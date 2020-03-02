Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Auburn University recalls all study abroad students, suspends all official international travel due to coronavirus risk 3 hours ago / News
Doug Jones defends spending thousands in campaign funds on European trips 4 hours ago / News
What if you could really vote out some politicians? I mean really? 5 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Secretary of State’s Office, ALDOT, Governor’s office partner to encourage voter participation 5 hours ago / News
Byrne makes penultimate campaign stop in Montgomery 5 hours ago / News
University of Alabama STEM students included in nation’s top 20 in 20s 6 hours ago / News
Police: Alabama girl lied about assault from fake officer 6 hours ago / News
Tuberville makes closing pitch: ‘We’ve got to have a new voice for Alabama’ 7 hours ago / News
Dale Jackson: Vote ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ on Amendment One — it doesn’t matter (but I’m voting ‘Yes’) 7 hours ago / Opinion
Coronavirus: Be prepared, not panicked 8 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Ten years and countless lives changed through fitness 9 hours ago / Sponsored
Alabama hospital to close; 17th to shut down in 10 years 9 hours ago / News
What to look for in Alabama’s 2020 primary on Tuesday 10 hours ago / News
Police investigate after slurs painted in Alabama park 10 hours ago / News
Alabama’s red snapper season to open May 22; Fishing allowed on Mondays for first time 11 hours ago / News
UAH helps nation catch up in hypersonic research 12 hours ago / News
Presidential candidates take the stage in 55th anniversary of Selma’s Bloody Sunday 13 hours ago / News
7 Things: Biden making a comeback, Senate candidates make final push, coronavirus leads to more travel bans and more … 14 hours ago / Analysis
Female athletes deserve fair competition 16 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Keith Richards describes mindset starting Taziki’s — ‘I knew at that point there was no plan of failure’ 16 hours ago / Faith and Culture
7 hours ago

Tuberville makes closing pitch: ‘We’ve got to have a new voice for Alabama’

MONTGOMERY — Former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville on Monday morning made one of the final stops of his “The People vs. The Swamp” bus tour ahead of Alabama’s 2020 Republican U.S. Senate primary, which will be held on Tuesday, March 3.

Tuberville visited with voters at the Cahawba House restaurant in downtown Montgomery ahead of stops later in the day in Pell City, Talladega and Vestavia.

Speaking to Yellowhammer News in an almost 15-minute interview while seated at the restaurant, Tuberville reflected thus far on his first time running for office, hammering away at his campaign’s central point: he is the only true outsider in this race, the one who will be a change from business as usual in Washington, D.C.

With one day left until primary voters go to the polls, Tuberville expressed that he is feeling “good.”

“It’s been a lot of fun, you know. Me and my wife got up this morning at about 5:00, talking about it, talking about how little I’ve been home — I hadn’t been home a dozen or so days. She told me [back] when we prayed about this and decided to do it, ‘Don’t come home until you win.’ So I took her [advice] on that,” he said.

“But the thing about it is I don’t think people really realize the work ethic that coaches put in,” Tuberville continued. “So it doesn’t bother me. I’d leave at five or six in the morning, come home at 11 at night or stay in a hotel somewhere. And after three or four months, my wife said, ‘I’m starting to worry about something.’ I said, ‘What?’ She said, ‘You’re starting to like this.’ But I like people. And that’s what this business is about, it’s about people.”

Tuberville emphasized that meeting so many different people across Alabama has been his favorite part of campaigning.

“There are so many egos in politics, and I got a huge induction into that. But at the end of the day, traveling over the state many times … just going to all the small towns, I wanted to do my due diligence. Because people knew who I was. I wanted to go out and have people personally, as many as I could, hear what I had to say. Not on TV,” he advised.

The former football coach outlined that from his travels, he believes “people are a lot more educated on politics … than you’d think they were.”

“They get into it more [nowadays]. Talk radio and [cable news] television has educated people more,” he added. “So it was fun getting to listen to their ideas and their concerns, what they were looking for.”

‘I’m not a politician’

“You know, I’m not a politician, so if they ask me a question, I’m going to tell them what I think,” Tuberville noted. “And they appreciated that. I didn’t stick my finger up in the air and see which way the wind was blowing, see if it was going to cost me a vote. No reason to do that.”

He underlined that “this is an important election.”

“Maybe one of the [most important] ones in the lifetime of this state and the country, because, first, we’ve got to get this seat back,” Tuberville remarked. “And we’ve got to send somebody up there that’s not going to be afraid of making decisions. I’m going to go up and support President Trump, but I’m going to first be a voice for Alabama. … I’m going to come back here and spend a lot of time talking to people [and listening to their wishes], it’s going to be their vote, it’s not going to be mine. … There’s no reason for me to go up there and listen to special interests and those people; just do it the right way. And I think we’ve gotten away from that [in the country].”

Tuberville lauded the reception he has gotten from voters while on the campaign trail, adding that this does not always translate into votes, especially with the negative advertising against him on television and other mediums as of late.

“You don’t know how that affects people that I haven’t been able to get in front of [personally],” he commented. “I’ve tried to let people know on TV as much as you can, radio, about what I truly stand for.”

He said that after a recent poll showed him leading the field over former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01), “all hell broke loose.”

Tuberville explained that he expected the opposing campaigns to respond to that polling with negative advertising against him.

“That’s politics. It’s like when you’re recruiting a great football player, and you’ve got him committed. But they can’t sign for a few weeks. And [other teams] go and do everything they possibly can to convince [the player] that that’s not the right team or that’s not the right coaching staff to play for. They pull everything out of the bag. Sometimes it works, most times [the player] can kind of feel through it,” he added.

“I don’t know how many people we’ve talked to, but our crowds have gotten bigger, more energized,” Tuberville said. “And I think we’re doing good. I just don’t know how to judge it. I don’t look at the scoreboard (polls). Never did. I’m just going to try and get it over the goal-line the best I can.”

“Like my wife said this morning, ‘One thing I’ll tell you, you didn’t leave nothing in the bag. You did it all, all you could do.’ So, let’s pray about it and see what happens,” he continued.

‘Vote ’em out’

Asked by Yellowhammer News what his “closing message” is to primary voters, Tuberville responded, “Everywhere I’ve been, I get a lot of questions — ‘Our education’s all messed up.’ We’ve got to get that straightened out.”

He then stressed the importance of building “the wall” championed by President Trump.

“No pathway for citizenship,” Tuberville underscored.

“Our hospitals and schools are getting overrun by people that don’t need to be in this country,” he said. “They need to be invited (enter legally).”

Tuberville expressed the need for solutions for rural healthcare woes, calling the situation “atrocious.” Pickens County Medical Center in recent days became the 17th hospital in the state to announce closure over the past 10 years.

The first-time candidate subsequently pointed to his support of term limits while noting that until term limits legislation is enacted on the federal level, elections are effectively term limits.

“The one message I’ve been hearing consistently, ‘Coach, we’re for term limits. What are you for?’ I’m for term limits,” Tuberville advised. “And more now than ever before, because we’re starting to get on the left a lot of people in there that their group is just going to continue to grow, and we’re going to get overrun, but term limits are not in the constitution — our term limits are, ‘You go vote, and vote ’em out.'”

“So all those people that are saying, ‘Coach, we’ve got to have term limits,’ this is our term limit tomorrow,” Tuberville emphasized, before lamenting both Sessions’ and Byrne’s respective amounts of time in public office and government service.

“It’s time for them to go home, we’ve got to have a new voice for Alabama,” he stressed.

RELATED: Tuberville: ‘Career, corrupt politicians’ are ‘a disease’ in our country

“People are concerned,” Tuberville subsequently stated. “They’re really concerned, and I think that’s the reason we’ve got a great chance. Because they’re tired of the career politicians. They’re absolutely sick of people going and not representing them but representing the special interests. It’s time that the swamp gets the message.”

He added that he views his potential election as a chance to spark similar Republican outsiders seeking office across the United States.

He expressed his wish that, “[If elected], people across the country will go, ‘My God, look at what they did. Look at what Alabama did.’ Start a precedent that we’ve got to have citizen legislators in Washington, D.C. It’s okay to send somebody that’s had a job, that knows what’s going on, that’s got a sense of what this country’s about and not somebody that’s been in Washington, D.C. 20 years that sat behind a desk and has no clue what’s going on.”

“We’ve got to have different voices up there, because this country’s been running on autopilot for 40-50 years,” Tuberville added. “Politicians haven’t had to make tough decisions, they just want to get reelected. Because we’re such a strong country [we’ve survived], but that autopilot’s about to burn out. … Thank goodness we’ve got Donald Trump. He’s made tough decisions, and what he’s done, too, is that clock runs real slow in government. When he got in there, you can tell how much faster government is moving. He’s told ’em, ‘Hey, we’re going to go to work.’ … That’s the reason we’ve got to get him four more years.”

Tuberville praised the job Trump is doing handling the potential spread of coronavirus into the United States.

“He’s shown his leadership skills in how he’s handled this,” the former coach said.

“We’ve got to have leadership in this country, we can’t have followers,” Tuberville subsequently outlined. “And I think that’s the biggest message I tell people. If we keep sending followers up there that want to go up there for a job [and] don’t want to make tough decisions, we’re going to get what we deserve. And in the long run, we’re going to get socialism. Because the wave is coming.”

He continued, “And we’re indoctrinating our kids in the schools about socialism and not capitalism. We’ve got to get our education straight. It scares me to death that Bernie Sanders looks like he’s going to have a great chance to [win the Democratic primary]. To even have the opportunity to be president of this country as a socialist, communist, just scares the heck out of me. … All the people behind him are from 18-30 [years old], they’re supporting him — it’s all coming from our education. So if we don’t change it, everything else ain’t going to matter.”

Tuberville concluded by reiterating that being a U.S. Senator would be service and not a job for him, as he would not accept a salary. That money instead would be donated to benefit Alabama veterans and/or the families of Alabama veterans.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

3 hours ago

Auburn University recalls all study abroad students, suspends all official international travel due to coronavirus risk

Auburn University on Monday evening announced it is recalling all of its study abroad students currently overseas and suspending all official international travel for students, faculty and staff until further notice given the global outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Auburn officials said they were taking this action out of an abundance of caution for safety and following the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The decision came on the heels of a new CDC advisory that asked institutions of higher education to consider postponing or canceling upcoming student foreign exchange programs.

According to a release, Auburn abroad programs currently span the globe throughout Europe, Asia, South and Central America, Australia and the Pacific Islands as well as Africa and the West Indies. The recall will reportedly begin immediately and will be undertaken as carefully as possible.

253
Keep reading 253 WORDS

RELATED: How to prepare yourself in the midst of a pandemic

“Our number one goal is the safety and well-being of our students,” Bill Hardgrave, Auburn’s provost and senior vice president for academic affairs, said in a statement. “We are aware of how this recall impacts programming for those students currently abroad and for those who have trips planned in the coming months. We are making provisions for students affected to continue their coursework.”

Prior to Monday’s announcement, Auburn had already temporarily suspended all university travel to China, Italy, Iran and South Korea due to the coronavirus. That decision also included official travel for students, faculty and staff.

Further, in advance of Auburn’s spring break during the week of March 9-13, university officials are urging caution for those planning travel abroad on a personal basis during that time.

“Students, faculty and staff should be aware of the potential implications of international travel,” Dr. Fred Kam, medical director for the Auburn University Medical Clinic, stated. “We strongly discourage personal travel to any country classified by the CDC as a level 3 risk for COVID-19. Beyond that, we urge everyone to seriously consider the possibility of quarantines or restricted travel back to the United States for any trips outside the country.”

The CDC maintains a website outlining travel warnings and alerts for airline and cruise ship travel to specific countries as it relates to potential coronavirus exposure.

RELATED: Coronavirus: Be prepared, not panicked

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
4 hours ago

Doug Jones defends spending thousands in campaign funds on European trips

U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) is in the national spotlight after a federal financial disclosure filed on February 20 showed he spent nearly $3,500 in campaign funds on European trips in recent months.

Fox News on Sunday was the first to report on the trips.

Here’s what the outlet reported:

447
Keep reading 447 WORDS

Sen. Doug Jones took a pricey European fundraising trip this winter where he stayed at two fancy hotels in London and Paris and paid for the luxe getaway with his campaign funds, records show.

The Alabama Democrat spent $487 to stay at the K+K Hotel Cayre in Paris, billed as “a beautiful historic building located in heart of Saint Germain Des Prés” that’s within walking distance to Eiffel Tower and the Louvre. The hotel boasts “soundproofed” luxury rooms and private black marble bathrooms with underfloor heating.

The red-state politician up for reelection in November also spent $1,296 at the Baglioni Hotel in London, which describes itself as “one of the finest 5-star luxury hotels in London” that’s located in “one of the most exclusive, elegant and celebrated parts of the city.”

Jones’ getaway included $1,164 spent on Eurostar rail travel and $533.66 for Easy Jet airfare in England, according to campaign reports that Jones filed with the Federal Election Commission on Feb. 20.

In all, his campaign paid for nearly $3,500 in European travel expenses dispersed in January, records Jones’ himself disclosed to the federal government. The expenses were related to a fundraising trip Jones took in December to collect checks from well-off Americans living abroad and wanting to support Jones’ tough fight for re-election, Fox News has learned.

Jones’ campaign reportedly did not offer a comment when reached by Fox News about the story, however Jones did appear on the cable network Monday morning and was asked to respond himself.

“It’s only — it’s very simple,” Jones answered. “You have to spend money to raise money. And we raised money over there. There are Democrats, Americans, over there, and you spend money to raise money. I spend money when I go wherever I am in the state of Alabama.”

This is not the first time Jones has spent major campaign cash in Europe.

As previously reported by Yellowhammer News, past records show that Jones’ campaign spent thousands of dollars in Europe during the final quarter of 2018 alone, including more than $1,600 at “The Beaumont,” an exclusive five-star hotel in London’s West End. This is the same quarter in which Jones raised more individual itemized contributions from overseas than from inside Alabama.

In the most recent reporting period, Jones raised less than 14% of his individual itemized contributions from Alabamians.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
5 hours ago

What if you could really vote out some politicians? I mean really?

Has there ever been a ballot initiative that reduced the number of politicians? I mean, ever?

What if I told you that with the stroke of a pen you could get shed of several ineffective politicians? What if the pot was sweetened just a bit by having that same stroke of a pen do away with common core education policies? Let’s imagine it for just a moment…..let the possibilities sink in. But then, why just imagine it. We can do both in reality this Tuesday with Amendment One on the statewide ballot.

Amendment One is really very simple. It says that Alabamians have the right to tell the ineffective current elected State School Board members that they are out of a job due to their wholesale failure to promote quality education policy in our State. In recent education rankings Alabama dropped to deadlast in all 50 States. That is a direct result of the lack of foresight, planning, policymaking and teamwork at the State School Board.

325
Keep reading 325 WORDS

For the past decade Alabama’s education budgets have steadily increased without a hint of proration. Funding for education in this state is at record levels. By comparison there are at least eight states that spend less than Alabama per-year-per-child and yet they all rank higher than Alabama in education performance. Money is not the issue. Leadership is the issue.

Yet, with that said, the current members of the Board have complained that the voters should not have such a say. One Board member has gone so far as to threaten litigation to be allowed to keep his job. We are one of the small handful of states that elects our State School Board. We’re also one of the few States consistently at the bottom of the list in rankings.

If the team is losing you fire the coach. If the war is being lost you fire the general. And if you rank last among all 50 states in education you look for transformative change in education leadership.

In a desperate bid to keep old school politicians in office the opponents of the voters’ rights on Amendment One have resorted to mischaracterizing every aspect of it. They’re hoping you aren’t smart enough to read it for yourself. The real whopper they tell is that the Amendment is all a trick to put in common core standards. Never mind the fact that the Act that created Amendment One specifically states that any future standards must be “in lieu of common core”. That’s a direct quote, and I’m no rocket surgeon, but the last I checked the definition of “in lieu of” means to replace, or to supplant.

How about this – on Tuesday let’s say “Yes” on Amendment one so that we can put in a new team “in lieu of” the current State School Board.

Phil Williams, API Director of Policy Strategy, is a former State Senator from Gadsden. For updates, follow him on Twitter at @SenPhilWilliams and visit alabamapolicy.org.

Show less
5 hours ago

Secretary of State’s Office, ALDOT, Governor’s office partner to encourage voter participation

The Office of the Alabama Secretary of State on Monday announced that it will be partnering with the Office of Governor Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) to promote voter participation during Tuesday’s March 3 primary election across the state.

Messages will reportedly be displayed on ALDOT electronic highway information signs that read “Election Day Vote Today 7 AM – 7 PM.”

In statements, Secretary of State John Merrill, Governor Kay Ivey and an ADLOT spokesman voiced their support for Alabama voters to make their voices heard.

223
Keep reading 223 WORDS

“I urge every Alabamian to head to the polls this Super Tuesday. It is important that every citizen’s voice is heard, and there is no better way to ensure this than by voting in an election,” Ivey said.

“Alabamians are proud of their state, proud of their country, and I look forward to seeing that patriotism in action Tuesday. I am glad to work with the Secretary of State’s Office and ALDOT to implement this helpful reminder for our citizens,” she concluded.

Merrill stated, “I look forward to an increase in voter participation next week as we come together as Alabamians to elect our representation at the local, state, and federal level. Participating in the electoral process is a part of our civic duty as Americans, and I urge all eligible Alabamians to turn out tomorrow.”

“Voting should be a priority for everyone, and I am grateful for the support and encouragement from our fellow governmental agencies on this very important matter,” he continued.

“It’s important for all citizens to exercise their civic responsibility and right to vote, and ALDOT is pleased to partner in this effort to remind commuters to vote on Tuesday, March 3,” ALDOT spokesman Tony Harris added.

RELATED: What to look for in Alabama’s 2020 primary on Tuesday

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
5 hours ago

Byrne makes penultimate campaign stop in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY — Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01) made the second-to-last campaign stop in his Republican primary bid for the U.S. Senate at Chappy’s Deli on Monday afternoon.

Ahead of voters going to the polls on Tuesday, Byrne appeared at campaign stops in Huntsville and Birmingham before Alabama’s capital city. He was scheduled to end the evening with a final campaign stop in Mobile before he visits his campaign headquarters to thank volunteers and staff.

Speaking to members of the media at his Montgomery appearance, Byrne expressed optimism at his chances of making what will be a certain runoff between a combination of him, former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville.

“We’re expecting a good turnout tomorrow,” Byrne said. “I know the roads are not ideal [due to rain]. We’ve had a real upswing in our campaign in the last three weeks — we can feel it, we’re hearing it, seeing just about every indicator. So we’re looking for a big day tomorrow.”

331
Keep reading 331 WORDS

He then summarized his closing message to voters.

“It’s clear,” Byrne outlined. “The people of Alabama are looking for a conservative fighter, someone with a real track record — doesn’t just talk about it. I vote with President Trump 97% of the time. I was one of the 12 or so members of the House invited to the celebration of the end of impeachment, then [President Trump] publicly [on] national television thanked me for the work that I did for him. People are looking for somebody that’s going to do that. And I’ve proven that I will do that.”

He then contrasted himself with Sessions and Tuberville.

“[Y]ou can certainly see that Jeff Sessions, who was a longtime senator — and I honor him for his service, he’s had 20 years. Most people say that’s enough time,” Byrne advised. “Other people say that when the president needed him the most, he wasn’t there.”

“And then Tommy Tuberville last year was running around being critical of the president, saying he was ‘pissed off’ at Donald Trump because President Trump wasn’t taking care of our veterans [and] wasn’t doing enough to keep benefits away from illegal aliens,” he continued. “That’s not the kind of senator we want to send [up] from Alabama to Washington.”

“We want somebody like me who stands with the president and fights when it really matters,” Byrne added.

He concluded by reiterating that he expects to make the runoff.

“[W]e are exactly where we wanted to be [from the beginning of the race], and we anticipate a big night tomorrow night — and a big sendoff going into the runoff,” Byrne stressed.

The runoff will be held March 31.

RELATED: Tuberville makes closing pitch: ‘We’ve got to have a new voice for Alabama’

RELATED: Jeff Sessions makes late pitch to primary voters in Birmingham — ‘I know this state, I’m proud of this state — I don’t apologize one bit about it’

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less