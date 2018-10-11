7 Things: Trump slams ‘Medicare for All,’ Ivey and Trump still very popular in Alabama, Democrats keep calling for violence and more …

7. Things are getting harder for Democrats in the Senate, but possibly easier in the House

— Last week, polls for Senator Heidi Heitkamp (D-ND) moved the race out of range for Democrats. This week, Tennessee’s Senate seat appears to be moving, as well (Taylor Swift be damned). And now the one seat where a Republican is defending in a Hilary Clinton-won state (Nevada) is moving towards the GOP.

— Generic polls for House seats have Democrats generally leading by double-digit margins, with a few outliers. This does not bode well in a midterm election.

6. Republicans vote to provide more options for healthcare — Democrats want to use it for politics

— The Trump administration gave people options to buy cheaper plans for one year vs. 90 days under the Obama administration. Democrats wanted to block it because the plans didn’t require pre-existing conditions to be covered, which made the plans cheaper.

— In the last 10 years, healthcare costs have gone from an average employer-sponsored deductible of $303 to $1,350.

5. Apparently, the fear of Brett Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court has been realized — He is for following the law

— Justice Kavanaugh spoke out in defense of a Trump administration idea that that legal immigrants who have committed crimes can be arrested and deported, including immigrants who have completed their sentences.

— The crimes at hand include violent felonies to simple drug possession. The law is clear. It says the government “shall take into custody any alien” with a deportable offense even “when the alien is released” from jail.

4. Congresswoman Terri Sewell (D-Birmingham) would not sign a resolution against illegal aliens voting

— It was just a simple resolution, but it allowed Congress to speak out against illegal aliens voting in elections in light of San Francisco allowing them to vote in their elections. On top of that, a “mistake” may have sent voter ID cards to illegal immigrants in California.

— A total of 141 representatives voted “no” or “present” on this vote, including Rep. Sewell, who gave a cowardly “present” vote which means she was there but wouldn’t take a position — which is taking a position.

3. Now former Attorney General Eric Holder is saying to “kick” the opposition and Rand Paul is worried someone is going to get killed

— The attempted assassination of multiple congressmen, an attack on Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) and mobs harassing leaders in restaurants isn’t enough because the former AG told cheering Democrats, “Michelle [Obama] always says ‘When they go low, we go high.’ No. No. When they go low, we kick them.”

— Hatred of our fellow Americans who have different political views is growing rapidly and shows no signs of stopping.

2. Governor Kay Ivey is still the nation’s third most popular governor

— As Alabama Democrats attempt to swing back to the right and away from their national mob, Governor Ivey continues to get great numbers and waltz her way to victory with an approval rating of 65 percent.

— Also, Alabama is back to being the most pro-Trump state in the nation.

1. President Donald Trump savages Democrats’ “Medicare for All” scheme

— Trump accurately points out that the plan would cost $36 trillion dollars over 10 years and eliminate all private insurance plans. The plan would place every person in the government system and raise taxes to pay for it.

— In what the Washington Post calls a “scare scenario” that they admit would occur in their “fact check” of the president’s piece, the president notes, “The Democratic plan would inevitably lead to the massive rationing of health care. Doctors and hospitals would be put out of business. Seniors would lose access to their favorite doctors. There would be long wait lines for appointments and procedures. Previously covered care would effectively be denied.”