Subscription Preferences:

Newest Stories

Lawrence County’s Red Land Cotton recognized at White House for Made in America Product Showcase 7 hours ago / News
Democrats want to go after ICE while Mexican drug cartels are running wild in Alabama 8 hours ago / Analysis
Walt Maddox announces ethics plan amid what he calls the state’s ‘most corrupt period in history’ 9 hours ago / News
Mobile Bay shellfish area closed due to high levels of bacteria 10 hours ago / News
Google to offer digital skills workshops in 3 Alabama cities 11 hours ago / News
Rep. Bradley Byrne: Standing up for ICE 12 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Weather service: Tornado touched down in Opelika 13 hours ago / News
Birmingham offering amnesty for traffic ticket holders, misdemeanors 14 hours ago / News
7 Things: Carter Page’s FISA warrant gives everyone an angle, cartels are operating in Alabama as Democrats demonize ICE, Alabama coal executive and lawyer convicted, and more … 14 hours ago / Analysis
Kaishan to build headquarters, compressor plant in Baldwin County’s Loxley 15 hours ago / News
Alabama red snapper season ending six weeks early 16 hours ago / News
Alabama apps: App2Talk helps nonverbal children communicate 1 day ago / News
What’s in a name? ‘It Don’t Matter’ 1 day ago / News
VIDEO: Trump/Putin summit, Alabama campaigns go negative and lose, no hope, and more on Guerrilla Politics! 1 day ago / Analysis
5 ways Alabama researchers are taking on aerospace challenges 1 day ago / News
Public contributes ideas for new Birmingham downtown linear park 1 day ago / News
Carpenter Technology plans Alabama Emerging Technology Center 1 day ago / News
Who is building Alabama’s next workforce? AlabamaWorks! is. 2 days ago / Sponsored
Alabama aerospace connections on display at Farnborough Airshow 2 days ago / News
Dr. Harry Reeder: The sexual revolution an ‘all-out assault’ on our culture 2 days ago / Faith & Culture
7 hours ago

Lawrence County’s Red Land Cotton recognized at White House for Made in America Product Showcase

Red Land Cotton, an Alabama linen producer, represented the Yellowhammer State in the Made in America Product Showcase at the White House Monday, says an AL.com report.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, along with several members of the administration and White House officials, took a look at the products crafted from states across America.

Red Land Cotton out of Moulton has an interesting history. It all started when the sister of Mark Yeager, the head farmer and co-founder of the company, commented on a photo he had posted wishing for a set of sheets made of the red land cotton he produced. Yeager approached his daughter with the idea and the company was formed.

Made from cotton grown in Alabama, Red Land Cotton provides everything from sheet sets and quilts to pillowcases and dish towels.

Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL) praised the Lawrence County textile company on Twitter Monday.

Red Land Cotton is the only textile company in the country that grows the cotton used to make their own products.

@RealKyleMorris is a Yellowhammer News contributor and also contributes weekly to The Daily Caller

8 hours ago

Democrats want to go after ICE while Mexican drug cartels are running wild in Alabama

A stunning story this morning by AL.com’s Carol Robinson lays out some pretty terrible things going on involving Mexican drug cartels in Alabama. Stories of a decapitated 13-year-old who was killed by her grandmother’s drug dealing lovers, and 2 meth dealers associated with the cartel were arrested all in the last two weeks. Earlier this year, another drug cartel killer who claimed 3 dozen kills was planning to kill a cop earlier this year.

While all these individuals are not descriptive of most illegal immigrants, cartels do use them to smuggle drugs, according to Bret Hamilton, assistant special agent in charge for Alabama’s Drug Enforcement Administration.

“Typically, their MO (method of operation) is to embed themselves in Mexican national communities, typically the immigrant community working on peach farms, chick plants, and other farm areas,” Hamilton told AL.com.

Why this matters:

160
Keep reading 160 WORDS

National Democrats know this is happening and they know illegals are being used as shields by these drug dealers and criminals. But because brown is the new black and they want Hispanic votes, the Democrats think they can pander to them by being soft on illegal immigration. This used to manifest itself in suicidal policies like amnesty and sanctuary cities, but now it means Democrats have to out-ridiculous each other by calling for entire government agencies to be “abolished,” calling them a “deportation force” and comparing them to ISIS.

Where are Alabama Democrats?

Sen. Doug Jones lined up with California Sen. Kamala Harris on this issue earlier this year, but even he thinks abolishing ICE is a step too far.

Rep. Terri Sewell is visiting detention centers advocating for open borders. Make no mistake, that is what this is.

@TheDaleJackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a conservative talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

Show less
9 hours ago

Walt Maddox announces ethics plan amid what he calls the state’s ‘most corrupt period in history’

Over the weekend, Democrat candidate for governor Walt Maddox announced a number of ethics measures he will seek to impose if elected, saying the state is at its “most corrupt period in history.”

“As governor, I’m going to declare war on the culture of corruption in Montgomery,” Maddox told those at a meeting of the Alabama Press Association on Saturday, where he announced his ethics plan.

233
Keep reading 233 WORDS

Included in Maddox’s list is a number of commitments, from requiring disclosure of visitor logs of those who meet with the governor and disclosure of assistance offered by the state for economic development purposes, to holding bi-weekly press conferences.

Maddox also wants to prohibit those from working in state government who are paid by an entity other than the state.

“While Walt Maddox has been busy writing campaign promises, Kay Ivey has actually been leading ethics reform efforts and cleaning up Montgomery,” an Ivey campaign spokesperson told Yellowhammer News in a statement.

“After being sworn in as Governor, Kay banned the use of loaned executives, prohibited lobbyists from the executive branch, replaced nearly half the cabinet from the previous administration and shut down unnecessary tasks forces,” the statement continued. “Governor Ivey has steadied the ship of state, restored trust in the government and now Alabama is stronger than before.”

Maddox also announced that he will be sending the Ivey campaign a letter this week challenging her to four debates: one based on issues of education and economic development; one on health care, mental health, and infrastructure; and two styled as a town hall, one in a major Alabama city and another in a rural Alabama county.

Ivey’s campaign did not say what the governor thinks of Maddox’s debate challenge, or whether she will participate.

Read Maddox’s full plan here.

@jeremywbeaman is a contributing writer for Yellowhammer News

Show less
10 hours ago

Mobile Bay shellfish area closed due to high levels of bacteria

The Alabama Department of Public Health has closed shellfish growing waters in an area of Mobile Bay.

The order by State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris closed Area II to harvesting as of 3 p.m. on Friday.

71
Keep reading 71 WORDS

The area includes Portersville Bay.

ADPH, in a news release, says the order was issued after water samples collected showed bacteria levels too high for harvesting.

The ADPH will continue to monitor bay waters and the shellfish, with plans to resample the area on Monday. Harvesting can be resumed as soon as areas meet acceptable bacteriological criteria.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

Show less
11 hours ago

Google to offer digital skills workshops in 3 Alabama cities

Google says it will offer free digital skills workshops in Alabama.

AL.com reports Google announced Monday it’s bringing its “Grow with Google” tour to three cities starting with Birmingham on Aug. 6. The other two workshops are Aug. 8 in Opelika and Aug. 10 in Scottsboro.

98
Keep reading 98 WORDS

Google’s head of community engagement Erica Swanson says the workshops and one-on-one coaching are designed to help job seekers and small businesses. She says Google sees the training as an extension of its existing presence in Alabama.

The Internet company began engaging with some public libraries after announcing that it was building a $600 million data center in Jackson County.

Google says roughly 11,000 Alabama businesses and nonprofits generated more than $700 million in economic activity in 2017 using its search and advertising tools.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

Show less
12 hours ago

Rep. Bradley Byrne: Standing up for ICE

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, commonly known as ICE, is the federal law enforcement agency tasked with enforcing our nation’s border control, customs, trade and immigration laws. The agency was formed back in 2002 when Congress passed the Homeland Security Act.

ICE has over 20,000 employees, including over 400 offices in the United States and additional offices in 46 other countries. ICE is responsible for enforcement and removal procedures against those who enter our country illegally. They also play a critically important role in cracking down on human and drug trafficking.

513
Keep reading 513 WORDS

I have deep respect for the work our ICE officials and officers do daily to help keep the nation safe. In 2017, ICE made more than 76,000 drug arrests, arrested 4,818 people in gang-related incidents and stopped 980,000 pounds of narcotics at the border. Similar efforts are already underway this year.

Given the important work ICE does, I am dismayed to see some liberals calling for ICE to be abolished altogether. Instead of supporting these hardworking law enforcement officials, it seems some are truly committed to open borders and reckless behavior.

The “Abolish ICE” movement is not something that just activists are calling for. In fact, several Democrat Senators and Congressmen have also started to call for the law enforcement agency to be shut down. This would be a major mistake that could endanger the safety of the American people.

This is just another example of how the “resistance” movement in our country today seems much more interested in causing problems than solving them. We have serious flaws and issues with our immigration system that need to be fixed and enforced, but the answer is not to simply open our borders.

In an effort to demonstrate strong bipartisan support for ICE, the House held a vote last week on a resolution declaring our support for ICE and their mission. This was a straightforward resolution simply to make sure our ICE officers know the majority of Americans have their back.

I was shocked to see only 18 Democrats vote in support of the resolution. 34 voted against supporting ICE, while another 133 simply voted present. I know there are political differences in our country today, but it is deeply concerning that over 160 Democrats in the House were not willing to say they support ICE and the work they do to keep our country safe.

Despite their opposition, the resolution still passed. I hope all our ICE officers and employees take comfort in seeing a majority in Congress continue to stand up for them and the vital mission they carry out, despite what is often said on the news.

The issue really speaks to the larger problem about the future of immigration laws in our country. I am committed to standing up for the rule of law and ensuring our immigration laws are fully enforced.

To be clear, I support the legal immigration process, but I hear from individuals who have come into our country through the legal process who are incredibly frustrated by the idea that people can break the line, enter our country illegally, and not face any consequences. We must have a process in place that actually works and strongly punishes those who choose to enter illegally.

ICE plays a critical role in implementing and enforcing that process. Without the agency, we would be unable to control the flow of people and products into our country. As I have said before, a nation without borders and the rule of law is destined to fail.

Rest assured, I will keep standing up for ICE and will vehemently fight any efforts to abolish the agency.

U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne is a Republican from Fairhope.

Show less