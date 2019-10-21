7 Things: Alabama still loves Trump, Doug Jones still defending Joe Biden, G7 won’t be at a Trump property and more …
7. Troy King campaigning for the AL-02 seat
- Former Alabama Attorney General Troy King has announced that he’ll be campaigning for the AL-02 seat since U.S. Representative Martha Roby (R-Montgomery) won’t be running for reelection, and King is now talking about how much he loves the president.
- While interviewing on “The Jeff Poor Show,” King said that he admires the president, and he doesn’t know how many people “would put up with what he puts up with in order to try and save the country.” King insisted that he isn’t running his campaign on being the “Trumpiest,” but he thinks Trump “needs some help in Washington.”
6. Crazy Bernie has crazy supporters and it just may work
- It’s no surprise that U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) endorsed U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. While at the rally held in New York, AOC said that hearing about Sanders made her “question and assert and recognize my inherent value as a human being that deserves health care, housing, education and a living wage.”
- While talking about Sanders’ 2016 campaign, AOC said that he “fundamentally changed politics in America.” Despite his recent health issues and falling behind U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and former Vice President Joe Biden, the three of the four members of “The Squad” have endorsed Sanders, but new polling shows Sanders slipping to fourth in Iowa.
5. If you disagree with Hillary Clinton you may be a Russian asset
- Last week, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate and U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) claimed that Hillary Clinton has attempted to smear her as a “Russian asset,” which is essentially what Democrats have been doing to Trump for years.
- Gabbard responded in a video where she said, “If they can falsely portray me as a traitor, then they can do it to anyone – and in fact, that’s exactly the message they want to get across to you.” She went on to say that if people go against “the party power brokers” then they will work to “destroy you and discredit your message.”
4. Pompeo is defending decisions with Turkey and Syria
- While interviewing on ABC’s “This Week,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed the decisions made to reach a cease-fire between Turkey and the Kurdish forces in Northern Syria, saying, “Turkey made its decision against the president’s desire to make an incursion into Syria.”
- It’s nice to see the administration push that point, and Pompeo added that they’re “optimistic” that the joint statement is working, adding, “[T]here is much work to be done to continue to implement it.”
3. G7 will not be at Trump’s Doral resort after all
- After a predictable weekend of criticism from the media and their Democrats (and some Republicans), President Donald Trump has reversed his decision to hold the next Group of 7 conferences at Trump National in Doral, Florida.
- While only a dishonest misreading of the emoluments clause would lead anyone to pretend this is a violation, Trump announced on Twitter that he won’t hold the event at his property, emphasizing, “NO PROFITS would be taken, or [it] would be given FREE, if legally permissible!”
2. Doug Jones will defend Joe Biden and his “Kid Pro Quo” no matter what
- While appearing on “The Van Jones Show” on CNN, U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) said that the current impeachment investigation is being “seen through a partisan lens,” and explained how people were calling for President Donald Trump’s impeachment “before he even put his hand on the Bible.”
- Jones’ statement made sense and is how a lot of people tend to view how Trump has been treated, but then he went on to discuss impeachment, once again calling the phone call “troubling.” He then went right to defending former Vice President Joe Biden by saying that his recent “senior moments” are just “Joe Biden moments … what makes Joe authentic.”
1. Here is why all candidates in Alabama love Trump
- The Morning Consult has released new poll data that shows for the fifth month in a row, Alabama has given President Trump the highest approval rating in the country at 59% while only 37% of people in Alabama don’t approve.
- This has put Trump’s net approval in Alabama at 22 points. Just behind Alabama is Mississippi with 21 points, while Idaho and West Virginia are tied at 20 points net approval.