Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

University of South Alabama names Nick Lawkis executive director of governmental relations 3 hours ago / News
Legislation signed into law to reform Board of Pardons and Paroles — ‘Long overdue’ 3 hours ago / News
Alabama should ban Senator Kamala Harris 4 hours ago / Opinion
Ivey announces 164 new First Class Pre-K classrooms across Alabama; More on the way for ’19-’20 school year 4 hours ago / News
Alabama WWII survivors return to Normandy for 75th D-Day anniversary — ‘My prayers were answered’ 7 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Making correctional education work for Alabama 9 hours ago / Sponsored
7 Things: Doug Jones supports impeachment, tariffs on Mexico will hurt Alabama, immigration still a crisis and more … 11 hours ago / Analysis
State Sen. Whatley on Lee County tornado recovery: ‘We’re going to need help now, but also we’re going to need it in two and three months’ 12 hours ago / News
Poarch Band of Creek Indians respond to ‘unwarranted’ Muscogee lawsuit — ‘It deeply saddens us’ 1 day ago / News
Doug Jones bashes Trump’s Mexico tariff threat — ‘Largest tax increase that Americans have seen in two or three generations’ 1 day ago / News
Aderholt moves to continue ban on FDA approving embryo gene editing research 1 day ago / News
Conservative MSNBC pundit takes on Alabama’s controversies’ potential impact on 2020 1 day ago / News
Study: Regions had over $7.6 billion economic impact on Alabama last year 1 day ago / News
Brooks helps secure subcommittee funding authorization for key Redstone Arsenal military construction projects 1 day ago / News
Doug Jones open to impeachment — ‘Congress needs to do their duty’ 1 day ago / News
Mobile one of several cities to host ‘American Idol’ auditions 1 day ago / News
7 Things: Hubbard appeals his conviction, Carbon Hill mayor embarrasses Alabama, House hearings are obviously about impeachment and more … 1 day ago / Analysis
Mo Brooks: ‘Media bias’ an obstacle for congressional Republicans attempting to point out need to expose potential FBI, DOJ wrongdoing 1 day ago / News
Regional medical center coming to Clarke County 1 day ago / News
State Rep. Kiel pushes for Franklin County church security ‘stand-your-ground’ protections on March statewide ballot 2 days ago / News
3 hours ago

Legislation signed into law to reform Board of Pardons and Paroles — ‘Long overdue’

MONTGOMERY — Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday signed into law a bill that is expected to provide much-needed, “long overdue” reform of the “badly broken” Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles.

HB 380, sponsored by State Rep. Connie Rowe (R-Jasper), represents a comprehensive overhaul of the Board of Pardons and Paroles. The new law, which goes into effect September 1, provides strict rules and guidelines to ensure violent offenders do not receive early, wrongful paroles.

During a bill signing ceremony at the State Capitol on Thursday, Ivey was joined by families of crime victims, Rowe, Attorney General Steve Marshall and State Sen. Cam Ward (R-Alabaster), who sponsored the legislation in the Senate.

“The paramount duty of this board is to protect and instill confidence in public safety,” Ivey said. “Attorney General Steve Marshall and I have been relentless in pursuing efficiency and prudency for this board. I am proud to sign such a strong piece of legislation designed to protect Alabama citizens.”

The law is also intended to increase the efficiency and accountability of the board through structural changes.

HB 380 was meticulously crafted by Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office in response to reports in the fall that the board was releasing dangerous felons back onto the street long before their sentences were up. Marshall has called the board “badly broken.”

One egregious example that the attorney general pointed to in a video released this spring was that of Jimmy O’Neal Spencer, who is now charged with three murders in Marshall’s home county after he was released by the Board of Pardons and Paroles while serving a life sentence.

In fact, the state last month announced that it will pay the maximum settlement allowed under the law to the families of Spencer’s victims because of the Board of Pardons and Paroles’ failure.

“When a state agency fails to fulfill its duties to the people, change is necessary. When a state agency charged with ensuring public safety fails to fulfill that duty, change is more than necessary—it is required, with all due care and urgency,” Marshall said on Thursday.

“Accordingly, HB380 was passed by the Alabama Legislature and signed by Governor Ivey less than a year after the full extent of the flawed practices of the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles became apparent,” he concluded. “I want to thank Rep. Rowe, Sen. Ward and my staff for their commitment to public safety and determination in seeing these requisite reforms swiftly enacted into law.”

In addition to strict new guidelines for granting a pardon or parole, at least one member on the board must be a current or former law enforcement officer with a minimum of 10 years’ experience in or with a law enforcement agency who worked in the investigation of violent crimes.

“By sponsoring this bill, I hope to eliminate the wrongful, improper release and improper supervision of violent offenders from Alabama’s prison system,” Rowe explained. “I am grateful for the governor and her administration’s support on this piece of legislation. The board’s number one priority should be public safety. This Act gives strict rules and guidelines that will instill public trust and confidence in our pardons and paroles board.”

“This long overdue reform was needed to protect the lives of citizens and respect the families of victims of crime,” Ward remarked.

Additionally, this new law gives the governor more direct oversight of the board and ensures the Board of Pardons and Paroles will be held accountable to a governing body rather than its own membership.

“I applaud Rep. Rowe and Sen. Ward for making public safety one of their priorities this Legislative Session,” Ivey added.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

3 hours ago

University of South Alabama names Nick Lawkis executive director of governmental relations

The University of South Alabama (USA) has named Nick Lawkis as the university’s executive director of governmental relations.

According to a release to Yellowhammer News, Lawkis has been associate director of governmental relations since 2015 and was named interim executive director in February. Prior to his work in the university’s office of governmental relations, he served in several roles in USA’s office of development and alumni relations from 2011 to 2015.

138
Keep reading 138 WORDS

The university’s governmental relations shop serves as the liaison with local, state and federal governments and agencies. Special emphasis is placed on monitoring the Alabama legislature and actions related to USA’s appropriation from the Education Trust Fund.

Lawkis holds two degrees from USA: an undergraduate degree in business and a master’s degree in public administration.

He is a graduate of the Alabama Leadership Initiative, has been named to Mobile Bay magazine’s 40 Under 40 and serves on a number of internal and external committees and boards. Lawkis is also a member of the Coastal Alabama Partnership’s Coastal 150 and serves as vice chair of Alabama Council of Government Affairs Representatives and as chair of the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce State Governmental Affairs Committee.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
4 hours ago

Alabama should ban Senator Kamala Harris

After Alabama passed one of the most restrictive abortion bans in the nation, multiple entities declared they are either considering or would outright ban official travel to Alabama.

List as follows:

Oh, no.

336
Keep reading 336 WORDS

Now, California has already banned travel in the past over the state daring to allow adoption agencies to choose to refuse adoption to people it didn’t believe were in line with their beliefs. Personally, this is silly as I believe a gay home is better than an orphanage.

None of this matters as Democratic presidential hopeful U.S. Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) repeated what she and her team surely believes was an amazing line slamming the state of Alabama.

She said, “Those folks down in Alabama who are doing this, these are the same folks who, by the time that baby is born, they couldn’t care less.”

Obviously, this is a false statement, but this is one of the left’s go-to lines that the media pretends is clever.

It’s not. It’s a lie and it’s a smear.

In fact, Alabama has seen record adoptions in the last year.

Harris also warned, “We’re going to tell them a thing or two.”

The best part about this is that she is scheduled to talk to the Alabama Democrats Conference on Friday, so she will be nuzzled into her safe space where she can rip Alabama further.

Of course, Alabama Democrats probably hate the state more than Harris does. She will be applauded and welcomed with open arms. No one will question her statements or her attempt to gain favor with other Democrats by telling untruths about the people of Alabama.

The media and their Democrats will love it.

The ignorant senator from California should follow the lead of all the entities pretending they are doing something by not coming to the state.

I call for Senator Harris to enact a travel ban on Alabama. She should ban her team from coming here and not drag her embarrassing failing campaign to our great state.

Make Alabama a “no-go” zone for frauds who attempt to whip their angry base up with attacks on this state.

Put your money where your ignorant mouth is, senator.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

Show less
4 hours ago

Ivey announces 164 new First Class Pre-K classrooms across Alabama; More on the way for ’19-’20 school year

Governor Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education on Thursday officially announced the locations of 164 new First Class Pre-K classrooms across 38 counties, with more new classrooms still to be announced before the start of the 2019-2020 school year.

Alabama’s voluntary First Class Pre-K program has been ranked as the nation’s best for 13 consecutive years. The 164 new classrooms will expand the program’s total reach to 21,636 children, with more than 1,202 classrooms statewide, moving closer to the Ivey administration’s goal of serving up to 70% of eligible four-year-olds.

“Alabama’s First Class Pre-K program is truly the model of the nation,” Ivey said in a statement. “By adding 164 classrooms, we are ensuring more of our youngest learners are getting a strong start to their educational journeys, which will lead them to an even stronger finish in their careers. Other states across the country want to emulate what we are doing with early childhood education here in Alabama, and much of that is thanks to the tremendous leadership of Secretary Jeana Ross.”

315
Keep reading 315 WORDS

Additional grants will be awarded by the Department of Early Childhood Education based on further evaluation of high-needs areas before the commencement of the upcoming school year.

The new classrooms were made possible by the Alabama legislature approving Ivey’s recommended Education Trust Fund budget increase for the Department of Early Childhood Education, which included the largest ever single-year expansion of First Class Pre-K. That budget bill was signed by the governor on Thursday.

In addition to funding new classrooms throughout the state, the Department of Early Childhood Education will continue to ensure pay parity for all First Class Pre-K teachers with the same 4% pay raise as K-12 public school teachers in the upcoming school year.

This came months after a study concluded that students who participate in First Class Pre-K are more likely to be proficient in math and reading, with no evidence of fade out of the benefits of the world-class pre-k program over time. These long-term results hold true even after the study controlled for student demographics and other variables such as poverty.

In a statement Thursday, Secretary of Early Childhood Education Jeana Ross said, “Thank you to our state leaders for ensuring that even more children and their families are provided the high quality early learning experiences that will positively impact their educational achievement and future success.”

“We are committed to quality and equity in early childhood education – without compromise,” she concluded.

Locations of the 164 new First Class Pre-K classrooms can be found here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
7 hours ago

Alabama WWII survivors return to Normandy for 75th D-Day anniversary — ‘My prayers were answered’

Two Alabama World War II veterans were among the group of survivors who returned to Normandy for the 75th anniversary of that legendary D-Day invasion on Thursday.

George Mills, 98, of Decatur and Sherwin Callander, 99, of Madison were featured on “CBS This Morning” on Wednesday, a day before the historic anniversary.

Mills, who arrived at Normandy more than 20 days after D-Day itself, said that none of his training could have prepared him for what he witnessed.

436
Keep reading 436 WORDS

“All your training, your time on the rifle range, all your obstacle courses and your amphibious training and jungle-fighting training, cliff-scaling training — you think you’re Superman,” he told CBS. “Until you’re fronted and then you realize you’re the hunter just like you’re the hunted.”

Callander was one of the first men to arrive at Utah Beach.

“I prayed every time I ever heard the bullets or bombs flashing,” he reminisced. “I’d say, dear Lord, I know you have to kill some of us. Kill me if you have to, but please do not send me home a cripple. And my prayers were answered.”

“They say we’re heroes, but we’re not heroes,” Callander added. “We had a job to do and we did it. We simply did the best of our abilities. We weren’t brave. We were scared. When you’re scared, you do almost anything.”

Watch:

Mills later became a prisoner of war at the hands of the Nazis until he was liberated in 1945. His story has been told in recent years by multiple local Alabama publications, including The Redstone Rocket, and Mills was even officially highlighted in an exclusive article by the U.S. Army.

While being presented the Wounded Warrior honor last year at the local Veterans of Foreign Wars post by the the Cullman Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, Mills shared that, amid the adversity of the war, “a Bible his mother had given him nourished his and other soldiers’ souls even as many lost nearly half their body weight from hunger,” The Cullman Times reported.

“My mother sent me a little New Testament — the kind that had a metal backing on the cover. She told me to wear that over my heart,” he said. “I did. What’s so important about that New Testament is that, while I was a prisoner we all would take turns reading that New Testament to help take our minds off being hungry.”

Mills is a recipient of the Purple Heart, the Bronze Star and the Battle of the Bulge ribbon.

Callander’s unique story has also been covered by local outlets in north Alabama, including WAAY and WAFF.

“Freedom is not free,” he told WAAY. “They tell me I’m the hero and a celebrity, but us that came back are not the heroes or celebrities. The ones we left there are the heroes and celebrities. I had a job to do and I did it.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
9 hours ago

Making correctional education work for Alabama

Annette Funderburk, president
J.F. Ingram State Technical College

The job market in Alabama is growing, and the unemployment rate has reached low levels not seen in many years. Businesses across the state are working harder than ever to find and hire qualified workers. According to Governor Ivey’s Success Plus initiative, our state will need an extra 500,000 credentialed, highly-skilled or degreed individuals by 2025.

590
Keep reading 590 WORDS

This provides an excellent opportunity for placement of previously incarcerated individuals who are graduating from J.F. Ingram State Technical College with technical skills and proficiency in ready-to-work disciplines.

At Ingram, we want to send the message that opportunities to reduce recidivism in our state’s prison system have been enhanced by economic conditions statewide and by our continued efforts to provide excellent training and work readiness skills to the incarcerated. Recently, Ingram hired a job placement coordinator. We are having increased success placing Ingram graduates in high wage, high demand positions throughout Alabama. These jobs provide income, dignity and hope for those in our communities in need of a chance to succeed and become productive citizens.

To facilitate reentry into society, the Ingram State Foundation often provides needed tools and safety equipment to employed graduates as they begin their new jobs.

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, 94% of individuals incarcerated, will be released into the community. Established by the Alabama legislature in 1965, Ingram State Technical College is the only community college in the country serving incarcerated students exclusively.

A fully-accredited member of the Alabama Community College System, which is part of the Alabama Workforce Council, Ingram State partners with the Alabama Department of Corrections and provides career technical training in 17 programs ranging from diesel mechanics to industrial maintenance, logistics to welding, cosmetology and barbering at correctional facilities across central Alabama, including Tutwiler Prison for Women.

These are credit-bearing programs with stackable credentials of short and long-term certifications. College enrollment is available to inmates that are within 10 years of their end-of-sentence or parole date. Our goal is to prepare our graduates to enter the workforce equipped to meet the needs of employers, provide a pathway of employment for the formerly incarcerated and reduce the number of inmates that return to Alabama’s prisons.

Since many of our students did not graduate from high school, students can also enroll in adult education and pursue their high school diploma or GED. A new endeavor in adult education is the Career Pathways program which encourages students earn their GED while they are dually enrolling in a career tech program.

Because ISTC graduates face significant barriers to employment, ISTC has placed particular emphasis on the acquisition of industry-recognized certifications and credentials. Programs are taught utilizing the nationally recognized curriculums from the National Center for Construction Education and Research and Manufacturing Skills Standards Council, and qualified students complete an OSHA 10-hour safety class.

Through an agreement with the Alabama Plumbers and Gas Fitters Examining Board, ISTC plumbing students can earn their journeyman certification as part of their program of study. Students enrolled in the HVAC program receive EPA certifications, while barbering and cosmetology students complete the hours of education needed to sit for state licensure examinations.

In addition to helping close the employment gap, educating Alabama’s incarcerated population has other benefits. A 2018 study by the RAND Corporation shows that individuals who participate in quality education programs are 28 percent less likely to return to prison than those who serve their sentence and are released. Earlier RAND research showed that for every $1 investment in prison education programs there is a $4 to $5 reduction in incarceration costs during the first three years post-release of a prisoner.

Although our buildings, instructional equipment, and techniques would be familiar on any community college campus, our student body is unique — a mission of developing responsible citizens which reduces recidivism and provides employable workers to businesses. Student success at ISTC is a victory not only for each student and their families – but for all Alabamians.

Show less