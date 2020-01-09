State Rep. Chris Pringle files bill requiring public schools to sort athletes by gender on their birth certificates

State Representative Chris Pringle (R-Mobile) announced Thursday that he will be pre-filing a bill that would require Alabama public schools to make sure every entrant in an athletic competition is sorted by the gender on their birth certificate.

The bill, which has been reviewed by Yellowhammer News, also forbids any state, county or municipal government/agency from providing a facility to a single-gender competition that allows a transgender entrant.

The bill exempts any event that is specifically designed to have both boys and girls as competitors.



A transgender person is someone who identifies as a gender that is not listed on their birth certificate.

Pringle is calling it the “Gender is Real Legislative (GIRL) Act.” He expressly mentioned the unfairness he perceives in people born as women competing against those born as a man.

“Gender is real. There are biological differences between boys and girls that influence athletic performance. The GIRL Bill seeks to support female student-athletes, so that they may compete against each other and not have to compete against male students with an unfair advantage,” said Pringle in a statement.

Pringle is a candidate for the First Congressional District which is being vacated by U.S. Senate candidate Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope).

“Liberal Democrats are always trying to accuse us of refusing science, but gender is a real biological truth. It truly defies logic that anyone would deny science and want male students to compete in female sports,” added Pringle.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.