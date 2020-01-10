7 Things: McConnell expects Pelosi to cave, Alabama AG opposes medical marijuana, gender identity bill coming in next session and more …
7. UAB on board for free tuition
- Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin had previously introduced a program called Birmingham Promise, which promises that Birmingham City School graduates will be given free tuition to an in-state college.
- The University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) has now become the first university to partner in the program. UAB President Ray Watts said, “[T]he program directly aligns with the core principles of the University of Alabama System.”
6. Censuring Pelosi
- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) still shows little indication that she intends to send the two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate for trial anytime soon, and now U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) is calling for Pelosi to be censured.
- Regardless, Pelosi has tightened her iron grip on Congress’ Democrats. Thursday saw multiple Democrats calling for the articles of impeachment to be transmitted to the House and then fall back in line hours later.
5. Iran shot down a passenger airliner and Trump will be blamed
- On Wednesday, a Ukrainian passenger plane crashed in Iran after taking off from Tehran’s international airport. The Pentagon has confirmed that the plane was accidentally shot down by Iran while they were launching attacks against the United States.
- Somehow, even though Iran committed this act, American politicians, members of the media and Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau seem to be blaming President Donald Trump for the airliner being shot down.
4. Symbolic bill attempts to rein in Trump’s war powers
- In a vote that means basically nothing, the House of Representatives voted on a non-binding “War Powers Resolution” which attempts to limit President Trump’s military action toward Iran mostly on party lines. Eight Democrats voted against the measure while three Republicans voted for the measure.
- The resolution asks that the president consults with Congress “in every possible instance” before introducing the United States Armed Forces into hostilities with Iran, which legally under Article 2 he can do with broad latitude.
3. Gender act for student sports coming to Alabama
- The “Gender is Real Legislative Act” by State Representative Chris Pringle (R-Mobile) will be pre-filed, as Pringle announced the bill on Thursday. It would require that student-athletes only compete as their birth gender.
- Pringle said that the bill “seeks to support female student-athletes, so that they may compete against each other and not have to compete against male students with an unfair advantage.” The bill also bans any single-gender competition that could be provided for a transgender athlete.
2. Marshall opposes medical marijuana
- This week, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall sent a letter to legislators that explained the reasons why he doesn’t support the proposal that would legalize medical marijuana.
- Marshall stated his main concern as being that there will be another crisis started “while we fight in court for funding to remediate the opioid crisis.”
1. Impeachment trial could be next week
- During the GOP senator’s weekly lunch meeting, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said that he anticipates House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) will finally send the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump next week.
- Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) has also introduced a resolution that’s meant to compel Pelosi to send the articles. Graham said, “It is our job as senators to dispose of the articles that were lawfully passed. The speaker’s attempt to shape or delay the trial is unprecedented. It cannot stand.”