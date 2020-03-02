Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

What to look for in Alabama’s 2020 primary on Tuesday

MONTGOMERY — Alabama will hold its primary elections on Tuesday, March 3.

While some of the races have been much publicized, with certain candidates bombarding the airwaves for months, others have flown under the radar.

Before Alabamians head to the polls, they can check their polling place here, view information on Alabama’s voter ID law here and view the full 2020 voter guide from the Secretary of State’s Office here.

Here are the major statewide races on the Democratic and Republican ballots:

Republican ballot

President of the United States

President Donald Trump only faces token opposition in former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld in Alabama’s 2020 primary.

U.S. Senator

The GOP primary for the U.S. Senate has gotten the most attention this statewide cycle thus far. The competitive field includes former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville, Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01), former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore and State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs).

Sessions, Tuberville and Byrne are battling for two spots in a runoff. Turnout will be a major factor, as always, in determining who is on the outside looking in. Rain in certain parts of the state on Tuesday could play a part in this equation.

U.S. Representative for Alabama’s First Congressional District

The Republican race in AL-01 is led by Mobile County Commissioner Jerry Carl, State Rep. Chris Pringle (R-Mobile) and former State Sen. Bill Hightower (R-Mobile). All three are very much in contention to make an almost-certain runoff, and a key in this primary could be the relative turnout in Baldwin County.

U.S. Representative for Alabama’s Second Congressional District

Wiregrass businessman Jeff Coleman is very likely to get the most votes in the primary but will not reach the majority threshold required to avoid a runoff. Two big questions remain unanswered:

How much will Coleman lead by? He could garner around 40%, but with the amount of negative advertising and free media thrown his way, that percentage might dip down well into the 30s. His lead in the primary will have a large effect on the runoff’s competitiveness.

Who will be the other candidate in the runoff? The race for second place in the primary field is wide open between Prattville businesswoman Jessica Taylor, former Alabama Attorney General Troy King and former State Rep. Barry Moore (R-Enterprise). Respective recent polls have shown each of the three in second, with the trio within the margin of error of each other. At the end of the day, this is a total tossup and will likely be determined by late deciding voters. It will be interesting to see how many votes Terri Hasdorff gets; she has managed to gain a few percentage points in recent weeks, even with having no realistic shot of winning the race. Hasdorff’s vote share could very well take away enough votes elsewhere to impact who makes the runoff.

U.S. Representative for Alabama’s Third Congressional District

Incumbent Congressman Mike Rogers (AL-03) is running unopposed.

U.S. Representative for Alabama’s Fourth Congressional District

Incumbent Congressman Robert Aderholt (AL-04), the dean of the state’s House delegation, is running unopposed.

U.S. Representative for Alabama’s Fifth Congressional District

Incumbent Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-05) faces a primary challenge from retired U.S. Navy Commander Chris Lewis. Brooks has been endorsed by the likes of President Donald Trump, while Lewis has the support of the Alabama Farmers Federation, Dynetics and Alabama Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon (R-Monrovia). Polling has shown Brooks with a large lead.

U.S. Representative for Alabama’s Sixth Congressional District

Incumbent Congressman Gary Palmer (AL-06) is running unopposed.

President of the Alabama Public Service Commission

Popular PSC President Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh faces a primary challenge from a candidate who ran unsuccessfully for the PSC in 2018, Robin Litaker. Litaker has taken money from traditionally Democratic, pro-environmentalist donors. She is viewed by keen political observers as a plant for out-of-state special interest groups who have tried to kill Alabama’s coal industry in favor of Obama-era energy policies. Cavanaugh is an official honorary chair for President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign and has been credited with cutting waste at the PSC and championing pro-jobs policies.

Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of Alabama, Place 1

Incumbent Justice Greg Shaw faces a tough challenge from State Sen. Cam Ward (R-Alabaster). Ward is the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee and a well-respected leader of criminal justice reform in the state. Shaw has the endorsement of the Business Council of Alabama’s ProgressPAC.

Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of Alabama, Place 2

Incumbent Justice Brad Mendheim is running unopposed.

Alabama Court of Civil Appeals Judge, Place 1

Incumbent Judge Bill Thompson is running unopposed.

Alabama Court of Civil Appeals Judge, Place 2

State Rep. Matt Fridy (R-Montevallo) is the frontrunner in this open race over former Jefferson County District Court Judge Phillip Bahakel. Fridy has become known as a stalwart advocate for individual liberties and an expert on constitutional law during his time in the legislature.

Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals Judge, Place 1

Incumbent Presiding Judge Mary Windom faces a token challenge from Melvin Hasting. Windom is widely respected as one of Alabama’s top conservative jurists, interpreting the law as written rather than legislating from the bench.

Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals Judge, Place 2

This race is a tossup between incumbent Judge Beth Kellum, former Jefferson County District Judge Jill Ganus and former Lauderdale County Commissioner William Smith. This contest will likely go to a runoff.

RNC delegates, State Board of Education

In addition to the aforementioned races, Republican voters will decide from candidates vying to be delegates supporting President Donald Trump at the 2020 Republican National Convention. The most interesting one to watch is a battle between Governor Kay Ivey and State Auditor Jim Zeigler.

Further, there are four uncontested State Board of Education GOP primaries. However, those places could be moot if the referendum on statewide Amendment One is successful. There is only one statewide amendment on the Republican and Democratic ballots.

Democratic ballot

President of the United States

This is the most interesting race on the Democratic side of the equation in Alabama’s March 3 primary.

This will be the first date that former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg has been on a state’s ballot; he has spent an incredible amount of money advertising in Alabama and has the important endorsement of the Alabama Democratic Conference (ADC), as well as Alabama House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels (D-Huntsville) and Senate Minority Leader Bobby Singleton (D-Greensboro).

However, former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) are also expected to compete for the top spot in Alabama’s primary. Biden has the support of U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL), U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell (AL-07) and Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, among several other influential elected leaders.

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) are still in the race and on the ballot.

The likes of U.S. Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ), billionaire Tom Steyer, businessman Andrew Yang, former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg and former HUD Secretary Julian Castro are all on the ballot but have dropped out of the race.

If Bloomberg and Biden split the vote of black Alabamians and moderate suburban Democrats, it could open the door for Sanders to be competitive.

U.S. Senator

Incumbent U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) is running unopposed in the Democratic primary.

U.S. Representative for Alabama’s Seventh Congressional District

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell (AL-07) is running unopposed.

Both statewide ballots

Amendment One is the only statewide amendment and can be found on both ballots for a referendum. Governor Kay Ivey has been spearheading the support for this amendment, although it is a bipartisan initiative — as evidenced when the measure passed both chambers of the state legislature. Read more about the amendment here.

County-by-county primary sample ballots can be viewed for both parties here.

Runoffs will be held on March 31 as needed.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Ten years and countless lives changed through fitness

Iron Tribe started in a Homewood garage because some friends wanted to improve their fitness – together. A decade later, Iron Tribe has grown to 30 locations in 11 states, including eight gyms in Alabama.

The mission remains the same: create fitness communities that change lives.

No matter your age or fitness level, find your Tribe and get in the best shape of your life.

Alabama hospital to close; 17th to shut down in 10 years

CARROLLTON, Ala. (AP) — Pickens County Medical Center, located in rural West Alabama near the Mississippi line, will become the latest state hospital to shut down when it closes for good on Friday, news outlets reported.

The Pickens County Health Care Authority announced the shutdown in a news release that said the hospital’s finances were no longer sustainable. It cited too few patients, reduced federal funding and large numbers of uninsured patients.

The shutdown of the hospital, which opened in 1979, will be a twofold blow since residents will lose both their closest option for health care and jobs. About 200 people work at the hospital, making it one of Pickens County’s largest employers, according to its website.

The shutdown is only the latest in a wave of hospital closings nationwide. The Alabama Hospital Association said 17 privately run hospitals have closed in the state over the last decade, and only one of those reopened.

Carrollton is located about 90 miles (145 kilometers) west of Birmingham. The city of roughly 1,000 people is about halfway between Tuscaloosa and Columbus, Mississippi, which both have hospitals. Pickens County has a population of about 20,200.

(Associated Press, copyright 2020)

Police investigate after slurs painted in Alabama park

LINCOLN, Ala. (AP) — Police are investigating after someone painted racial slurs on a park building in central Alabama and claimed a county commissioner said it.

Lincoln police on Friday asked people with information about what happened at Richard George’s Ball Park to contact them.

George, an African-American man who owns the private park that he lets the community use, says the message in bright red paint appeared before dawn Friday on a building at the baseball field.

Talladega County Commissioner Jackie Swinford’s name was added to the bottom of the message, attributing the quote to him. Swinford, who is white, denies saying what was painted.

“This is somebody that’s angry. Angry at me, and if they have something to say to me, come tell me. Don’t be a coward. Come look me in the eye and tell me what the problem is,” Swinford told WIAT-TV.

Swinford and George say they’ve been friends for almost 15 years.

The graffiti was painted over on Friday.

(Associated Press, copyright 2020)

Alabama’s red snapper season to open May 22; Fishing allowed on Mondays for first time

Alabamians angling to catch some red snapper can begin baiting their hooks on May 22 this year, per an announcement from the Alabama Department of Conservation on Monday.

According to the Department, the season will consist of all the four day weekends, Friday through Monday, between May 22 and July 19.

The addition of Mondays to the season is new for 2020. Commissioner Chris Blankenship of the Dept. of Conservation said his team added Monday due to “many requests from anglers who wanted more weekday access.”

Alabama’s senior U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) called the addition of Mondays “Great News” in a tweet. He added the new law will be “allowing fishermen more time on the water.”

Congressman Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) praised the decision in a statement to Yellowhammer News.

“Today’s announced 35-day season represents a further step towards building a healthy fishery while allowing our fishermen access to this valuable resource,” said Byrne. “It is rewarding for all of us who fought for state control of our snapper fishery to see another full, flexible state-managed season, and I will keep fighting to protect and continue our progress.”

The season dates announced Monday do not apply to commercial fishermen who get their licenses from the federal government.

The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources asked anyone planning to go snapper fishing to consider the following reminders:

  • Weekends are defined as 12:01 a.m. Friday through 11:59 p.m. Monday.
  • The daily bag limit is two red snapper per person, per day with a minimum size limit of 16 inches total length.
  • Anglers over the age of 16 must have an Alabama saltwater fishing license (resident or nonresident, annual or trip), or any Alabama resident angler 65 or older or lifetime saltwater license holder must have a current saltwater angler registration. The saltwater angler registration is free and available at www.outdooralabama.com/saltwater-fishing/saltwater-angler-registration.
  • All anglers; including residents and non-residents 16 years of age and older, including lifetime license holders, disability license holders and those 65 and older, must have a Gulf Reef Fish Endorsement to fish for or possess any reef fish. The Gulf Reef Fish Endorsement can be purchased online at www.outdooralabama.com/license-information.
  • Each vessel landing red snapper is required by law to complete one landing report per vessel trip of their harvested red snapper through Snapper Check prior to removing the fish from the boat or the boat with the fish being removed from the water. All red snapper landed in Alabama are required to be reported regardless of the jurisdiction in which they were caught.
  • Anglers under the age of 16 are not required to be licensed or have saltwater angler registration, but their catch must be included in the landing report.
  • A landing report may be submitted through Snapper Check in the Outdoor AL mobile app, which is available from the Apple and Android stores or online at www.outdooralabama.com. If you have previously downloaded the Pocket Ranger version of the mobile app, please uninstall it and download the current Outdoor AL app. Paper landing reports and drop boxes are also available at select coastal public boat ramps.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

UAH helps nation catch up in hypersonic research

When Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that his country’s “invulnerable” Avangard hypersonic nuclear missiles were ready to deploy, that focused attention at the United States Dept. of Defense on hypersonic development and testing.

That research will have a large impact on the future U.S. national security picture, and could also bring commercial benefits. Unlike the predictable parabolic flight of conventional or Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBMs), hypersonic missiles fly at speeds greatly exceeding the speed of sound and can change trajectory to avoid detection or interception countermeasures.

“The Chinese and Russians are ahead of us in hypersonic R&D and testing,” says Dr. Steve Messervy, director of The University of Alabama in Huntsville Research Institute. “Just in the open literature, everybody knows they’re ahead of us.”

The Dept. of Defense has assigned Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering Mike Griffin, a former UAH eminent scholar and tenured professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering, to put some thrust behind U.S. hypersonic research.

Under Dr. Griffin’s leadership, Dr. Messervy says funds have been allocated to the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, U.S. Navy and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) in the hypersonic field. Likewise, aerospace and defense companies are seeking answers.

UAH is well equipped to partner with commercial clients and the Dept. of Defense in hypersonic projectile testing and data acquisition to research what affects projectiles and aircraft flying at hypersonic speeds, Dr. Messervy says.

The university’s Aerophysics Research Center (ARC), operating from the Aerophysics Research Facility located on Redstone Arsenal, provides the government and commercial clients with a ready means of hypersonic scaled testing with its three, two-stage light gas gun systems that investigate the interactions of high-speed vehicles and their environments.

“I do a lot of work with the Army Space and Missile Defense Command (SMDC),” Dr. Messervy says. “A lot of people are working on the technical issues of hypersonic flight, which generates high temperature and control issues at that speed.”

It’s a ballistics race right now, since the Russians have a boost glide hypersonic missile. The Chinese have built experimental versions.

“The idea is to make a missile change its parabolic flight pattern,” Dr. Messervy says. That can be done through aerodynamic design, control software, or both.

Areas of U.S. research interest include the thermodynamics of the bow wave created in front of a projectile at Mach 5 or higher speeds and the physics of the plasma field created by that wave. Both influence and affect projectile design, the materials used and the methods of flight control, Dr. Messervy says.

“The area that UAH works in most is helping establish some of the testing that will be required,” he says. The high costs of full-scale tests demand that prototypes first be researched by computer simulation and then in scaled testing, he says. Scaled testing is UAH’s forte.

One-eighth scale testing is where the so-called “big guns” at UAH’s ARC provide critical data that UAH scales up to represent a full-size flight. Sometimes ARC clients provide the projectiles, but typically, test projectiles are made to client specifications in the ARC machine shop.

UAH’s light gas guns simulate environments in which a projectile would actually fly, so it is possible to test it at various simulated altitudes at critical points along its flight path.

“We can invoke whatever environment we need to in the light gas gun,” Dr. Messervy says. “For example, we can make it look like flight at 70,000 feet, based on the air molecules contained inside the gun.” Software captures every aspect of the test flight and impact, generating needed data as the cameras record.

The ARC fills an essential function that cannot be supplanted in the testing chain, Dr. Messervy says.

“You can build all kinds of computer models, but how do you validate a computer model? You do some large-scale testing – but before you do that you do some scaled testing. The costs are just too prohibitive to do it any other way.”

UAH is also involved in a federal initiative to construct a center to perform hardware in the loop (HIL) simulation testing on the SMDC campus at Redstone. HIL testing is a dynamic systems technique that allows development and testing of real-time, complex systems in operation. Commercial defense firms will be partners in its development.

“UAH would like to help the government build this facility,” Dr. Messervy says. “What we are interested in, based on our testing, is that the hardware in the loop facility as it is built will be a long-term investment.”

When Dr. Messervy needs a physicist, he turns to Dr. Jason Cassibry, associate professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering, whose work is motivated by the lead our adversaries have.”We have a real scare here, a real threat,” Dr. Cassibry says. “Hypersonic missiles present a threat that no modern defense can stop, and we need to come up with solutions to that threat.”

A researcher for UAH’s Propulsion Research Center (PRC), Dr. Cassibry says the center is pursuing opportunities in hypersonic research in collaboration with those underway at the ARC.

“We’re very enthusiastic about the opportunities that are coming up,” he says, “and even though this is defense work at this stage, it will trickle down to commercial applications, which will benefit society if we can solve these challenges.”

As an educator, Dr. Cassibry teaches a hypersonics course every two years to build capabilities in students to pursue the work.

“We have seen a noticeable increase in enrollment this past fall,” he says. “The interest has built because of the rapid increase in funding in hypersonics.”

As a researcher, Dr. Cassibry works in numerical modeling in simulations.

“I’m interested in better integration of simulations with experiments in order to better understand the physics of hypersonic vehicle systems,” he says.

Closing the information-gathering gaps between simulations and physical testing will better inform researchers as they progress to full-scale tests.

“You just don’t know what might happen in a real-world test because of the myriad of complexities involved,” Dr. Cassibry says. “Increased collaboration between experiment and simulation groups will help buy down the technical risks of flight tests.”

Bringing simulation and reality closer together opens new insights.

“In an experiment, you might have some really great flight data in the form of imaging, for example, or you might have some data about the temperature inside the shock wave or boundary layer, but you can’t get detailed information along the surface, so simulations that validate the available diagnostic information can help fill in the gaps.”

If the data sets agree, he says, then a more complete picture of the forces and flow fields around the test body emerges.

“I’ve been working with a graduate student and collaboratively with companies and with the ARC and PRC in going after funding,” Dr. Cassibry says. “We are working on some test cases now to try to position ourselves for opportunities as they come along.”

His work could dovetail with the proposed HIL facility at Redstone Arsenal. Filling the gaps between simulation and physical testing “allows you to get a lot closer to a flight test without having to commit to the funds and risk associated with a flight test,” he says. It could speed development times.

UAH’s TranSonic/SuperSonic/WindTunnel (or TS/SS/WT) is another PRC venture, and principal investigator Dr. Phillip Ligrani is working in collaboration with other researchers on a proposal to the National Science Foundation (NSF) that would see the $2 million facility doing hypersonic research.

“We’re developing ideas for a proposal for the NSF, and also continuing to talk with people who are with NASA and the U.S. Air Force and others who are involved in hypersonic research,” says Dr. Ligrani, a professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering and the university’s eminent scholar in propulsion.

The basic research proposal “will involve using the wind tunnel and also using predictions” to investigate control of heat transfer and thermal transport control through shock wave control in supersonic and hypersonic boundary layers.

The wind tunnel’s compressors and four 16-ton, 14-foot-long air storage tanks are capable now of achieving Mach 4 hypersonic speeds, he says, but the current tunnel piping and test section are rated Mach 2.7.

“We have the infrastructure to easily achieve Mach numbers up to 4,” Dr. Ligrani says. “Producing flows at higher Mach numbers is a challenge, because, at hypersonic speeds up to Mach 6, the pressures can be higher compared to a Mach 2.7 supersonic flow by a factor as large as 68.”

The UAH proposal involves research on hypersonic wave drag, an intense aerodynamic heating and drag created by vastly increased flow friction.

“It’s because the velocities are so high,” Dr. Ligrani says. “Velocity variations and velocity gradients are also very high, so there’s a lot of velocity change in a very short distance. That generates very high friction and very high drag.”

Understanding hypersonic aerodynamic heating processes caused by drag could lead to better leading edge shapes and materials to deal with the heat and pressure. UAH is already involved in aerodynamic testing of engine intake shock wave phenomena at supersonic speeds.

“There is very much interest right now in scram jets at hypersonic speeds, and the associated propulsion systems,” Dr. Ligrani says. “There’s also much interest in aero-engine intakes and how they perform at supersonic and hypersonic speeds.”

(Courtesy of the University of Alabama in Hunstville)

