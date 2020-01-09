Bradley Byrne calls for Pelosi’s censure over ‘pathetic and unconstitutional’ impeachment delay

United States Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) announced Thursday that he has introduced a resolution to censure House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

Byrne said Pelosi deserves censure, because to him, the way Pelosi has withheld the articles of impeachment amounts to an abuse of power.

Pelosi and the Democratic majority have control over what bills and resolutions pass the House. As such, Byrne’s resolution stands next to no chance of seeing a vote on the floor but instead acts as a condemnation of the way House leadership is handling the impeachment process.

A Congressional Censure is the highest criticism the House can make of one of its members, short of expulsion.

“Speaker Pelosi’s decision to hold the articles of impeachment against President Trump in a pathetic and unconstitutional attempt to extract concessions from the Senate is an unprecedented abuse of power,” Byrne said in a statement.

It has been a busy week for Byrne. His Senate campaign announced that he had visited all 67 of Alabama’s counties and he released a new ad that picked up national attention leading to an appearance on Fox News. Additionally, he appeared in Marshall County opposite Jeff Sessions and received the endorsement of Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade.

Byrne continued on impeachment, “House Democrats made the misguided decision to rush through the most legally unsound and factually unsupported articles of impeachment in the history of this country, and they can’t now insist that the Senate fix their shoddy, incomplete work.”

“The leader of this attempt to throw out Constitutional norms to remove our president must be held accountable,” he concluded.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.