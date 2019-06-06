Alabama should ban Senator Kamala Harris

After Alabama passed one of the most restrictive abortion bans in the nation, multiple entities declared they are either considering or would outright ban official travel to Alabama.

List as follows:

Colorado’s secretary of state

Maryland’s retirement system

Austin, Texas

Los Angeles, California

Oh, no.

Now, California has already banned travel in the past over the state daring to allow adoption agencies to choose to refuse adoption to people it didn’t believe were in line with their beliefs. Personally, this is silly as I believe a gay home is better than an orphanage.

None of this matters as Democratic presidential hopeful U.S. Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) repeated what she and her team surely believes was an amazing line slamming the state of Alabama.

She said, “Those folks down in Alabama who are doing this, these are the same folks who, by the time that baby is born, they couldn’t care less.”

Obviously, this is a false statement, but this is one of the left’s go-to lines that the media pretends is clever.

It’s not. It’s a lie and it’s a smear.

In fact, Alabama has seen record adoptions in the last year.

Harris also warned, “We’re going to tell them a thing or two.”

The best part about this is that she is scheduled to talk to the Alabama Democrats Conference on Friday, so she will be nuzzled into her safe space where she can rip Alabama further.

Of course, Alabama Democrats probably hate the state more than Harris does. She will be applauded and welcomed with open arms. No one will question her statements or her attempt to gain favor with other Democrats by telling untruths about the people of Alabama.

The media and their Democrats will love it.

The ignorant senator from California should follow the lead of all the entities pretending they are doing something by not coming to the state.

I call for Senator Harris to enact a travel ban on Alabama. She should ban her team from coming here and not drag her embarrassing failing campaign to our great state.

Make Alabama a “no-go” zone for frauds who attempt to whip their angry base up with attacks on this state.

Put your money where your ignorant mouth is, senator.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.