Auburn University recalls all study abroad students, suspends all official international travel due to coronavirus risk

Auburn University on Monday evening announced it is recalling all of its study abroad students currently overseas and suspending all official international travel for students, faculty and staff until further notice given the global outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Auburn officials said they were taking this action out of an abundance of caution for safety and following the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The decision came on the heels of a new CDC advisory that asked institutions of higher education to consider postponing or canceling upcoming student foreign exchange programs.

According to a release, Auburn abroad programs currently span the globe throughout Europe, Asia, South and Central America, Australia and the Pacific Islands as well as Africa and the West Indies. The recall will reportedly begin immediately and will be undertaken as carefully as possible.

RELATED: How to prepare yourself in the midst of a pandemic

“Our number one goal is the safety and well-being of our students,” Bill Hardgrave, Auburn’s provost and senior vice president for academic affairs, said in a statement. “We are aware of how this recall impacts programming for those students currently abroad and for those who have trips planned in the coming months. We are making provisions for students affected to continue their coursework.”

Prior to Monday’s announcement, Auburn had already temporarily suspended all university travel to China, Italy, Iran and South Korea due to the coronavirus. That decision also included official travel for students, faculty and staff.

Further, in advance of Auburn’s spring break during the week of March 9-13, university officials are urging caution for those planning travel abroad on a personal basis during that time.

“Students, faculty and staff should be aware of the potential implications of international travel,” Dr. Fred Kam, medical director for the Auburn University Medical Clinic, stated. “We strongly discourage personal travel to any country classified by the CDC as a level 3 risk for COVID-19. Beyond that, we urge everyone to seriously consider the possibility of quarantines or restricted travel back to the United States for any trips outside the country.”

The CDC maintains a website outlining travel warnings and alerts for airline and cruise ship travel to specific countries as it relates to potential coronavirus exposure.

RELATED: Coronavirus: Be prepared, not panicked

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn