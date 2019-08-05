Mo Brooks ranked number one for border security record

For the eighth straight year, NumbersUSA has graded Rep. Mo Brooks’ (R-Hunstville) border security record at #1 in all of the U. S. Congress.

NumbersUSA, which is America’s largest grassroots border security organization with over nine million members, gave Brooks a perfect 100% A+ record on its congressional scorecard. Only one other member of the U.S. House received a 100% A+ rating.

“NumbersUSA is the premier grassroots border security advocacy organization in America,” Brooks said in a statement announcing his ranking. “I thank them for helping the public know which members of Congress fight to protect American lives, property, jobs and incomes from the current flood of illegal aliens.”

Brooks insisted the “tsunami of cheap illegal alien labor” deprives the American people of “jobs and wages.”

“Americans regularly rank border security as America’s most important issue. Rightfully so. The tsunami of cheap illegal alien labor steals jobs and wages from hard-working and struggling American families,” Brooks continued. “Worse yet, America’s porous southern border causes the deaths of 30,000+ Americans every single year (from illegal alien homicides and overdoses on poisonous drugs shipped across our porous southern border).”

He added, “It is abundantly clear that America’s open-borders advocates put their lust for political power above the interests of the American people. There is simply no amount of American blood on their hands that causes these callous politicians to stop betraying America, secure America’s borders, and save American jobs, incomes and lives.”

NumbersUSA applauded Brooks’ border security record and considered him to be a “true American patriot.”

“Congressman Mo Brooks is a true American patriot. He is unwavering in his commitment to setting U.S. immigration policy in the interest of American workers, much to the chagrin of giant tech, big business, and the open-borders lobby,” said Rosemary Jenks, director of Government Affairs for NumbersUSA. “His 100 percent rating with NumbersUSA reflects that commitment. Our nine million grassroots activists across the country are grateful to Congressman Brooks for his leadership, and we are proud to stand with him.”

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.