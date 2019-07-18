7 Things: ‘Send her back’ chants, impeachment fails, Alabama politicians push back on racism charge and more …
7. Toll fate uncertain
- The Alabama Toll Road, Bridge and Tunnel Authority only meets when called on, and they may be called on to deal with a growing concern over the potential tolls to pay for a $2.1 billion bridge project in Mobile. The board includes Governor Kay Ivey’s Cheif of Staff Jo Bonner and Speaker of the Alabama State House Mac McCutcheon (R-Monrovia).
- Candidates for U.S. Senate are still slamming the plan. U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Mobile) called it “unacceptable” and former Chief Justice Roy Moore asked, “Why would we want to be like New York or California?” while wondering why Alabama Republicans “would even consider such an agenda.”
6. Democrats are just in it for the money and power
- Former Auburn football coach and 2020 U.S. Senate candidate Tommy Tuberville has started questioning why Democrats seem to be pushing so much for socialism to be the new normal.
- Tuberville believes Democrats are pushing for socialism for “money and power” and they don’t actually care about people. He also mentioned how when he was growing up, socialism and communism were cuss words and “a total scam.”
5. Congressmen brag on Alabama’s contribution to the Apollo 11 program
- Representative Robert Aderholt (R-Haleyville) spoke on the House floor to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 in favor of Alabama’s future involvement with the Space Launch System (SLS). Aderholt mentioned how proud he is of Alabama’s involvement in developing “our most powerful rockets.”
- Representative Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) also took to the House floor to praise the Marshall Space Flight Center for its role in past space exploration and its part in propelling the program forward, stating, “As we reach for the stars, I have confidence that the Tennessee Valley, Marshall Space Flight Center, and Huntsville, where we say The Sky is NOT the Limit.”
4. El Chapo gets sentenced — Ted Cruz and Mo Brooks still want his money for the wall
- Notorious drug trafficker Joaquín Guzmán Loera, better known as “El Chapo,” was sentenced to a life sentence plus 30 years and the restitution of $12.6 billion dollars for crimes that the judge said were “overwhelming evil,” including drugs, murder and money laundering.
- Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX), and House sponsor Mo Brooks have renewed calls for the federal government to use El Chapo’s money to build the wall, but the U.S. government doesn’t know where that money is.
3. Alabama Republicans don’t think Trump is being racist
- All of the Republican Alabama members of the U.S. House voted against the resolution to deem President Donald Trump racist for his tweets against “The Squad,” but Rep. Gary Palmer (R-Hoover) explained his position on the whole situation.
- Palmer didn’t agree with Trump, but he said that the tweets were “ill-timed and insensitive.” He does not think the tweets were racist. Palmer has even called attention to the hypocrisy of the Democrats with the examples of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) tweeting that supporting Israel is only “about the Benjamins” and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s claims that there are concentration camps at the southern border.
2. There will be no impeachment
- The House of Representatives has voted to kill the resolution from Rep. Al Green (D-TX) that would bring articles of impeachment against President Trump.
- The vote on Green’s third attempt to impeach Trump was 332-95, but when speaking in favor of the resolution, Green referenced the decision to condemn Trump’s actions on Twitter as racist, saying that this resolution was the opportunity to “punish him.”
1. Latest media tizzy is over a crowd chanting “Send her back!”
- The battle between “The Squad” and President Donald Trump took another turn on Wednesday night when the president was criticizing Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and the crowd began chanting “send her back” in reference to her nation of birth, Somalia.
- This obviously sent the media and their Democrats into an apocalyptic reaction about the appropriateness of the chant and how it is all Trump’s fault that we are here in our current political environment, which ignores years of claims that everyone who disagrees with Democrats is racist and the current president is a traitor to the nation.