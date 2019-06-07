7 Things: Tariffs are still on, Democrats fracturing on impeachment, Kamala Harris brings her hate act to Alabama and more …
7. Parole and pardons
- On Thursday, Governor Kay Ivey signed into law a bill that will greatly reform the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles, which has been called “badly broken” by Attorney General Steve Marshall.
- The new law will give the governor more direct oversight of the board, will require that at least one member of the board be a current or former law enforcement officer with at least 10 years’ experience and prevent the board from releasing violent offenders too early.
6. The disaster bill was a disaster
- President Trump has signed the $19.1 billion disaster bill that stalled for months in Congress due to demands for aid to Puerto Rico and border wall funding, with money for Puerto Rico but not the border.
- States including Florida, Georgia and Alabama will benefit from the bill, and President Donald Trump has strangely tweeted that Puerto Rico “should love President Trump. Without me, they would have been shut out!”
5. Phony Joe Biden
- Former Vice President and Democrat presidential primary frontrunner Joe Biden has made a series of flip-flops on abortion, landing at the enviable far-left but the generally unpopular position that the government should fund abortions.
- From 1976 until last month, Biden supported the Hyde Amendment. For the last month, he opposed it. On June 5 and 6 he claimed he supported it and “misheard” the question that caused the change; on Thursday night, he announced he opposed it again.
4. Teen asleep at the wheel the cause of the Brambletts’ death
- More details have finally been released concerning the vehicle accident that killed Voice of the Auburn Tigers Rod Bramblett and his wife Paula on May 25 at a stoplight in Auburn.
- The teen driver has now told authorities that they fell asleep in their car, causing the wreck. Police had previously ruled out phones or alcohol as contributing factors to the wreck.
3. Kamala Harris to bring her Alabama hate to Alabama
- On Saturday, Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) will speak at the Alabama Democratic Conference’s event after holding events to “focus on engaging women and African-Americans in Birmingham and Montgomery,” whatever that means.
- Harris has recently baselessly criticized Alabama’s abortion law, and claimed it’s citizens don’t care about babies after they are born even though Alabama has seen record adoption numbers, so she should fit in with Alabama’s Democrats.
2. Democrat leaders are battling over impeachment
- While House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is declaring that she would prefer to see the president of the United States in jail for something, Democrat leaders like House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) are still trying to start impeachment in his committee to centralize the investigation.
- Nadler isn’t only fighting Speaker Pelosi on this matter, but other “resistance” heroes like Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) are also wary of heading down the impeachment path and would rather do investigations until the next election.
1. No deal with Mexico
- The White House has announced that tariffs proposed by the president will go into effect on Monday, unless the Mexican government provides more assurances that they will stop allow free passage for future illegal immigrants through Mexico.
- Vice President Mike Pence met with representatives before heading to Europe and stated that there has been some progress but not enough. Mexico has already offered to send 6,000 of their troops to their southern border and freezing the assets of human traffickers as part of a deal to avoid the tariffs but the United States is still moving forward with tariff plans.