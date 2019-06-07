Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Port Authority's Lyons: 'If all goes well' with federal funding — Port of Mobile expansion to start October 2020, be done in three years

MOBILE – Earlier this year, the Alabama legislature passed the Rebuild Alabama Act during a special session, which was almost immediately signed into law by Gov. Kay Ivey upon its passage.

With it came one of the most debated issues of the year, an increase in the state’s fuel tax. However, it also included a line item that allowed for some of the gas tax proceeds to finance the expansion of the Port of Mobile.

During an interview that aired on Huntsville radio’s WVNN that took place in Mobile, Alabama, Port Authority director Jimmy Lyons laid out a timetable for completion. He explained part was contingent on the federal matching for the state component of financing and the completion of a combination of several projects going on at once.

“That’s where Senator Shelby is really going to come in as being chair of the appropriations committee,” Lyons said on “The Jeff Poor Show” regarding the funding. “And this is one of his priority projects.”

“It’ll have to be in federal appropriations,” he added. “And the first key will be in appropriations for this year because our plan is to, if all goes well, to get it started by October of next year. So that means it has got to be in this next budget that Congress is working on right now. And like I said, Senator Shelby is – he and I have talked about for this for quite a long time. It’s one of his very high priorities.”

Factors including the availability of equipment and the completion of multiple contracts would be key components in meeting a possible three-year deadline.

“If all goes well, the project can be done in three years,” Lyons said. “There will be multiple dredge contracts, multiple pieces of equipment working. It depends on what equipment is available, what times, different parts – different segments will require different types of equipment. It won’t all be let in one big contract. It will be let in multiple contracts.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

15 mins ago

'Culverwho?': University of Alabama System returns $21.5 million donation, strips name from law school

TUSCALOOSA — Hugh F. Culverhouse, Jr.‘s $21.5 million donation to the University of Alabama has been returned and his name has been permanently removed from the university’s law school.

The University of Alabama System Board of Trustees on Friday morning unanimously approved a resolution at the recommendation of Chancellor Finis “Fess” St. John, IV to restore the school’s name to “The University of Alabama School of Law.”

The portion of Culverhouse’s total $26.5 million law school gift he had already paid, $21.5 million, will be returned to the Floridian. His was the largest donation in university history, but Lockheed Martin CEO and UA alumna Marillyn Hewson and her husband will now reclaim that distinction.

The university moved swiftly to remove Culverhouse’s name from the law school, sending a facilities crew within minutes of the board meeting ending to chisel “Hugh F. Culverhouse, Jr.” off of an exterior sign and taking down his portrait inside the law school.

577
In adopting the resolution, Board of Trustees President Pro Tem Ronald Gray of Huntsville said the board routinely deals with complicated matters that require a lot of debate.

However, “This decision was not difficult or complex,” he emphasized to the meeting attendees.

The resolution stated that it became “apparent in recent months that the parties (Culverhouse and the university) do not share the same vision and expectation for the use of the funds.”

In a prior press release, the System had advised Culverhouse was making operational and structural demands of university and law school administration. This came after he attempted to disguise the rift between the parties as being related to his pro-abortion stance, effectively trying to publicly martyr himself to cover the real reason he was at odds with the university.

It should also be noted that Culverhouse first claimed he was not asking for the return of any of his money when he came out against Alabama’s new abortion law, but it was soon revealed he had demanded $10 million be returned by the university over unmet demands having nothing to do with abortion. Despite that, in a statement Friday, he once again asserted he had not asked for the return of his donation.

The resolution approved Friday said that St. John recommended returning the donation after “numerous conversations and communications” with University of Alabama President Stuart Bell and law school Dean Mark Brandon.

According to the resolution, the law school foundation board of governors on May 30 approved the return of Culverhouse’s gift and all related accumulated earnings.

During the meeting, St. John said since Culverhouse made his record donation last year, it became increasingly clear that Culverhouse’s expectations related to his gift were “inconsistent with the essential values of academic integrity.”

St. John said despite “good faith efforts” by university and law school administration, the disconnect between Culverhouse’s expectations and how the university operates based on “those values” ultimately meant there was “no path forward.”

One of the reported demands Culverhouse made was increasing the number of students admitted to the law school, which is consistently ranked as one of the nation’s best.

“Donors do not dictate to administration at the University of Alabama,” St. John stressed.

Friday’s action does not affect the Culverhouse family’s other, non-law school contributions to the university.

However, after the board’s vote on Friday, he released a statement, asserting, “I will not allow my family’s name to be associated with an educational system that advocates a state law which discriminates against women, disregards established Federal law and violates our Constitution.”

To be clear, neither the University of Alabama System or the University of Alabama has advocated in any way for the abortion law Culverhouse continues to refer to.

Culverhouse earned a Bachelor of Science from the University of Florida in 1971, an MBA in corporate finance from New York University in 1972 and a law degree from the University of Florida law school in 1974 – the same year he became a CPA in Florida.

His parents were his only ties to the University of Alabama.

An observer at the removal of Culverhouse’s name from the law school signage joked that the former namesake will now be dismissively known as, “Who F. Culverhouse, Jr.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

47 mins ago

More good news for Alabama: Aerojet Rocketdyne opens new manufacturing facility in Huntsville

Alabama’s sizable footprint within the aerospace industry continues to grow.

Governor Kay Ivey and other high-ranking elected officials cut the ribbon today on Aerojet Rocketdyne’s new 136,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Huntsville.

The company’s Advanced Manufacturing Facility (AMF) will produce advanced propulsion products such as solid rocket motor cases and other hardware for the Standard Missle-3, Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system and other U.S. defense and space programs.

360
Aerojet Rocketdyne markets itself as “a world-class developer and manufacturer of advanced propulsion and energetics systems for customers including the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and other agencies and companies, both in the United States and abroad. ”

“This is an exciting day for Aerojet Rocketdyne, the city of Huntsville and for the entire state of Alabama,” said Ivey in a statement released after the event. “When a high-caliber company like Aerojet Rocketdyne locates a cutting-edge manufacturing facility in your state, its a powerful testament to the skill of your workforce and to the advantages you can offer to business. We’re thrilled to see this great company grow in Huntsville and make important contributions to the nation’s defense.”

Aerojet Rocketdyne’s workforce in Alabama now exceeds 400. The opening of the AMF, as well as the company’s 122,000 square foot Defense Headquarters Building, is the result of a consolidation effort that began in 2017. From these locations, the company will oversee work on propulsion projects for space and defense programs.

“Aerojet Rocketdyne propulsion is a critical factor in defense of this nation,” said Alabama Secretary of Commerce Greg Canfield.

Eileen Drake, president and CEO of Aerojet Rocketdyne, sees the new facility as a strengthening of her company’s partnership with Huntsville.

“The AMF provides Aerojet Rocketdyne the capabilities we need to advance our nation’s security today and to further technologies that will allow us to meet the challenges of tomorrow,” she said. “Huntsville is a great place to build a future — and that’s what we are doing with our expansion here.”

Aerojet Rocketdyne has already taken significant steps to contribute to the community in north Alabama. In 2017, the company donated $1 million to the University of Alabama in Huntsville to establish a space science chair.

“We look forward to a long and prosperous future together as Aerojet Rocketdyne continues its leadership role in our nation’s journey into space,” remarked Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle.

Ivey has made Alabama’s position in the aerospace industry a priority during her administration, and today’s event signals her efforts are working.

“This is what advancement looks like,” she concluded. “The possibilities are limitless.”

Tim Howe is an owner and editor of Yellowhammer News

2 hours ago

Ethics Commission debates rare move to seek guidance from attorney general

A meeting expected to provide clarity on some pressing issues for the Birmingham Airport Authority produced lengthy debate between members of the Alabama Ethics Commission and its staff over their responsibilities in interpreting the ethics laws.

The point of contention at this week’s meeting was a belief by the commission’s legal staff that the body should seek guidance from the attorney general’s office on the definition of certain terms contained within the ethics law.

Tom Albritton, executive director of the Alabama Ethics Commission, told Yellowhammer News that the commission has not sought an attorney general’s opinion at any point since he began working there. Albritton has served as executive director since March 2015.

873
While acknowledging the rarity of the proposal, the commission’s general counsel, Cynthia Ralston, spoke before the commission and asserted that this situation was different.

“One of the other topics that has come up is the long-standing history between the AG and the ethics commission that the AG not answer ethics questions that are contained within our act,” she said. “We believe this very specifically is outside of our act.”

She argued that outside guidance was needed because it was unclear what constitutes “state, county or municipal funds” as the terms are used within the ethics act.

At least one member of the commission, and the attorney representing the Birmingham Airport Authority, expressed their belief that Alabama law accords the commission, not the attorney general, with the responsibility for interpreting issues and terms contained with the ethics act.

To bolster his own contention, attorney Mark White, who represents the Birmingham Airport Authority, cited a provision within the ethics act about funding.

“That is ethics act provision,” he stated. “That is not outside the ethics act.”

White attempted to sharpen his argument that the commission issue his client an advisory opinion by pointing out that the commission is required by law to issue opinions upon request.

“We are absolutely opposed to postponing this,” he said of the staff’s desire to delay issuing an opinion until August. “We think this commission not only has the ability but is mandated to give an opinion on this particular issue because that’s what the statute says. If it’s an ethics act interpretation, you give that.”

Ralston countered that she had already communicated with the attorney general’s office.

“We had talked to the attorney general, and they had said that it is appropriate to answer because it is outside of our act and that it is an appropriate question for them to answer,” Ralston said.

Commissioner Charles Price pressed Ralston on whether this case really required the shifting of duties between the agencies.

“If we are charged with making the decision according to the ethics act, whatever that decision may be, why don’t we make it?” he queried Ralston. “And then if Mr. White wants to go into Circuit Court or get an attorney general’s opinion and let a judge decide whether that’s controlling, that’ll be his business. We’re called upon to make a decision, whatever that decision might be. Then Mr. White can do for his client whatever he wants to do.”

Price continued, “I don’t know why the ethics commission first has to go to the attorney general’s office to get an opinion on the interpretation of the ethics law when that’s what we’re charged to do.”

Albritton spoke up in response to Price and disputed that notion.

“Let’s be clear, we’re not asking them to interpret our act,” said Albritton.

Price also indicated concern over the timeliness of the commission’s action.

“This has been around for quite a while,” he concluded. “We have to resolve this issue.”

The Birmingham Airport Authority submitted its request for an advisory opinion to the commission in January. Someone familiar with the issuing process for attorney general’s opinions explained to Yellowhammer News that it is a deliberative process, in its own right, given the weight and importance of the opinions.

At the commission’s April meeting, White outlined that he had sought a formal ethics opinion for his client based on the commission’s own recommendation.

“In fact, part of the reason we are asking this is when the commission staff did the training for the Birmingham Airport Authority in December, they were told – three brand new board members, by the way – they were told the only way you could really be sure about something was to get a formal opinion,” White told the commission. “Frankly, I think that’s good advice.”

He reaffirmed this on Wednesday and also recounted that the attorney general’s office said much the same during its argument before the Alabama Supreme Court in the case of former Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Hubbard.

“The attorney general, the solicitor general, if he said it once, he said it multiple times, that the safe harbor for someone – in this case the airport authority – is an opinion from this body,” White detailed.

At the conclusion of the back and forth, Commissioner Beverlye Brady made a motion to seek guidance from the attorney general. However, that motion died for a lack of a second.

Albritton indicated that the next step for the commission is to issue an advisory opinion on the questions presented.

“Our Commissioners concluded that the questions fall within the purview of the Commission to answer, and I understand and appreciate their decision.” he told Yellowhammer News. “Therefore, we will do as we’ve been instructed by them and answer the question.”

Read the Birmingham Airport Authority’s request for an advisory opinion:

Birmingham Airport Authority by Yellowhammer News on Scribd

Tim Howe is an owner and editor of Yellowhammer News

3 hours ago

Public service planned for Bart Starr in native Alabama

A public memorial service is being planned in Alabama for former NFL quarterbacking great Bart Starr.

A statement from the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame says an event celebrating Starr’s legacy will be held Sunday afternoon at Samford University in suburban Birmingham.

105
The family also is planning a private funeral.

Starr was an Alabama native who lived in metro Birmingham at the time of his death.

The Green Bay Packers selected Starr out of the University of Alabama with the 200th pick in the 1956 draft.

He led Green Bay to six division titles, five NFL championships and wins in the first two Super Bowls.

Starr died May 26 at age 85. He had been in failing health since suffering two strokes and a heart attack in 2014.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

3 hours ago

Black Lives Matter activist charged in Alabama man's death

A well-known Black Lives Matter activist from Birmingham, Alabama, is accused of killing a man.

AL.com reports Mercutio Southall, Jr. was arrested this week and charged with manslaughter in the death of 54-year-old Arthur Douglas Hudson.

112
Police say officers saw a pickup truck speed past them while driving erratically Tuesday night.

They say the truck abruptly stopped and its driver jumped out and ran behind a nearby home.

Gunshots were heard, and responding officers found a fatally wounded Hudson attempting to flee Southall.

Southall’s sister was sitting in the pickup truck and was treated for lacerations.

It is unclear how she was injured.

Southall has been arrested for fighting what he says is the unfair treatment of black people and was beaten at a 2015 rally for President Donald Trump.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer New

