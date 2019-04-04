Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

7 Things: Members of Mueller’s team are frustrated, DOJ warns Alabama again on prisons, Joe Biden gives a sad apology and more … 23 mins ago / Analysis
What to expect at the Alabama State House on Thursday 3 hours ago / News
Ivey appoints Jean Brown as commissioner of senior services 16 hours ago / News
Southern Research announces April Brys will lead Drug Development division 16 hours ago / News
Dawn Bulgarella is a Yellowhammer 2019 Woman of Impact 17 hours ago / News
State Rep. Terri Collins wants a U.S. Supreme Court fight over abortion — She may get one in the legislature first 18 hours ago / Analysis
Ivey: We’re working to fix prisons 18 hours ago / News
State Rep. Rich Wingo: Alabama bill to ban abortions could be the key to overturning Roe v. Wade 19 hours ago / Guest Opinion
‘Historic’: Twenty Jefferson County mayors sign pact to not poach each others’ businesses 20 hours ago / News
Interim leader appointed at Southern Poverty Law Center 22 hours ago / News
Hangout Music Fest — ‘A powerful economic engine’ 22 hours ago / Sponsored
Contest will name Alabama’s best peach cobbler 23 hours ago / Faith and Culture
DOJ: Conditions in Alabama men’s prisons violate Constitution 23 hours ago / News
7 Things: Border closure seems unlikely, State Rep. Collins wants a legal fight on abortion at the Supreme Court, a real ‘clean lottery’ bill and more … 24 hours ago / Analysis
Former Alabama corrections officer pleads guilty in federal court to assaulting juvenile inmate 1 day ago / News
Clean lottery legislation introduced in Alabama Senate 1 day ago / News
Episode 05: Final Four Chuma 2 days ago / Podcasts
Xtreme Concepts Racing rides into victory lane again 2 days ago / News
Maj. Gen. Sheryl Gordon is a 2019 Yellowhammer Woman of Impact 2 days ago / News
Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway’s campaign loaned over $50k by his brother 2 days ago / News
23 mins ago

7 Things: Members of Mueller’s team are frustrated, DOJ warns Alabama again on prisons, Joe Biden gives a sad apology and more …

7. Schools in Alabama may have to start actually teaching sex education

— State Senator Tom Whatley (R-Auburn) has introduced a bill that would change the way sex education is taught in K-12 schools. The bill would make it so that the curriculum is more medically based while removing discriminating and stigmatizing language about homosexuality. Alabama doesn’t require schools to teach sex education, and school systems that do teach it are required to emphasize abstinence. Despite the abstinence-focused teaching, Alabama has some of the highest rates of teen pregnancy and STI rates in the country. The bill Whatley has introduced would also require schools to include “medically accurate and culturally appropriate” teaching materials.

6. Alabama lawmakers want to improve teachers’ retirement to encourage more people to become teachers

— There is a teacher shortage in Alabama, which is leading to a desire to make changes in the way teachers’ retirements’ are handled. Concerns over cost and unfunded liabilities in the past resulted in changes in the retirement for new teachers, requiring them to work until they are 62. The new plan would call for teachers to pay more into the retirement program but they could retire after 30 years. The director of the School Superintendents of Alabama, Ryan Hollingsworth, believes the current plan is “killing our recruitment of teachers.”

5. President Donald Trump’s push for more defense spending in NATO is working

— Throughout President Trump’s campaign and his presidency, the president has constantly called for NATO nations to spend more on their national defense. His calls for NATO countries to fulfill their agreed upon obligations was often met with derision and false claims that he was trying to destroy NATO, sometimes for Russia, even though he was calling for more defense spending. Yesterday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg declared that Trump’s push for NATO allies to increase their defense spending has made an impact and made the alliance stronger. Stoltenberg said, “After years of reducing defense budgets, all allies have stopped the cuts and all allies have increased their defense spending. Before they were cutting billions, now they are adding billions.” Again, Stoltenberg also stated that NATO is stronger due to U.S. pressure.

4. Immune from embarrassment over the Democrats’ behavior over the Russian investigation, subpoena fights start

— House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) is ready to serve the DOJ with a subpoena for the full Mueller report without redactions. He knows this is never happening, but the posturing must continue, it appears. Other committees are seeking subpoenas as well. House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal sent a letter to the IRS requesting Trump’s tax returns from 2013 to 2018 under the spurious claim that the committee needs them to consider legislation about the IRS’s uncodified practice of auditing a president’s tax returns. But that’s not all. He also requested the tax returns of eight of Trump’s business entities. Trump’s tax returns have been highly requested in years past by Democrats. In other news, Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) still hasn’t released his taxes. It’s doubtful the Republicans in the Senate will seek the IRS to release them.

3. Former VP Joe Biden looks sad in a new video where he claims he has learned not to be weird

— Biden, who is obviously still running for president, has vowed to be more mindful of people’s personal space due to allegations of inappropriately touching women. He says he will be more mindful about respecting personal space in the future. Biden said society has changed and so will he, outlining, “Social norms are changing. I understand that, and I’ve heard what these women are saying. Politics to me has always been about making connections, but I will be more mindful about respecting personal space in the future. That’s my responsibility and I will meet it.” Of course, if he wasn’t planning to join the race then he likely wouldn’t have released an apology video when Democrats like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA)  are already defending him.

2. Governor Kay Ivey said that they’re working to fix the prison system after the federal government makes another threat

— Once again, the federal government has declared Alabama’s prison system is terrible and possibly unconstitutional. The Department of Justice found the overcrowded system left inmates open to sexual and physical violence by other inmates. Ivey pointed out that federal investigators found many of the same areas of concern that have been discussed publicly for some time. The Alabama Department of Corrections is seeking funding this year to hire 500 more correctional officers. Ivey has also floated the idea of spending $900 million on new prisons, possibly by leasing them from private entities.

1. Media touts leaks from Mueller team that non-indictments on Russian collusion are “far worse for Trump

— The conclusions on the report will not change. No one on the Trump team is going to be indicted and none of them were in an election-stealing scheme with the Russian Federation. Regardless, Mueller’s investigators, who found no crimes in their main area of operation, are now reportedly upset that Attorney General William Barr didn’t damage the president more with his summary. The New York Times story on this is vague. They neither explain why or how many of the roughly 60 members on the Mueller team are frustrated with the summary. The Mueller team wrote their own summaries, but the DOJ concluded that those summaries contain sensitive information, classified material, grand-jury testimony and other information that should remain confidential.

3 hours ago

What to expect at the Alabama State House on Thursday

MONTGOMERY — The Alabama legislature will wrap up what has already been a busy week on Thursday, with the day’s schedule to begin with two different lottery proposals getting a hearing before the Senate Tourism Committee at 8:30 a.m.

Public hearings are set for Sen. Jim McClendon’s (R-Springville) SB 116 and SB 130 and Sen. Greg Albritton’s (R-Range) SB 220 during that committee meeting. Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston), who chairs the tourism committee, told reporters on Wednesday that the committee will not vote on either lottery proposal during Thursday’s meeting.

Marsh called Albritton’s SB 220 “the most straight, simple lottery bill there is.”

234
Keep reading 234 WORDS

“And if that’s the case, I think that’s the one that has the best chance to get out of the legislature,” he added.

Marsh advised that he has promised McClendon that both proposals will be heard, discussed and ultimately voted on by the committee.

“We’ll see what comes out of committee, we’ll see what makes it to the floor, but I think the more simple bill that’s a straight lottery has the best chance,” Marsh concluded.

McClendon’s legislation has been criticized as not being a “clean” lottery proposal, as it would legalize video lottery terminals (essentially slot machines) exclusively “at the four existing racetracks located in Jefferson, Mobile, Macon, and Greene counties, and one location in Lowndes county” that are currently licensed to conduct pari-mutuel wagering.

You can listen to the Senate Tourism Committee meeting live here.

Both the House and Senate gavel in at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday.

This comes after Wednesday’s legislative day saw 78 pieces of legislation advanced out of committee, including HB 41 (as substituted and then amended) and HB 289. The General Fund Budget, HB 152, was given a favorable report as substituted by the House Ways and Means General Fund Committee.

SB 1, McClendon’s “hands free driving” bill, failed to get out of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday by a 3-9 vote.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
16 hours ago

Ivey appoints Jean Brown as commissioner of senior services

Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday announced that she has appointed former Justice Jean Brown to serve as the new commissioner of the Alabama Department of Senior Services.

“Jean’s experience in state government and the legal field will be a tremendous asset to the Department of Senior Services,” Ivey said in a release. “I look forward to working with her to address the needs of senior citizens across our state.”

236
Keep reading 236 WORDS

Prior to this appointment, Brown worked in the legal division of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). She previously served as chief legal advisor to three secretaries of state.

“I am humbled Governor Ivey has appointed me to lead this department, and I will strive to bring awareness to the many programs and resources the Alabama Department of Senior Services offers our senior citizens, their families and caregivers,” Brown said.

Brown replaces acting Commissioner Todd Cotton. Her appointment is effective April 15.

“I greatly appreciate Todd for stepping up to serve as the acting commissioner during my administration’s transition, and I am proud of his commitment to continue assisting this agency, as we strive to provide quality programs for our constituents,” Ivey stated.

Brown was born and raised in Birmingham. She received her bachelor’s degree from Samford University and her law degree from the University of Alabama School of Law.

Upon graduation, Brown served as assistant attorney general for 20 years.

Brown was then elected to the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals and was subsequently elected as the first Republican woman to serve on the Supreme Court of Alabama.

She is the wife of the late Terry Brown. Brown has two married daughters and two grandchildren. She is a member of First Baptist Church of Montgomery where she has taught kindergarten Sunday School for over 30 years.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
16 hours ago

Southern Research announces April Brys will lead Drug Development division

Southern Research announced Wednesday that April M. Brys, Ph.D. had been named vice president of the non-profit organization’s Drug Development division.

Brys, an experienced life sciences executive, has a strong and steady track record in research and leadership positions.

Southern Research President and CEO Art Tipton said Brys’ successful background will make her an asset to Birmingham-based Southern Research as the leader for Drug Development.

257
Keep reading 257 WORDS

“April’s strong scientific and business background brings to Southern Research the leadership we sought to continue to grow and expand our Drug Development division,” Tipton said in a release. “Her experience will be invaluable as we seek to build new capabilities within the division while also forging new relationships and identifying new business opportunities.”

Brys, whose work includes the evaluation of bioterror threats and combatting diseases like influenza, began her career with Southern Research Monday and said she looks forward to assisting with the Drug Development division.

“With an impressive history of exploring how to make medicines safer, improve vaccines and develop new therapeutics, Southern Research is well positioned to continue making important contributions in these areas,” Brys stated.

She added, “I am excited to join the organization and lead the effort to expand the Drug Development division’s capabilities and reach this year and beyond.”

Before making the transition to Birmingham, Brys previously worked in Columbus, Ohio at Battelle Memorial Institute for 19 years, a global non-profit applied science and technology development organization.

Brys earned a bachelor’s degree in microbiology from Rutgers and master’s degree of philosophy and doctorate degrees in molecular biophysics and biochemistry from Yale University.

Southern Research’s Drug Development division provides commercial and government clients with a wide variety of nonclinical and clinical trial support services. It conducts in vitro and in vivo testing of small molecule compounds, vaccines, biologics and other test articles in therapeutic areas including infectious disease, central nervous system disorders, and cancer, according to southernresearch.org.

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

Show less
17 hours ago

Dawn Bulgarella is a Yellowhammer 2019 Woman of Impact

Dawn Bulgarella recognizes the value of continued learning and willingness to adapt to changes in her industry as key factors in effective leadership. Bulgarella serves as the CFO of the UAB Health System and senior associate dean of administration and finance at the School of Medicine.

Bulgarella has over 25 years of experience in operations and finance. Prior to serving UAB, she received her undergraduate degree in accounting from the University of Alabama and Master’s in Healthcare Administration from UAB. She is a licensed CPA in the state of Alabama and was previously employed with the Ernst & Young accounting firm. She recalls observing how her colleagues in the private sector handled stressful moments with poise as well as their willingness to mentor others as leaving a lasting impact and shaping how she serves in her career.

Today, Dawn Bulgarella is responsible for combined budgets nearing $3 billion. She monitors the financial status of UAB’s budget and provides oversight of the financial performance of departments, including a 1,157-bed public teaching hospital, the only specialty hospital in the state focusing on eye care and a faculty practice plan of an estimated 1,300 employed physicians. She uses her skills and experience gained from serving in all areas of accounting to maximize performance across UAB Medicine.

558
Keep reading 558 WORDS

As a liaison for the medical school, Dawn has cultivated and deepened relationships across the entire campus by participating in the recruitment of department chairs and senior leaders. She remains highly engaged as a member of multiple organizational boards and committees. She is a liaison and general business officer to the Association of American Medical Colleges Group on Business Affairs.

Bugarella has experience in adjusting and adapting to industry changes for the betterment of UAB. When asked how she adapts to those changes she said, “The industry has experienced tremendous change over [her 25 years with the organization], particularly with the implementation of the Affordable Care Act. To be effective in the area of healthcare finance, it now takes a knowledge base of more than just ‘debits and credits.’ Having skills or expertise in operational and workforce challenges, insurance reimbursement, strategic planning and even consumerism are almost a necessity.”

Outside of Mrs. Bulgarella’s incredible leadership at UAB, she values giving back.

“My husband, Joe, and I are members of the Tocqueville Society of the United Way of Central Alabama. We are firm believers in giving back to others and this allows us the opportunity to both direct funding to a variety of charities as well as provide opportunities for “hands on” volunteer activities,” Bulgarella told Yellowhammer News.

She credits years of experience coupled with valuable mentors for her success.

“My years of experience are helpful, but the wisdom and guidance of the strong leadership team of Drs. Ray Watts, Selwyn Vickers and Will Ferniany are what has really helped me in tackling challenges and participating in leading our enterprise forward,” she said.

Bulgarella’s love for her family is evident as she shared, “The love and support of my husband and children have allowed me the career success that I have achieved. Having a successful career as a wife and mother is a balancing act. My family has kept me grounded and encouraged me along the way. They deserve the recognition more than I do!”

Bulgarella feels honored and inspired when reflecting on the Woman of Impact designation.

“When I think about a Woman of Impact, I think about someone that moves things forward, someone that works to make a difference, someone that positively influences others. I think about a woman that is paving the future for other women.  Within UAB Medicine, it is my role to solve problems, to find a way to ‘yes’ when faced with financial challenges, to support the important work of our faculty and staff. I am grateful for the support of these individuals and that of our board members in allowing me to serve in this role,” she told Yellowhammer News.

When asked how she would guide future female leaders, Bulgarella shared, “I think the best advice may be the simple things that we’re taught from our earliest years: do the right thing, treat each other well, live a life you can be proud of. Specific to pursuing a career path, I would advise young women to seek out companies or organizations where they can see other women succeeding. Once you’re there, actively seek mentorship to help recognize opportunities for personal growth and identify personal ‘blind spots.’”

Yellowhammer News is proud to name Mrs. Dawn Bulgarella a 2019 Woman of Impact.

The 2nd Annual Women of Impact Awards will celebrate the honorees on April 29, 2019, in Birmingham. Event details can be found here.

Show less
18 hours ago

State Rep. Terri Collins wants a U.S. Supreme Court fight over abortion — She may get one in the legislature first

State Representative Terri Collins (R-Decatur) has proposed a very strict abortion bill in the Alabama legislature. Her bill is designed to create a showdown at the U.S. Supreme Court that could end with Roe. v. Wade being overturned.

This is not an attempt to get around Roe v. Wade. For Collins, in her own words, this is a direct challenge. Collins is itching for this fight, saying, “It is meant to actually use some of the same language addressed in Roe v. Wade. So hopefully it completely takes it all the way to the Supreme Court, eventually to overturn it.”

The Alabama ACLU is also ready for this fight, but they may have to wait their turn because the way the current bill is written, it may lead to battles on Goat Hill.

State Senator Del Marsh (R-Anniston) appeared on WVNN’s “The Dale Jackson Show” Wednesday and raised concerns about the lack of exceptions in the bill.

248
Keep reading 248 WORDS

Marsh believes that folks will want some carve-outs.

“Most people I talked to, they believe there should always be some exceptions, you know rape, incest, health of the mother,” he stated.

He added that even in Alabama this will be a hard bill to get passed if carve-outs don’t get added.

“I think there’d be real hesitation with any piece of legislation dealing with this issue if there’s not some kind of exceptions for the woman,” Marsh explained.

Even though abortion is one of those issues where people seem pretty cut and dry, pro-choice or pro-life, recent polling indicates exceptions for rape and incest are very popular. This has been true for decades, according to Gallup.

When the pregnancy was caused by rape or incest Legal                            Illegal                                           No opinion
2018 May 1-10 77% 21% 2%
2003 May 19-21 72% 24% 4%

My takeaway:

Collins may have to tweak her bill to get it out of the legislature to set up her final battle at the Supreme Court.

Listen, starting around the 15:00 mark:

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

Show less