2 hours ago

Trump: Satellites launched by Alabama rockets saved lives in Iraq

President Donald Trump credited a space-based early warning system with helping save the lives of American and coalition forces during this week’s Iranian missile attacks on U.S. installations in Iraq.

The American military’s early warning defense system runs through a constellation of satellites orbiting Earth, and Alabamians built the rockets which powered those satellites into position to protect the nation’s troops.

Each of the four geostationary satellites, which are part of the U.S. military’s Space Based Infrared System (SBIRS), were carried into space by Atlas V rockets made at United Launch Alliance’s (ULA) Decatur plant.

“No American or Iraqi lives were lost because of the precautions taken, the dispersal of forces, and an early warning system that worked very well,” Trump remarked during his address to the nation on Wednesday morning.

At a Pentagon briefing on Wednesday, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper highlighted the importance of the systems in allowing troops to prepare ahead of the attack.

“We had a heads up in the sense that our warning systems and all those things were activated and watching and were able to give a sufficient warning,” Esper said.

A Department of Defense official provided more detail of the early warning system’s role in limiting casualties to SpaceNews.com and other outlets.

“U.S. early warning systems detected the incoming ballistic missiles well in advance, providing U.S. and coalition forces adequate time to take appropriate force protection measures,” the official stated.

The SBIRS satellites, made by Lockheed Martin Corp., occupy a critical role in America’s intelligence gathering. These satellites continually scan Earth and utilize infrared technology to identify the hot plumes of gas that come from the end of missiles being launched. Once identified as threats, the system calculates the trajectory of the missile and warns the national command authority.

ULA’s Atlas V rocket will power two more SBIRS satellites into space beginning in March 2021.

Tim Howe is an owner of Yellowhammer Multimedia

15 hours ago

Shelby signs resolution condemning Pelosi for ‘flagrant violation’ of separation of powers

Twenty-six Republican U.S. Senators, including Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL), signed onto a resolution condemning U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for withholding from the Senate the two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump passed by the House in December.

The resolution, authored by Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC), formally expresses “the sense of the Senate that the House of Representatives should, consistent with its constitutional obligations, immediately transmit the 2 articles of impeachment against President Donald J. Trump passed by the House of Representatives on December 18, 2019, under House Resolution 755.”

The resolution outlines that “since passage [of the impeachment resolution], the Speaker of the House of Representatives has refused to transmit the articles to the Senate, unless the Senate agrees to allow the Speaker of the House of Representatives to dictate the rules of a trial.”

341
“[T]he Constitution of the United States does not provide the Speaker of the House of Representatives with the power to effectively veto a resolution passed by a duly elected majority of the House of Representatives by refusing to transmit such a resolution to the Senate,” the resolution continues. “[T]he refusal by the Speaker of the House of Representatives to transmit the articles is a flagrant violation of the separation of powers expressly outlined in the bicameral impeachment process under the Constitution of the United States.”

The resolution subsequently decries that “this inaction by the Speaker of the House of Representatives is a gross infringement on the constitutional authority of the Senate to try impeachments…the refusal by the Speaker of the House of Representatives to transmit the articles is unprecedented for presidential impeachments… refusing to transmit the articles is resulting in the denial of President Trump’s day in court; and… if allowed to stand, this inaction by the Speaker of the House of Representatives would set a dangerous precedent for the constitutional system of Government in the United States.”

In a tweet announcing he had signed the resolution, Shelby said, “Today I joined a resolution with 26 of my colleagues condemning the House of Representatives for withholding the Articles of Impeachment. The speaker’s actions are currently inconsistent with the Constitution. [President Trump] and the American people deserve better.”

This comes a day after Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) tweeted a video with his latest thoughts on impeachment.

While Jones called for “a full, fair and complete trial,” adding “let’s do it now,” he has not condemned Pelosi or House leadership for delaying the process.

RELATED: Byrne calls for Pelosi’s censure over ‘pathetic and unconstitutional’ impeachment delay

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

15 hours ago

Three years ago today: Clemson beats Bama with Hunter Renfrow pick play

Thursday marks three years to the date that the Clemson University Tigers beat the University of Alabama Crimson Tide to win the College Football Playoff National Championship, Dabo Swinney’s first as a head coach.

The game to conclude the 2016-2017 bowl season was played January 9, 2017, with Clemson coming out out top 35-31 following a last-second pass from quarterback Deshaun Watson to wide receiver Hunter Renfrow.

That go-ahead play has been the focus of considerable controversy ever since, as Bama fans and many neutral observers wondered whether the pick play should have been flagged for offensive pass interference.

432
That championship game was a rematch of the 2016 College Football Playoff National Championship, in which the Tide defeated Clemson 45–40.

After Clemson’s win in January 2017, Alabama would get revenge the following postseason. Head coach Nick Saban’s team defeated the Tigers in the College Football Playoff Semifinal game 24-6. However, the following season, the teams would meet in the National Championship yet again, with Clemson winning big: 44-16.

The 2019-2020 bowl season is the first in five years that will not see the Tide and Clemson face off. Clemson will play LSU in the National Championship game on Monday evening in New Orleans.

Swinney was raised in Pelham and attended the University of Alabama, where he joined the football program as a walk-on wide receiver in 1989. He subsequently earned a scholarship and lettered on three teams (1990–1992), including the Tide’s 1992 National Championship team. During his time as an undergraduate, Swinney was twice named an Academic All-SEC and SEC Scholar Athlete Honor Roll member.

While completing work on his MBA, Swinney became a graduate assistant at Alabama under Gene Stallings. Swinney would go on to coach at UA in some capacity for almost a decade.

In December 1995, Swinney received his MBA from Alabama and became a full-time assistant coach for the Tide in charge of wide receivers and tight ends. He retained these posts under Stallings’ successor, Mike DuBose, but was fired with all of DuBose’s staff in early 2001.

At the time, Swinney stayed in the state of Alabama and worked for AIG Baker Real Estate on development projects after his former strength coach at UA, Rich Wingo, became president of the company and offered him a job. Wingo is now a Republican state representative serving parts of Tuscaloosa and surrounding areas.

Swinney was drawn away from the Yellowhammer State in 2003 after Tommy Bowden, his former position coach at Alabama, became Clemson’s head coach. Swinney started with the Tigers as recruiting coordinator and also served as wide receivers coach. He became Clemson’s head coach in 2008, first on an interim basis after Bowden resigned six games into the season.

Swinney has in recent years been named at or near the top of most lists of potential eventual successors to Saban at Alabama.

RELATED: Galu Tagovailoa: Best part of Tua’s Bama career was ‘watching him give glory to God all the time’

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

16 hours ago

Alabama rocket builder ULA prepares for scheduled February Solar Orbiter launch

A powerful Atlas V rocket built at United Launch Alliance’s (ULA) world-class Decatur facility is assembled and set for yet another Alabama-powered historic launch.

The Atlas V rocket has now been stacked to launch Solar Orbiter, an international spacecraft bound for the inner solar system to gain unparalleled insights into the lifestyle of the sun, according to a release from ULA this week.

The Alabama rocket maker detailed a busy – and productive – week of operations at ULA’s Vertical Integration Facility (VIF) at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

510
ULA first kicked off the new year by bringing together the Atlas V rocket’s first stage, single solid rocket motor and Centaur upper stage aboard the Mobile Launch Platform (MLP).

Engineers then gave approval for the pre-launch milestone known as LVOS, or Launch Vehicle on Stand, during a readiness review last Friday. That authorized the first stage to be hauled from the Atlas Spaceflight Operations Center (ASOC) to the VIF on the following Monday morning. Cranes lifted the 107-foot-long stage from its ground transportation equipment and rotated it vertically for maneuvering through the VIF doorway and alignment on the MLP.

The next day, the 100,000-pound strap-on solid rocket booster was brought to the VIF, pulled from its erector device and secured to the north-facing side Atlas V first stage.

Then, Wednesday saw the basic build-up of the rocket completed as the pre-integrated assembly known as OVI, or Off-site Vertical Integration, arrived at the VIF for hoisting atop the first stage. The OVI is comprised for the interstage, Centaur upper stage and base of the payload fairing.

In the coming days, the launch vehicle will be powered up, its flight controls tested and engine nozzles gimbaled. Then, a simulated launch sequence will be conducted before the MLP transports the rocket to the pad for a Wet Dress Rehearsal (WDR).

That WDR will be conducted to mitigate any issues before the interplanetary launch window opens. Once the WDR is accomplished and the rocket is returned to the VIF from the pad, crews will mount Solar Orbiter atop the rocket. The spacecraft is undergoing final preparations at the Astrotech payload processing facility in Titusville, FL, which is where the satellite will be fueled and then encapsulated in the rocket’s four-meter-diameter payload fairing.

The Atlas V has a three-week period to launch Solar Orbiter while Earth and Venus are properly aligned to carry out the mission plan. Launch of Solar Orbiter is currently scheduled for February 5.

The spacecraft’s highly elliptical orbit will periodically swing by Venus and Earth to receive gravity-assists in order to refine the orbit around the sun and change the viewing angle to see the poles.

The first encounter with the sun should occur this June.

Solar Orbiter is an international cooperative mission between the European Space Agency (ESA) and NASA. ULA is conducting the launch under contract to NASA’s Launch Services Program.

This launch would follow ULA’s perfect launch of Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner and NASA selecting the ULA Atlas V rocket to power the Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite-T (GOES-T) into space last month.

ULA’s Alabama built rockets boast an incredible 100% mission success rate, delivering more than 130 satellites to orbit that provide Earth observation capabilities, enable global communications, strengthens the United States’ national security, unlock the mysteries of the solar system and support life-saving technology.

The Atlas V rocket, manufactured at ULA’s 1.6 million square foot facility in Decatur, has “more than 15 years of 100% mission success founded on a heritage of more than 600 Atlas program launches,” according to the company.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

16 hours ago

Crimson Standard announces halfway point of its $600 million fundraising goal

The Crimson Standard, Alabama Athletics’ 10-year capital initiative which launched less than two years ago, announced Thursday that it had surpassed the halfway point of its fundraising goal of $600 million.

The announcement was made by Athletics Director Greg Byrne, who said in a statement that more than $309 million in gifts and pledges has been received.

198
“We are so grateful to all of our generous donors who have helped us reach this milestone,” Byrne said. “To have eclipsed the halfway point in less than two years since the launch of our 10-year plan speaks to the level of support for the future of Alabama Athletics and to the hard work and dedication for this initiative by our staff in the Crimson Tide Foundation.”

According to a press release, The Crimson Standard, “which was formally unveiled on August 16, 2018, was designed to comprehensively elevate the student-athlete experience, recruiting efforts and the overall game-day experience for all Crimson Tide fans.”

As of now, areas featuring construction on the university’s campus include Bryant-Denny Stadium, the Mal M. Moore Athletic Facility and Rhoads Stadium. A state-of-the-art Sports Science Center, featuring advanced treatment services and technology with spaces dedicated to cryotherapy, chiropractic, stretch, massage, relaxation, recovery and mental health services, is also set to be added on the south side of the Mal M. Moore Athletic Facility.

For more information on The Crimson Standard, visit CrimsonTideFoundation.org or call the Crimson Tide Foundation office at 205-348-9727.

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

17 hours ago

Brooks’ bill to advance space weather research passes House Science Committee

U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks’ (R-Huntsville) bill to increase America’s level of understanding of space weather passed unanimously through the House Science Committee on Thursday.

The bill is officially named the Promoting Research and Observations of Space Weather to Improve the Forecasting of Tomorrow Act (PROSWIFT Act). Brooks co-sponsored the bipartisan PROSWIFT Act with Rep. Ed Perlmutter (D-CO).

“It is critical that we have the ability to properly forecast space weather and prepare for and protect astronauts from the dangers of solar radiation,” Brooks asserted during his committee remarks.

160
Space weather is a catchall term to describe various phenomena that occur outside of Earth’s atmosphere, many relating to solar radiation.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) website says that space weather “impacts numerous facets of everyday life, from where airplanes can safely fly, to how accurately a farmer plows his field.”

In a news release, Brooks also touted the bill’s positive impact on the Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville.

“At Alabama’s Marshall Space Flight Center, scientists and engineers have been at the forefront of this vital research. Under the PROSWIFT Act, their research will be enhanced to advance our nation’s understanding and ability to forecast space weather,” Brooks stated.

He concluded, “I want to thank my colleague, Mr. Perlmutter, for his leadership on space weather and his partnership on the PROSWIFT Act. I encourage my colleagues to vote for this bill.”

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

