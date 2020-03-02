Doug Jones defends spending thousands in campaign funds on European trips

U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) is in the national spotlight after a federal financial disclosure filed on February 20 showed he spent nearly $3,500 in campaign funds on European trips in recent months.

Fox News on Sunday was the first to report on the trips.

Here’s what the outlet reported:

Sen. Doug Jones took a pricey European fundraising trip this winter where he stayed at two fancy hotels in London and Paris and paid for the luxe getaway with his campaign funds, records show. The Alabama Democrat spent $487 to stay at the K+K Hotel Cayre in Paris, billed as “a beautiful historic building located in heart of Saint Germain Des Prés” that’s within walking distance to Eiffel Tower and the Louvre. The hotel boasts “soundproofed” luxury rooms and private black marble bathrooms with underfloor heating. The red-state politician up for reelection in November also spent $1,296 at the Baglioni Hotel in London, which describes itself as “one of the finest 5-star luxury hotels in London” that’s located in “one of the most exclusive, elegant and celebrated parts of the city.” Jones’ getaway included $1,164 spent on Eurostar rail travel and $533.66 for Easy Jet airfare in England, according to campaign reports that Jones filed with the Federal Election Commission on Feb. 20. In all, his campaign paid for nearly $3,500 in European travel expenses dispersed in January, records Jones’ himself disclosed to the federal government. The expenses were related to a fundraising trip Jones took in December to collect checks from well-off Americans living abroad and wanting to support Jones’ tough fight for re-election, Fox News has learned.

Jones’ campaign reportedly did not offer a comment when reached by Fox News about the story, however Jones did appear on the cable network Monday morning and was asked to respond himself.

“It’s only — it’s very simple,” Jones answered. “You have to spend money to raise money. And we raised money over there. There are Democrats, Americans, over there, and you spend money to raise money. I spend money when I go wherever I am in the state of Alabama.”

JUST NOW: Asked about this story on @AmericaNewsroom, Jones tries to justify his “pricey hotels” in London and Paris: “You have to spend money to raise money. And we raised money over there.” #ALsen pic.twitter.com/cKP2WhO4lv — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) March 2, 2020

This is not the first time Jones has spent major campaign cash in Europe.

As previously reported by Yellowhammer News, past records show that Jones’ campaign spent thousands of dollars in Europe during the final quarter of 2018 alone, including more than $1,600 at “The Beaumont,” an exclusive five-star hotel in London’s West End. This is the same quarter in which Jones raised more individual itemized contributions from overseas than from inside Alabama.

In the most recent reporting period, Jones raised less than 14% of his individual itemized contributions from Alabamians.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn