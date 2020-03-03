Amazon to hire 1,500 full-time positions at Bessemer fulfillment center
Amazon announced Monday that it would begin the hiring process of more than 1,500 full-time positions for its 850,000 square-foot fulfillment center in Bessemer, Alabama.
Amazon’s fulfillment center, which will be located at 975 Powder Plant Road in Bessemer, is seeking employees who “will play integral roles and work alongside innovative Amazon Robotics to pick, pack and ship smaller-sized customer items to customers across the region, such as books, electronics and consumer goods, to name a few.”
A press release noted:
On top of Amazon’s $15 minimum wage, the company offers full-time employees industry-leading benefits, which include comprehensive healthcare from day one, 401(k) with 50 percent match, up to 20 weeks paid parental leave and Amazon’s innovative Career Choice program, which pre-pays 95% of tuition for courses in high-demand fields. Since the program’s launchfour years ago, more than 25,000 employees have pursued degrees in game design and visual communications, nursing, IT programming and radiology, to name a few. In addition, Amazon has pledged to invest over $700 million to provide upskilling training for 100,000 U.S. employees for in demand jobs. Programs will help Amazonians from all backgrounds access training to move into highly skilled roles across the company’s corporate offices, tech hubs, fulfillment centers, retails stores, and transportation network, or pursue career paths outside of Amazon.
Candidates seeking to apply must be at least 18-years-old and have a high school diploma or equivalent to be considered. Interested candidates can apply online at amazon.com/birminghamjobs where they can select shift preferences and an appointment time to attend an upcoming hiring event and orientation.
Candidates can sign up for text alerts when opportunities open by texting BHMNOW to 77088. The press release also encouraged veterans and military spouses to apply.