141 members of Congress, including Alabama’s Terri Sewell, chose not to sign a resolution against illegal aliens voting in our elections
Last month, the Republican-controlled House of Representatives passed a resolution against illegal immigrants voting.
Text of the resolution reads as follows:
Whereas voting is fundamental to a functioning democracy;
Whereas the Constitution prohibits discrimination in voting based on race, sex, poll taxes, and age;
Whereas it is of paramount importance that the United States maintains the legitimacy of its elections and protects them from interference, including interference from foreign threats and illegal voting;
Whereas the city of San Francisco, California, is allowing non-citizens, including illegal immigrants, to register to vote in school board elections; and
Whereas Federal law prohibits non-citizens from voting in elections for Federal office: Now, therefore, be it
Resolved, That the House of Representatives recognizes that allowing illegal immigrants the right to vote devalues the franchise and diminishes the voting power of United States citizens.
There is nothing controversial here. It’s just an acknowledgment that only those who can legally vote in our elections should be voting in our elections.
But, somehow, 141 representatives voted “no” or “present” on this vote. All but one of the “no”/”present” votes were Democrats.
Included in this count is Alabama’s own Terri Sewell, who gave a cowardly “present” vote. This means she was there but wouldn’t take a position, which is taking a position.
The fact that Democrats are fine with illegal aliens voting should not come as a surprise to anyone.
Yesterday, Alabama representatives Bradley Bryne, Mo Brooks and Robert Aderholt joined with 20 other members of Congress urging Attorney General Jeff Sessions to combat voting by illegal aliens.
Congressman Brooks explained how dangerous this is for America’s electoral system, saying, “Every single illegal vote by a foreigner in American elections dilutes and cancels the votes of American citizens and rightful voters! All Americans, whether Democrat or Republican, should agree that foreigners should not be influencing U.S. elections.”
For those who think this not an issue, the problem is being exacerbated by states like California giving drivers’ licenses to illegal immigrants and then registering them to vote.
This issue is real; the fact that our congressional representatives are unwilling to stand united against this is unacceptable.
