Democrats want to go after ICE while Mexican drug cartels are running wild in Alabama

A stunning story this morning by AL.com’s Carol Robinson lays out some pretty terrible things going on involving Mexican drug cartels in Alabama. Stories of a decapitated 13-year-old who was killed by her grandmother’s drug dealing lovers, and 2 meth dealers associated with the cartel were arrested all in the last two weeks. Earlier this year, another drug cartel killer who claimed 3 dozen kills was planning to kill a cop earlier this year.

While all these individuals are not descriptive of most illegal immigrants, cartels do use them to smuggle drugs, according to Bret Hamilton, assistant special agent in charge for Alabama’s Drug Enforcement Administration.

“Typically, their MO (method of operation) is to embed themselves in Mexican national communities, typically the immigrant community working on peach farms, chick plants, and other farm areas,” Hamilton told AL.com.

Why this matters:



National Democrats know this is happening and they know illegals are being used as shields by these drug dealers and criminals. But because brown is the new black and they want Hispanic votes, the Democrats think they can pander to them by being soft on illegal immigration. This used to manifest itself in suicidal policies like amnesty and sanctuary cities, but now it means Democrats have to out-ridiculous each other by calling for entire government agencies to be “abolished,” calling them a “deportation force” and comparing them to ISIS.

Where are Alabama Democrats?

Sen. Doug Jones lined up with California Sen. Kamala Harris on this issue earlier this year, but even he thinks abolishing ICE is a step too far.

Rep. Terri Sewell is visiting detention centers advocating for open borders. Make no mistake, that is what this is.

What we just saw was nothing short of a humanitarian crisis in our own backyard – make no mistake, parents are still separated from their children, grandmothers separated from their families. The US can't be a leader on human rights when we treat asylum seekers this way. — Rep. Terri A. Sewell (@RepTerriSewell) July 20, 2018

About to enter the Ursula Border Processing Center – the largest migrant processing center in the country. No phones allowed inside, but we’ll report back on conditions at a press conference tonight. @RepJayapal pic.twitter.com/jzfGU4CjVD — Rep. Terri A. Sewell (@RepTerriSewell) July 20, 2018

