decades has been at the forefront of safeguarding U.S. interests around the world.

846
Keep reading 846 WORDS

“There could not be a better or more fitting location to lead the important mission of the U.S. Space Command than Huntsville, Alabama,” Secretary Canfield said.

Five other sites – four in Colorado and one in California – also are finalists for the headquarters, but here are four key reasons why Huntsville tops them all.

No. 1: PROXIMITY TO KEY INFRASTRUCTURE

Huntsville is home to Redstone Arsenal, which has been the center of the U.S. Army’s missile and rocket programs for more than 50 years.

The nation’s first ballistic missile was developed at Redstone, and it is the current site of a number of military organizations, including the Army’s Aviation and Missile Command, Space and Missile Defense Command, and the Missile Defense Agency.

Also located at Redstone is NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center, which designed the Saturn V rockets that powered the Apollo program moon landings in the 1960s and 1970s.

Marshall has continued to lead the way in human space exploration, developing new rocket engines and tanks for the Space Shuttle fleet, building sections of the International Space Station and now managing the science work done by astronauts onboard the ISS.

NASA’s Space Launch System, an advanced launch vehicle that will provide the foundation for human exploration beyond Earth’s orbit, is designed, developed and managed by Marshall.

NASA has turned to Marshall to lead its Human Landing System Program for the return to the Moon.

No. 2: PRESENCE OF MAJOR PLAYERS

With such a rich history of success, Huntsville has been an attractive location for defense contractors and other private firms doing business with the government.

Boeing, for example, has more than 3,000 employees in the Huntsville area, working in a diverse range of its global businesses.

The company is the prime contractor on the core stage of NASA’s SLS, and local employees also are heavily involved in the development of rockets, missiles and weapons systems.

Other major industry players have a significant presence in the North Alabama region too, and their ranks continue to grow.

Aerojet RocketdyneBlue Origin and United Launch Alliance are all involved in building the next-generation rockets that will drive future space travel, and breakthrough technologies are also happening elsewhere.

Just last month, Lockheed Martin announced plans to make North Alabama its flagship location for work on hypersonics programs, with a new production facility and almost 275 jobs slated for Huntsville and nearby Courtland.

Hypersonic Strike capabilities have been identified by the U.S. government as a critical capability to be addressed in support of the U.S. National Security Strategy.

No. 3: EXPERTISE AND A PIONEER SPIRIT

More than half a century has passed since Wernher von Braun and his team of German scientists first made their mark on Huntsville with missile and rocket development. But that legacy remains.

Huntsville is loaded with tech talent and regularly wins accolades for a well-trained and highly educated workforce.

Earlier this year, the city was ranked No. 3 in the nation for the most high-tech jobs, according to an analysis of federal labor statistics by 24/7 Wall Street. The only two metros to top Huntsville are in California’s Silicon Valley and in Maryland near Washington D.C.

Huntsville has 15.7 percent of its 222,000-strong working in STEM fields, the analysis shows. The most common STEM job is aerospace engineers, which number nearly 4,000, more than any other major U.S. metro, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The concentration of aerospace engineers in Huntsville is 38 times the national average, the BLS figures show.

Beyond the skill, the city embraces a spirit of innovation reminiscent of those early rocketeers.

There’s a bustling start-up scene, and it’s not just in the defense business.

The HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology is a hub of new discoveries in the life sciences field, while the new Invention to Innovation Center (I²C) at the University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) is grooming entrepreneurs who specialize in software, electronics, data science and more.

UAH is located in Cummings Research Park, the nation’s second largest research park and home to nearly 300 companies.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle has called on the Pentagon to choose Huntsville and Redstone Arsenal for the new Space Command headquarters, saying the city is uniquely positioned to protect the nation’s assets and interests in space.

“No one does space and defense better than the brainpower on Redstone Arsenal. The world’s most advanced capabilities in aerospace, space and missile defense, and space exploration are already here,” Battle said.

No. 4: COMMANDING ADVANTAGE

Huntsville’s low-cost environment is another significant plus.

In recent years, Huntsville has attracted major projects from companies ranging from Polaris (off-road vehicles) to Blue Origin (rocket engines). The Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA joint venture is constructing a $1.6 billion auto plant where the assembly lines will be named “Apollo” and “Discovery.”

A key reason they all picked Huntsville? The cost of doing business in Alabama’s Rocket City is 32 percent less than the national average, according to the Huntsville Madison County Chamber.

U.S. News & World Report has also picked up on Huntsville’s affordability. In April 2019, the magazine cited Huntsville as the “No. 1 Affordable Place to Live in America” for the second consecutive year.

All of these factors make Huntsville a smart pick for the Space Command HQ.

(Courtesy of Made in Alabama)

Show less
2 hours ago

Here’s what Alabama’s congressional incumbents have in their war chests after Q3

Incumbent members of Alabama’s U.S. House delegation are seeking reelection in 2020 in all but two districts. These five representatives this week filed their latest finance reports with the Federal Election Commission, disclosing what they raised in the third quarter of 2019 and how much money they have in their campaign accounts.

The two incumbents not running for reelection are Rep. Bradley Byrne (AL-01), who is running for the U.S. Senate, and Rep. Martha Roby (AL-02).

307
Keep reading 307 WORDS

In Q3, Rep. Mike Rogers (AL-03) raised $104,507 and spent $149,841. He had $652,353 cash-on-hand at the end of the quarter.

Rogers is the ranking member of the House Homeland Security Committee and a senior member of the Armed Services Committee.

Rep. Robert Aderholt (AL-04) raised $234,839. He spent $143,374 and was left with $873,618.

Aderholt is a leading member of the powerful House Committee on Appropriations and serves as the ranking member of its Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice and Science. He also serves as a member of the Agriculture and Rural Development Subcommittee and the Defense Subcommittee.

Rep. Mo Brooks (AL-05), who is facing a primary challenge, raised $18,375 and spent $29,199. He had $859,645 remaining at the close of Q3.

Brooks is a member of the House Armed Services Committee and the Science, Space and Technology Committee.

AL-05 GOP challenger Chris Lewis raised $14,795, spent $35,176 and had $15,084 on hand at the conclusion of the third quarter.

Rep. Gary Palmer (AL-06) brought in $143,725 and spent $77,264. He finished the quarter with $518,118.

Palmer serves on the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure and three of its subcommittees. He is also the chair of the Republican Study Committee, making him the fifth-highest ranking Republican in the chamber.

Rep. Terri Sewell (AL-07), Alabama’s only Democrat in the House, raised $289,760 in the quarter. She spent $155,385 and reported having $1,859,099 left on hand.

Sewell is the vice chair of the House Committee on Ways and Means, also serving on three of its subcommittees. She is on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and chairs its Subcommittee on Defense Intelligence and Warfighter Support. Sewell is additionally on the Subcommittee on Intelligence Modernization and Readiness.

RELATED: Carl, Coleman build big cash advantages in AL-01, AL-02

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
3 hours ago

Tommy Tuberville sides with Mo Brooks, Bradley Byrne in opposition to Congress’ anti-Trump-Northern Syria resolution

Some of the pseudo-intellectuals that make up the punditry of Alabama’s legacy media are crying foul over the “no” votes cast by U.S. Reps. Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) and Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) on a resolution opposing President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw U.S. forces in Northern Syria.

Brooks and Byrne joined 58 other congressional Republicans on the resolution that passed 354-60, with “yes” votes that included Alabama U.S. Reps. Martha Roby (R-Montgomery), Mike Rogers (R-Saks), Robert Aderholt (R-Haleyville), Gary Palmer (R-Hoover) and Terri Sewell (D-Birmingham).

Despite the overwhelming support in the U.S. House of Representatives, former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville joined his U.S. Senate campaign opponent Byrne in support of Trump’s decision for the drawdown.

415
Keep reading 415 WORDS

“It’s a problem — it’s a huge problem,” Tuberville said. “President Trump did not start this problem. President Trump inherited this complete mess. The whole Middle East, he inherited — he’s trying to do something about it. I’m going to give him the benefit of the doubt that he knows what he is doing because he’s got all those people telling him, giving him advice about what’s going on. It’s amazing to me that we’re worried about the Syrian border — we’re worrying about the Syrian border when we’ve got a worse mess right here in the United States. We’ve got our own border we don’t even protect. We’ve absolutely lost our mind when we want to go three or four thousand miles from here to protect somebody else’s when if we don’t start protecting our border, it ain’t going to make any difference. We’ve got everything backwards in this country.”

Tuberville pledged his support for Trump and accused some of the members of Congress in opposition to the president’s policy of being against it for the sake of being against the president.

“I’m with President Trump on this,” he continued. “He’ll make the right decision. I am sick and tired of my friends and buddies, and guys I went to school with going over and getting killed for useless wars, wars that don’t have an end to, wars that we don’t go try to win. We try to run a police state. I think everybody is sick and tired of that. We feel bad for other people, but I’m sure there’s going to be some consequences in some areas, but we have got a president of the United States we have elected as commander-in-chief. Let him run the country. Get out of his way. I saw where 300 people today in the House voted for President Trump not to do what he is doing. It absolutely amazes me. Most of them don’t have a clue on what’s going on over there. They’re just voting against President Trump. Let’s get some common sense back in this country and be behind our president, support him 100%, and again support him on this wall because to me it’s more important than what’s going on three or four thousand miles from us.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Show less
5 hours ago

University of Alabama continues to exceed in graduating its varsity athletes

A total of six University of Alabama athletics programs, including the perfectly-scored men’s basketball team, led the Southeastern Conference (SEC) in Graduation Success Rate (GSR) figures released Wednesday by the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).

With an overall GSR of 91 this year, Alabama ranked third among SEC schools. The average GSR for all NCAA Division I student-athletes was 89.

“We are very proud that Crimson Tide athletics continues to be a leader when it comes to the GSR,” UA Director of Athletics Greg Byrne said in a statement.

UA’s score continues to far exceed the standards for completion of undergraduate studies nationally, per the NCAA.

240
Keep reading 240 WORDS

“It is a testament to the emphasis our student-athletes, faculty, coaches and the athletics department as a whole puts on academics at The University of Alabama,” Byrne concluded.

The men’s basketball team remained at a perfect 100 while the Tide football team moved up to 85, which ranked third in the SEC, marking the 11th year in a row that the football squad’s GSR has ranked in the top four in the SEC.

In addition to men’s basketball, Alabama also led the SEC with perfect GSR scores of 100 in men’s golf, women’s golf, gymnastics, women’s swimming and diving and women’s tennis. Alabama was fourth among SEC schools in the number of teams scoring a perfect 100.

Overall, a dozen Alabama programs recorded a GSR score of 90 or better. In addition to the sports that had perfect scores of 100, six others posted scores of 90 or better: soccer (96), softball (94), volleyball (92), baseball (91), women’s basketball (91) and men’s swimming and diving (91).

The GSR measures graduation rates at Division I institutions and includes those transferring into the institutions. The GSR also allows institutions to subtract student-athletes who leave their institutions prior to graduation, as long as they would have been academically eligible to compete had they remained.

RELATED: Heaven to hell and back again: How faith, Nick Saban helped Tyrone Prothro get his life back

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
6 hours ago

Huntsville-managed SLS program gets major boost; 2024 Moon mission closer to realization

NASA on Wednesday announced that it has officially taken the next steps toward the mission that will carry the first woman and next man to the Moon by 2024.

The agency is now committing to build Space Launch System (SLS) rocket core stages to support as many as 10 Artemis missions.

To accomplish this, NASA intends to work with Boeing, the current lead contractor for the core stages of the rockets that will fly on the first two Artemis missions, for the production of SLS rockets through the next decade.

The SLS program is managed out of Marshall Space Flight Center for NASA, while Boeing’s Huntsville-based Space and Launch division manages the company’s SLS work. SLS is the most powerful rocket in world history and the only rocket that can send the Orion spacecraft, astronauts and supplies to the Moon in a single mission.

974
Keep reading 974 WORDS

“We greatly appreciate the confidence NASA has placed in Boeing to deliver this deep space rocket and their endorsement of our team’s approach to meeting this unprecedented technological and manufacturing challenge in support of NASA’s Artemis program,” Jim Chilton, senior vice president of Boeing’s Space and Launch division, stated.

Tuesday’s announcement confirmed that NASA has provided initial funding and authorization to Boeing to begin work toward the production of the third core stage and to order targeted long-lead materials and cost-efficient bulk purchases to support future builds of core stages.

This action allows Boeing to manufacture the third core stage in time for the 2024 mission, Artemis III, while NASA and Boeing work on negotiations to finalize the details of the full contract within the next year. The full contract is expected to support up to ten core stages and up to eight Exploration Upper Stages (EUS).

“It is urgent that we meet the President’s goal to land astronauts on the Moon by 2024, and SLS is the only rocket that can help us meet that challenge,” NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine said in a statement.

“These initial steps allow NASA to start building the core stage that will launch the next astronauts to set foot on the lunar surface and build the powerful exploration upper stage that will expand the possibilities for Artemis missions by sending hardware and cargo along with humans or even heavier cargo needed to explore the Moon or Mars,” he added.

The core stage is the center part of the rocket that contains the two giant liquid fuel tanks. Towering 212 feet with a diameter of 27.6 feet, it will store cryogenic liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen and all the systems that will feed the stage’s four RS-25 engines. It also houses the flight computers and much of the avionics needed to control the rocket’s flight.

(NASA/MSFC)

Boeing’s current contract includes the SLS core stages for the Artemis I and Artemis II missions and the first EUS, as well as structural test articles and the core stage pathfinder.

The imminent new contract is expected to realize substantial savings compared to the production costs of core stages built during the design, development, test and evaluation phase by applying lessons learned during first-time builds and gaining efficiencies through bulk purchases.

“NASA is committed to establishing a sustainable presence at the Moon, and this action enables NASA to continue Space Launch System core stage production in support of that effort to help bring back new knowledge and prepare for sending astronauts to Mars,” John Honeycutt, SLS program manager at Marshall, explained.

“SLS is the only rocket powerful enough to send Orion, astronauts and supplies to the Moon on a single mission, and no other rocket in production today can send as much cargo to deep space as the Space Launch System rocket,” he concluded.

Wednesday’s news was met with a celebratory tweet by Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL), a champion for space exploration.

For the first three Artemis missions, the SLS rocket will use an interim cryogenic propulsion stage to send the Orion spacecraft to the Moon. The rocket is designed to meet a variety of mission needs by evolving to carry greater mass and volume with a more powerful EUS. The EUS is an important part of Artemis infrastructure needed to send astronauts and large cargo together, or larger cargo-only shipments, to the Moon, Mars and deep space.

NASA plans on to use the first EUS on the Artemis IV mission, and additional core stages and upper stages will support either crewed Artemis missions, science missions or cargo missions.

“The exploration upper stage will truly open up the universe by providing even more lift capability to deep space,” Julie Bassler, the SLS Stages manager at Marshall, advised. “The exploration upper stage will provide the power to send more than 45 metric tons, or 99 thousand pounds, to lunar orbit.”

The SLS rocket, Orion spacecraft, Gateway and Human Landing System are part of NASA’s backbone for deep space exploration. Work is well underway on both the Artemis I and II rockets, with core stage assembly nearly complete at Michoud in New Orleans.

Soon, the stage will be shipped to NASA’s Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, where it will undergo Green Run testing, an integrated test of the entire new stage that culminates with the firing of all four RS-25 engines. Upon completion of the test, NASA’s Pegasus barge will take the core stage to NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida where it will be integrated with other parts of the rocket and Orion for Artemis I. Boeing also has completed manufacturing most of the main core stage structures for Artemis II.

“Together with a nationwide network of engaged and innovative suppliers we will deliver the first core stage to NASA this year for Artemis I,” Boeing’s Chilton concluded. “This team is already implementing lessons learned and innovative practices from the first build to produce a second core stage more efficiently than the first. We are committed to continuous improvement as they execute on this new contract.”

North Alabama also will play a leading role in other components of Artemis, including with the lunar Gateway and the new Human Landing System. Historic contributions to America’s space prowess are being made by several private sector partners in the Yellowhammer State, such as United Launch Alliance (ULA), Boeing and Dynetics.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less