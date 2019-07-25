Steve Marshall prays over Birmingham PD officer shot in the line of duty (VIDEO)

Attorney General Steve Marshall on Wednesday visited Birmingham Police Department Officer Cullen Stafford at UAB Hospital, praying over him after Stafford was shot several times in the line of duty last week.

A photo posted by Tommie Reese, the former chief of police in Demopolis and current state law enforcement coordinator at the Alabama attorney general’s office, shows Stafford in his hospital bed, surrounded by family, as Marshall prays for his full recovery.

In a tweet afterward, Marshall explained that Stafford had another surgery yesterday and will require more in the future.

However, Stafford, who was previously seriously wounded in the line of duty in 2017, is once again eager to return to duty, Marshall said.

I got to visit today with Officer Cullen Stafford at UAB Hospital, where he is surrounded by his family and fellow officers. He had surgery again yesterday, and will have more in the future. But his words show his spirit: “I’m just eager to get back on the job.” #ThinBlueLine https://t.co/jJ6XxISSpx — AG Steve Marshall (@AGSteveMarshall) July 24, 2019

The Birmingham Police Department also posted a video of a portion of Marshall’s visit with Stafford.

Speaking to Marshall, the recovering police officer can be heard saying he is not a hero.

Afterward, the attorney general leads the room in prayer.

Watch:

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn