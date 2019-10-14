Byrne moves for official investigations into Hunter, Joe Biden

Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01) on Monday appeared live on the set of “Fox & Friends,” announcing that he will tomorrow file a resolution directing three U.S. House committees to begin investigating Hunter Biden’s business dealings during his father’s tenure as vice president.

Byrne’s resolution calls for the House Committees on Foreign Affairs, Oversight and Government Reform and Financial Services to begin investigations of foreign business dealings of Hunter Biden during the period in which Joe Biden served as VP, whether those business dealings resulted in improper conflicts of interests and whether Hunter Biden’s work affected United States foreign policy or a foreign government or foreign entity’s response.

“While Democrats intensify their partisan scheme to impeach President Trump, they continue to turn a blind eye to the Biden scandal,” Byrne said in a statement.

“If the same facts in the Biden case occurred with one of President Trump’s children, Democrats would have already launched a full-scale investigation,” he continued.

“We must draw attention to the Democrats’ hypocrisy and demand a full investigation into the Bidens and their sketchy business dealings with China and Ukraine. Instead of wasting time with the witch hunt against President Trump, Congress should demand answers from Joe and Hunter Biden and get to the bottom of all this nonsense,” the Republican Alabama congressman concluded.

On “Fox & Friends,” Byrne noted that he has previously called for an investigation into Hunter Biden’s business dealings involving China, pointing to an official visit to that country he participated in while his father was vice president.

More recently, we found out about “this Ukrainian thing,” as Byrne put it.

“I’m not asking for a foreign government to investigate him, I want the United States Congress to investigate,” he emphasized. “If the name on here was not Hunter Biden — if it were Donald Trump, Jr. — these investigations would have already started. I want the United States Congress to get to the bottom of this.”

Byrne’s resolution would need to pass the chamber to take effect. He was asked if the Democrats’ majority in the House will allow the investigations into the Bidens.

“Well, I don’t know — but they’d be hypocritical if they didn’t,” Byrne stressed. “There are real, serious concerns here. The American people deserve to know the facts. All I want are the facts.”

It’s time to get the facts. We need to get to the bottom of the connection between @JoeBiden and the business dealings his son got with a formal investigation. The American people deserve to know the facts about the corruption surrounding #QuidProJoe pic.twitter.com/pPRh8DfwMh — Bradley Byrne (@BradleyByrne) October 14, 2019

The resolution can be viewed here.

RELATED: Byrne: ‘Democrats should brace for a fight, because the American people will not stand for this attack’

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn