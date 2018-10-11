Subscription Preferences:

2 hours ago

Robert Aderholt on support for border wall: ‘They’re trying to smuggle drugs,’ ‘do harm to the United States’

In an interview with NBC 13, Congressman Robert Aderholt discussed his strong support for building President Donald Trump’s wall, which Aderholt called “key” for national security.

“I think at the end of the day, the president ran on building a wall, and you cannot have real border security until you get the wall,” Aderholt said.

He explained why this part of comprehensive border security and immigration enforcement is so important and shared his first-hand experience with the issue.

“Clearly there are some places in this country that people are constantly coming across the border,” Aderholt outlined. “If you talk to the folks down on the border, I’ve been down there, they are coming across. Matter of fact, I was able to go out and see actually in the middle of the night people crossing the Rio Grande.”

While natural borders like the Rio Grande can be helpful, they are not the end all, be all. Rivers can be crossed, especially when the water is low obviously, and other terrain can be traversed, Aderholt said.

He added, “So the president has talked about building a real wall, and I think until we get that – and we’re not talking about people who want to come here legally.”

Instead, lax border security, in Aderholt’s view, gives rise to bad actors.

“We’re talking about people who are trying to come here illegally,” Aderholt advised. “They’re trying to smuggle drugs. They’re trying to come in and do harm to the United States, to try to fleece our system.”

On the other hand, Aderholt welcomes those immigrants that want to follow the law and proper procedures.

“[I]f somebody wants to come legally, we want to have ‘open borders,’ but we want to have them open legally so people are not coming here illegally,” he emphasized. “And that’s why we need to have some type of wall.”

In November 2016, the Alabama congressman believes Trump received a mandate from the American people to build that wall.

“The president has talked about it, the president was elected on that, and I think that until we get that, we’re not going to have 100 percent border security,” Aderholt said.

While Aderholt views “the wall as a key piece” and is urging Congress to fund it, he was quick to point out that more than the wall needs to be done when it comes to the nation’s security.

“[C]learly, you’ve got to have surveillance in different areas, you’ve got to make sure that you have robust [security] in our airports, make sure that you have border guards in certain areas where maybe a wall cannot be built, but there’s so many vast areas along the Arizona/the Mexico border and the Texas/Mexican border that it’s just very porous. And that’s just where people are coming in. And that’s just where people are coming in, and I think that we have to have – that’s where you need the wall,” Aderholt explained.

When it comes to immigration policy itself, he advises that changes are still needed and tough decisions need to be made.

For one, Aderholt does not believe that illegal immigrants currently living in the country should be given a pathway to citizenship.

“I think if you’ve come here illegally, you’ve got to go back, and you’ve got to come here legally,” he outlined. “Now, certainly I believe that we need to have a work program so that people can come here and work. And I think that’s what we need to look at. There’s certain industries in this country, certain ag industries especially, where they need seasonal workers. They need people to come here and be able to work and to gather crops. There’s also other industries in building trades where temporarily they need to bring people in. The forestry industry [also].”

He continued, “So we need to make sure that we have a program where people can come here legally, we know where they’re here, we know they’re here working, but then they can go back if, when that time comes. But we’d know who they are, we can track them.”

Watch the interview:

In contrast, Aderholt’s Democratic opponent, Lee Auman does not support building a border wall, per his interview with the same network.

“[I]t’s a great slogan, it’s not the best policy,” he opined.

Auman believes that more emphasis needs to be put on fixing the issue of people overstaying their visas than border-related immigration issues.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

22 mins ago

7 Things: Trump slams ‘Medicare for All,’ Ivey and Trump still very popular in Alabama, Democrats keep calling for violence and more …

7. Things are getting harder for Democrats in the Senate, but possibly easier in the House

— Last week, polls for Senator Heidi Heitkamp (D-ND) moved the race out of range for Democrats. This week, Tennessee’s Senate seat appears to be moving, as well (Taylor Swift be damned). And now the one seat where a Republican is defending in a Hilary Clinton-won state (Nevada) is moving towards the GOP.

— Generic polls for House seats have Democrats generally leading by double-digit margins, with a few outliers. This does not bode well in a midterm election.

6. Republicans vote to provide more options for healthcare — Democrats want to use it for politics

— The Trump administration gave people options to buy cheaper plans for one year vs. 90 days under the Obama administration. Democrats wanted to block it because the plans didn’t require pre-existing conditions to be covered, which made the plans cheaper.

— In the last 10 years, healthcare costs have gone from an average employer-sponsored deductible of $303 to $1,350.

5. Apparently, the fear of Brett Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court has been realized — He is for following the law

— Justice Kavanaugh spoke out in defense of a Trump administration idea that that legal immigrants who have committed crimes can be arrested and deported, including immigrants who have completed their sentences.

— The crimes at hand include violent felonies to simple drug possession. The law is clear. It says the government “shall take into custody any alien” with a deportable offense even “when the alien is released” from jail.

4. Congresswoman Terri Sewell (D-Birmingham) would not sign a resolution against illegal aliens voting

— It was just a simple resolution, but it allowed Congress to speak out against illegal aliens voting in elections in light of San Francisco allowing them to vote in their elections. On top of that, a “mistake” may have sent voter ID cards to illegal immigrants in California.

— A total of 141 representatives voted “no” or “present” on this vote, including Rep. Sewell, who gave a cowardly “present” vote which means she was there but wouldn’t take a position — which is taking a position.

3. Now former Attorney General Eric Holder is saying to “kick” the opposition and Rand Paul is worried someone is going to get killed

— The attempted assassination of multiple congressmen, an attack on Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) and mobs harassing leaders in restaurants isn’t enough because the former AG told cheering Democrats, “Michelle [Obama] always says ‘When they go low, we go high.’ No. No. When they go low, we kick them.”

— Hatred of our fellow Americans who have different political views is growing rapidly and shows no signs of stopping.

2. Governor Kay Ivey is still the nation’s third most popular governor

— As Alabama Democrats attempt to swing back to the right and away from their national mob, Governor Ivey continues to get great numbers and waltz her way to victory with an approval rating of 65 percent.

— Also, Alabama is back to being the most pro-Trump state in the nation.

1. President Donald Trump savages Democrats’ “Medicare for All” scheme

— Trump accurately points out that the plan would cost $36 trillion dollars over 10 years and eliminate all private insurance plans. The plan would place every person in the government system and raise taxes to pay for it.

— In what the Washington Post calls a “scare scenario” that they admit would occur in their “fact check” of the president’s piece, the president notes, “The Democratic plan would inevitably lead to the massive rationing of health care. Doctors and hospitals would be put out of business. Seniors would lose access to their favorite doctors. There would be long wait lines for appointments and procedures. Previously covered care would effectively be denied.” 

16 hours ago

Kay Ivey nation’s third most popular governor with 65 percent approval rating

Even during a contested general election cycle and amidst a contentious political climate, Governor Kay Ivey boasts a sky-high approval rating.

According to data released Wednesday by Morning Consult, Ivey remains the third most popular governor in the nation.

The polling, which covered quarter three of 2018 and was conducted July 1 through September 25, showed that 65 percent of registered voters in Alabama approve of Ivey, while only 18 percent disapprove. The poll has a margin of error of only one percent.

Only Massachusetts’ Charlie Baker and Maryland’s Larry Hogan have higher approval ratings than Ivey, with Baker at 70 percent and Hogan at 67.

This comes as more good news for Ivey’s campaign against Democratic gubernatorial nominee Walt Maddox. Recent polling has shown Ivey with a 20 – 25 point lead, and Morning Consult’s approval ratings also track with recent polling released for the respective reelection bids of Baker and Hogan.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

17 hours ago

Trump’s Alabama approval rating back to being highest in the nation

Once again, Alabama boasts President Donald Trump’s highest approval rating in the nation, according to polling released by Morning Consult that reflects data through the end of September.

This comes after West Virginia and Wyoming had moved past the Yellowhammer State in August. Now, Alabama and West Virginia jointly share the highest approval title, with the president’s favorability at 62 percent in each state. Trump currently has a 61 percent approval rating in Wyoming, down from 65 percent at the end of August.

In Alabama, his approval did slip one point, which is also the margin of error in that polling. Trump’s West Virginia favorability came down two points.

In other in-state news, separate polling from the same firm released on Wednesday bodes poorly for Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook).

According to Morning Consult’s quarter three data, which spanned July 1 through September 25, Jones’ net approval was down four points. This puts his favorability well within the bottom half for senators nationwide.

With this polling being conducted before the fireworks toward the end of Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation process, expect for quarter four polling to show plummeting numbers for Jones when the data is released in January.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

17 hours ago

141 members of Congress, including Alabama’s Terri Sewell, chose not to sign a resolution against illegal aliens voting in our elections

Last month, the Republican-controlled House of Representatives passed a resolution against illegal immigrants voting.

Text of the resolution reads as follows:

Whereas voting is fundamental to a functioning democracy;

Whereas the Constitution prohibits discrimination in voting based on race, sex, poll taxes, and age;

Whereas it is of paramount importance that the United States maintains the legitimacy of its elections and protects them from interference, including interference from foreign threats and illegal voting;

Whereas the city of San Francisco, California, is allowing non-citizens, including illegal immigrants, to register to vote in school board elections; and

Whereas Federal law prohibits non-citizens from voting in elections for Federal office: Now, therefore, be it

Resolved, That the House of Representatives recognizes that allowing illegal immigrants the right to vote devalues the franchise and diminishes the voting power of United States citizens.

There is nothing controversial here. It’s just an acknowledgment that only those who can legally vote in our elections should be voting in our elections.

But, somehow, 141 representatives voted “no” or “present” on this vote. All but one of the “no”/”present” votes were Democrats.

Included in this count is Alabama’s own Terri Sewell, who gave a cowardly “present” vote. This means she was there but wouldn’t take a position, which is taking a position.

The fact that Democrats are fine with illegal aliens voting should not come as a surprise to anyone.

Yesterday, Alabama representatives Bradley Bryne, Mo Brooks and Robert Aderholt joined with 20 other members of Congress urging Attorney General Jeff Sessions to combat voting by illegal aliens.

Congressman Brooks explained how dangerous this is for America’s electoral system, saying, “Every single illegal vote by a foreigner in American elections dilutes and cancels the votes of American citizens and rightful voters! All Americans, whether Democrat or Republican, should agree that foreigners should not be influencing U.S. elections.”

For those who think this not an issue, the problem is being exacerbated by states like California giving drivers’ licenses to illegal immigrants and then registering them to vote.

This issue is real; the fact that our congressional representatives are unwilling to stand united against this is unacceptable.

@TheDaleJackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a conservative talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

19 hours ago

Charter Spectrum now offering one gigabit per second internet connection in Birmingham area

Charter Communications on Tuesday announced the launch of “Spectrum Internet Gig” for residential customers and “Spectrum Business Internet Gig” for small and medium-sized business clients in Birmingham and surrounding areas.

These new offerings feature the deployment of DOCSIS 3.1 internet services delivering a one gigabit per second (Gbps) connection to Alabama homes or businesses.

“Spectrum’s state-of-the-art, fiber-rich network allows us to deploy dramatically faster broadband speeds, including gigabit connections, broadly and rapidly,” Tom Rutledge, Charter Communications chairman and CEO, said in a press release. “As consumer demands for bandwidth and capacity grow, our world-class network is best-positioned to meet these demands, today and into the future.”

Per the release, Charter Spectrum is fully committed to bringing faster internet speeds to the communities it serves with no modem fees or data caps. Priced at $104.99 per month for new residential customers, Spectrum Internet Gig is now available to more than 95 percent of the company’s nationwide footprint and will be available throughout virtually all of Spectrum’s 41-state service area by the end of the year.

With this new service, residential customers have access to faster and more powerful internet speeds for streaming video, online gaming, downloading music and more across multiple devices without sacrificing performance. Spectrum Internet Gig is offered with no data caps or contracts, includes a modem and free in-home WiFi and is backed by a 30-day money back guarantee. For more information on Spectrum’s full suite of advanced broadband services, click here.

Spectrum Business Internet Gig is available to new commercial customers starting at $249.99 per month, which includes a modem, customer WiFi for businesses with public seating or lobby areas, custom domain and email addresses, cloud backup and desktop security software at no additional charge. For more details on Spectrum Business’ full suite of advanced solutions, click here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

