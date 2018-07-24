7 Things: Rep. Bradley Byrne calls out people who want to abolish ICE, tariffs aren’t scaring automakers away from investing in Alabama, recent legal issues still don’t point to collusion and more …

1. While Democrats continue to blast ICE and immigration detentions, Alabama’s Rep. Bradley Byrne stands by the nations’ Immigration and Custom Enforcement agents

— Democrats won’t vote to abolish ICE, but they will keep talking about it every chance they get. This will not play well for Democrats in states like Alabama, who will not want to be tainted by the national Democrat brand’s lean to the left.

— Rep. Byrne called out some of his colleagues, saying, “Given the important work ICE does, I am dismayed to see some liberals calling for ICE to be abolished altogether. Instead of supporting these hardworking law enforcement officials, it seems some are truly committed to open borders and reckless behavior.”

2. Talk of tariffs in Alabama isn’t keeping Honda from a new $54.8 million dollar expansion

— Almost every elected official in Alabama has raised concerns about how steel, aluminum and auto tariffs may affect manufacturing in Alabama, but Honda does not seem too concerned.

— Honda will spend $54.8 million and add 50,000-square-feet of production space to “improve vehicle manufacturing flexibility, strengthen the efficiency for future models and prepare for future technologies.”

3. No collusion apparent by President Trump in Michael Cohen and Paul Manafort‘s latest legal issues

— Cohen, the beleaguered former-personal attorney who recorded Trump talking about a payoff to a playmate, had 12 other tapes seized by the federal government. None of them are believed to be of President Trump.

— Manafort, the former Trump campaign manager, is now facing off with five members of the finance community receiving immunity to testify against him. Those issues are not campaign related.

4. 50 percent of Americans believe Trump is handling the economy well. This is astonishing given the media coverage he receives

— Trump’s poll numbers of 45 percent approval may be his all-time high, but his handling of the economy is drawing praise from 50 percent of Americans polled.

— This number is especially astonishing based on the fact that neither the media nor the White House seem all that interested in discussing those successes.

5. Alabama’s Red Land Cotton featured at the White House’s “Made in America” showcase

— Lawrence County’s Red Land Cotton represented the state of Alabama yesterday, as the President visited with manufacturers from across the nation.

— President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence were both on hand at the event designed to promote American business and discuss international trade opportunities.

6. Trump may revoke the security clearances of some of his critics in the media

— In an effort to make people think President Donald Trump is beleaguered by a “Deep State” conspiracy, former Intelligence Community officials have been making the media rounds for fame and fortune implying the president is compromised with no evidence.

— White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders cited former CIA Director John Brennan, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, former FBI Director James Comey, former national security adviser Susan Rice, former deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe and former National Security Agency Director Michael Hayden as Trump critics that could have their clearances revoked.

7. Former EPA head Scott Pruitt was ethically challenged. He was also super effective

— While at the Environmental Protection Agency, Pruitt was embroiled in scandal after scandal that eventually ended his time at the agency.

— But under Pruitt’s leadership, the agency was creating a pro-business environment by slashing $350 million in regulations, 300,000 hours of red tape. Imagine what he could have done without the scandals.