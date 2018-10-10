Subscription Preferences:

Newest Stories

Kay Ivey nation’s third most popular governor with 65 percent approval rating 2 hours ago / News
Trump’s Alabama approval rating back to being highest in the nation 3 hours ago / News
141 members of Congress, including Alabama’s Terri Sewell, chose not to sign a resolution against illegal aliens voting in our elections 4 hours ago / Opinion
Charter Spectrum now offering one gigabit per second internet connection in Birmingham area 5 hours ago / News
Byrne: Time to do something about the opioid epidemic 6 hours ago / Guest Opinion
FEMA deploys thousands to Alabama and Georgia ahead of Hurricane Michael 7 hours ago / News
Alabama Power, state prepared for Hurricane Michael 8 hours ago / News
Alabama man stuns judges on ‘The Voice’ with his rendition of ‘God Bless the Broken Road’ 8 hours ago / Faith & Culture
Meet ‘Mama B,’ one of Alabama’s biggest hearts 9 hours ago / News
Brooks, Byrne, Aderholt urge Sessions to safeguard elections from voting by foreigners 9 hours ago / News
‘Socialist’ candidate wins Huntsville City Council election 10 hours ago / News
Alabama-based foreign affairs expert on Nikki Haley: ‘She’s done a very, very good job’ 10 hours ago / News
7 Things: Ivey sees a lottery in the state’s future, Democrats love guns even though the NRA doesn’t love them back, poor Hillary Clinton can’t go away and more … 11 hours ago / Analysis
UA engineers reach solution to curb hot car deaths 12 hours ago / News
AG Marshall on the front lines of battling Alabama’s opioid crisis 13 hours ago / Sponsored
Talladega Superspeedway shows a $434 million total impact on local economy as race weekend approaches 1 day ago / Sports
Ivey hits Maddox on pro-life policies – ‘He says one thing, but his actions say differently’ 1 day ago / News
National NBC ‘Nightly News’ will be live from Montgomery Tuesday evening 1 day ago / News
Democrats in Alabama love guns, but only during elections 1 day ago / Opinion
Alabama Third Congressional District: NRA gives Mike Rogers an A+ rating; Dem opponent Mallory Hagan receives an F 1 day ago / News
3 hours ago

Trump’s Alabama approval rating back to being highest in the nation

Once again, Alabama boasts President Donald Trump’s highest approval rating in the nation, according to polling released by Morning Consult that reflects data through the end of September.

This comes after West Virginia and Wyoming had moved past the Yellowhammer State in August. Now, Alabama and West Virginia jointly share the highest approval title, with the president’s favorability at 62 percent in each state. Trump currently has a 61 percent approval rating in Wyoming, down from 65 percent at the end of August.

In Alabama, his approval did slip one point, which is also the margin of error in that polling. Trump’s West Virginia favorability came down two points.

In other in-state news, separate polling from the same firm released on Wednesday bodes poorly for Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook).

According to Morning Consult’s quarter three data, which spanned July 1 through September 25, Jones’ net approval was down four points. This puts his favorability well within the bottom half for senators nationwide.

With this polling being conducted before the fireworks toward the end of Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation process, expect for quarter four polling to show plummeting numbers for Jones when the data is released in January.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

2 hours ago

Kay Ivey nation’s third most popular governor with 65 percent approval rating

Even during a contested general election cycle and amidst a contentious political climate, Governor Kay Ivey boasts a sky-high approval rating.

According to data released Wednesday by Morning Consult, Ivey remains the third most popular governor in the nation.

The polling, which covered quarter three of 2018 and was conducted July 1 through September 25, showed that 65 percent of registered voters in Alabama approve of Ivey, while only 18 percent disapprove. The poll has a margin of error of only one percent.

Only Massachusetts’ Charlie Baker and Maryland’s Larry Hogan have higher approval ratings than Ivey, with Baker at 70 percent and Hogan at 67.

This comes as more good news for Ivey’s campaign against Democratic gubernatorial nominee Walt Maddox. Recent polling has shown Ivey with a 20 – 25 point lead, and Morning Consult’s approval ratings also track with recent polling released for the respective reelection bids of Baker and Hogan.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

4 hours ago

141 members of Congress, including Alabama’s Terri Sewell, chose not to sign a resolution against illegal aliens voting in our elections

Last month, the Republican-controlled House of Representatives passed a resolution against illegal immigrants voting.

Text of the resolution reads as follows:

Whereas voting is fundamental to a functioning democracy;

Whereas the Constitution prohibits discrimination in voting based on race, sex, poll taxes, and age;

Whereas it is of paramount importance that the United States maintains the legitimacy of its elections and protects them from interference, including interference from foreign threats and illegal voting;

Whereas the city of San Francisco, California, is allowing non-citizens, including illegal immigrants, to register to vote in school board elections; and

Whereas Federal law prohibits non-citizens from voting in elections for Federal office: Now, therefore, be it

Resolved, That the House of Representatives recognizes that allowing illegal immigrants the right to vote devalues the franchise and diminishes the voting power of United States citizens.

There is nothing controversial here. It’s just an acknowledgment that only those who can legally vote in our elections should be voting in our elections.

But, somehow, 141 representatives voted “no” or “present” on this vote. All but one of the “no”/”present” votes were Democrats.

Included in this count is Alabama’s own Terri Sewell, who gave a cowardly “present” vote. This means she was there but wouldn’t take a position, which is taking a position.

The fact that Democrats are fine with illegal aliens voting should not come as a surprise to anyone.

Yesterday, Alabama representatives Bradley Bryne, Mo Brooks and Robert Aderholt joined with 20 other members of Congress urging Attorney General Jeff Sessions to combat voting by illegal aliens.

Congressman Brooks explained how dangerous this is for America’s electoral system, saying, “Every single illegal vote by a foreigner in American elections dilutes and cancels the votes of American citizens and rightful voters! All Americans, whether Democrat or Republican, should agree that foreigners should not be influencing U.S. elections.”

For those who think this not an issue, the problem is being exacerbated by states like California giving drivers’ licenses to illegal immigrants and then registering them to vote.

This issue is real; the fact that our congressional representatives are unwilling to stand united against this is unacceptable.

@TheDaleJackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a conservative talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

5 hours ago

Charter Spectrum now offering one gigabit per second internet connection in Birmingham area

Charter Communications on Tuesday announced the launch of “Spectrum Internet Gig” for residential customers and “Spectrum Business Internet Gig” for small and medium-sized business clients in Birmingham and surrounding areas.

These new offerings feature the deployment of DOCSIS 3.1 internet services delivering a one gigabit per second (Gbps) connection to Alabama homes or businesses.

“Spectrum’s state-of-the-art, fiber-rich network allows us to deploy dramatically faster broadband speeds, including gigabit connections, broadly and rapidly,” Tom Rutledge, Charter Communications chairman and CEO, said in a press release. “As consumer demands for bandwidth and capacity grow, our world-class network is best-positioned to meet these demands, today and into the future.”

Per the release, Charter Spectrum is fully committed to bringing faster internet speeds to the communities it serves with no modem fees or data caps. Priced at $104.99 per month for new residential customers, Spectrum Internet Gig is now available to more than 95 percent of the company’s nationwide footprint and will be available throughout virtually all of Spectrum’s 41-state service area by the end of the year.

With this new service, residential customers have access to faster and more powerful internet speeds for streaming video, online gaming, downloading music and more across multiple devices without sacrificing performance. Spectrum Internet Gig is offered with no data caps or contracts, includes a modem and free in-home WiFi and is backed by a 30-day money back guarantee. For more information on Spectrum’s full suite of advanced broadband services, click here.

Spectrum Business Internet Gig is available to new commercial customers starting at $249.99 per month, which includes a modem, customer WiFi for businesses with public seating or lobby areas, custom domain and email addresses, cloud backup and desktop security software at no additional charge. For more details on Spectrum Business’ full suite of advanced solutions, click here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

6 hours ago

Byrne: Time to do something about the opioid epidemic

One of the things we pride ourselves on as Alabamians is taking care of each other. Not only should this mean we take care of those we know or our next-door neighbors, it should also mean taking care of all those throughout our region, especially those experiencing hardships.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, anywhere from 115 to nearly 200 Americans die every day from an opioid overdose. Last year alone, roughly 72,000 people died from this public health crisis. No community or group is exempt from the crisis. This is not a political issue. The opioid epidemic has been going on for far too long, and it is time that something be done about it.

It became clear early in the opioid epidemic, as we were just beginning to understand the problem, that treating the opioid crisis would require assistance from every level of government, but also from the private sector. This is more than a single statewide issue, or even a regional issue. The entirety of our country is being affected: every death is another loved one, friend, or neighbor that won’t see their loved ones again.

In Congress, we knew we needed to start looking for ways to support those in need in our own backyard, all across the nation. When it comes to a drug crisis like this, prevention comes down to early detection within the community, proper medical treatments, and patient support programs.

Last month, the House passed landmark legislation to address the opioid epidemic. Last Wednesday, the Senate passed that bill, known as the SUPPORT for Patients and Communities Act, and it will now be signed into law by President Donald Trump.

SUPPORT stands for Substance Use-Disorder Prevention that Promotes Opioid Recovery and Treatment. This multi-pronged solution will be able to better detect, treat, and provide recovery opportunity for those at risk or suffering from opioid abuse or overdose in our communities.

Our bipartisan bill will both establish and expand upon early-detection programs to better spot those who may be struggling with opioid addiction. It will also increase health care providers’ ability to treat patients with effective solutions, and it will establish drug management programs for at-risk beneficiaries under Medicaid.

This legislation is the most significant congressional action against a single drug crisis in our nation’s history: it is bipartisan, bicameral and it is a plan that will provide assistance to those who need it most.

This legislation comes on top of efforts over the last two years to increase funding for grant programs that help states deal with the opioid crisis. Top-down, government-knows-best solutions rarely work, so I support giving greater resources to allow states and local communities to develop programs that best meet the needs of their residents.

Oftentimes we can become wrapped up in our own world of heading to and from work, catching the game, and making sure the kids get to school on time. Rarely do we think of those who may be suffering through the struggles of addiction. But, we are all part of a community, and we cannot fail anyone in our community by not acting.

I am proud to say that Congress has done the right thing, and I will continue to support our medical providers, first responders, police officers and recovery program managers here in Alabama. They need our constant support.

I will also keep all those throughout the country who struggle through the awful grips of addiction in my prayers and will continue to look for greater ways we as a community can come together and provide for all our neighbors.

U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne is a Republican from Fairhope.

7 hours ago

FEMA deploys thousands to Alabama and Georgia ahead of Hurricane Michael

FEMA Director Brock Long says his agency has nearly 3,000 people in the field ready to assist with Hurricane Michael.

He says teams and aircraft are ready to support any search and rescue missions in Florida or elsewhere, and that staging areas with commodities needed after storms have been set up in Atlanta and at Maxwell Air Force Base in Alabama.

He also says the Federal Emergency Management Agency is working “hand-in-hand” with Florida Gov. Rick Scott.

He praised Florida’s use on Tuesday evening of the wireless emergency alert system to let residents know that the storm was getting stronger.

As for the many people who ignored orders to evacuate, Long said Wednesday that people “who stick around and experience storm surge unfortunately don’t usually live to tell about it.”

National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham is warning that a Category 4 hurricane will bring catastrophic damage to Florida’s Panhandle.

Graham says Michael’s top winds of 145 mph (230 kph) are powerful enough to peel off roofs and cause the “complete destruction of houses.”

Stretches of the coast could see storm surge of at least 6 feet (2 meters), with waters rising in some places up to 14 feet (4 meters) above the ground.

Graham wants people to think about how tall they are, and just how high that water can be.

Michael is powerful enough to remain a hurricane well inland as it travels over Georgia on Thursday.

Graham says falling trees will pull down utility lines, leaving some areas without power for weeks, and hazardous conditions will persist long after the storm blows through.

He says the aftermath of a hurricane is “not the time to start learning to use that chain saw.”

Florida Gov. Rick Scott says the impact of Hurricane Michael will be “horrible,” the worst storm to hit the Panhandle in a century.

Scott said Wednesday he’s “scared to death” that people in places such as St. George Island along the state’s coast had ignored evacuation orders.

He said he hopes that no one kept children with them as they chose to ride it out, but the time to evacuate from coastal areas has “come and gone.”

The governor said state authorities are now focusing on the recovery effort once the fast-moving storm blows through.

He has activated up 3,500 members of the Florida National Guard and says thousands of utility workers are on stand-by.

Huge waves are pounding the shore at Panama City Beach, where officials have announced they are now unable to respond to any calls for service.

Just inland in Panama City, the fire department says it will respond to only life-threatening emergencies and only within the city limits.

The biggest waves are shooting frothy green water between homes and up to the base of wooden stairs over the dunes and the skies appear menacing as tropical-storm-force winds lash the coast. Landfall is expected about midday Wednesday.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

