7 Things: Super Tuesday is here, Senate candidates fight on to the end, Alabama schools preparing for coronavirus and more …
7. Clinton is going to face her emails again
- The conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch has made a request for former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to be subjected to answering questions under oath about her private email served, and the request has been granted.
- D.C. District Court Judge Royce C. Lamberth believes that there were many questions left unanswered and that her previous answers did not “sufficiently explain Secretary Clinton’s state of mind when she decided it would be an acceptable practice to set up and use a private server to conduct State Department business.”
6. Bill de Blasio ignoring ICE
- Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has said that their plea to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio to cooperate in further attempts to keep criminal illegal immigrants off the streets has gone ignored.
- Originally, a letter was sent to the mayor’s office on February 13. A senior ICE official stated, “This is about public safety, not politics. For the safety of all New Yorkers, ICE implores the mayor’s office to find a way to help us help them.”
5. Racial slurs under investigation in central Alabama
- In Lincoln, Alabama, someone spray painted the side of a building at Richard George Ball Park with a quote including racial slurs; the message also claims a county commissioner said it.
- Talladega County Commissioner Jackie Swinford has denied saying what was written on the building, adding that the person who did this is “somebody that’s angry … if they have something to say to me, come tell me. Don’t be a coward.”
4. Klobuchar, Beto and Buttigieg supporting Biden
- U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), former U.S. Representative Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) and former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg have all officially ended their 2020 Democratic presidential campaigns and they now have endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden.
- All of this being done to stop the frontrunner U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) by consolidating the “moderate lane.” Comparisons are being made to the Trump 2016 ascendency, but there was never any effort to coalesce multiple candidates to the alternative.
3. Alabama school officials staying on top of coronavirus spread
- Alabama State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey has said that making sure schools are informed and prepared as more coronavirus cases are confirmed throughout the country “is one of our highest priorities right now.”
- Mackey is working with state public health officials to keep people updated and informed, and while they’re evaluating how best to respond in the event of an outbreak, there are no cases of the virus in Alabama.
2. Republican U.S. Senate candidates make their final push
- In their final stop before the vote, the three viable candidates for the U.S. Senate former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) and former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville made their arguments why they deserve to make the run-off.
- While Sessions touts his experience as the essential incumbent, Byrne called himself a “conservative fighter,” adding, “I was one of the 12 or so members of the House invited to the celebration of the end of impeachment.” Tuberville focused on how he’s “not a politician” and called for new blood.
1. It’s Super Tuesday
- Today, 14 states hold their primary, including Alabama, and on the ballot are the offices of president, U.S. Senate, county commission and many others, but it is unlikely we will have any more clarity after today.
- The Senate primary will continue into a run-off, the Democratic presidential primary will go on as well, we will get one step closer to new U.S. Representatives in Congressional Districts 1 and 2, but one issue to be voted on today is Amendment One, which will decide if Alabama’s state school board stays elected officials or becomes appointed officials.