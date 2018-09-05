7 Things: Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing goes off the rails immediately, Trump team allows Bob Woodward access to ravage the administration, California Democrat continues his swing through Alabama ‘helping’ Rep. Mike Rogers’ opponent and more …

7. Most of Alabama’s voter issues have been resolved by Secretary of State John Merrill

— Each and every election has a series of voter complaints and irregularities, the secretary of state’s office says they have resolved all complaints from 2016 and 2017.

— There are 58 pending complaints from 2018. There were 764 from 2015 to 2018, which includes complaints from unauthorized campaigning at the polls up to voting fraud.

6. Former Chief Justice Sue Bell Cobb, who hired a rapist for her campaign, is now demanding that Alabama Democratic Party Chairwoman Nancy Worley and Alabama Democratic Conference Chairman Joe Reed resign

— Cobb wrote an editorial for the Anniston Star calling on the beleaguered, and powerful pair, to step down for the good of the party so new blood could be recruited.

— The complaints are obvious and have been repeated by friends and foes of the Democratic Party. She wrote, “It should be easy to take advantage of the felony conviction of the former Republican speaker of the House and for his violation of the ethics laws he championed in his rise to power”.

5. ALGOP Chairwoman Terry Lathan calls out Senator Doug Jones, says it is time for him to decide where he stands on President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee

— Alabama’s Jones has been coy about where he stands on the potential Justice Kavanaugh, but with a hearing underway, the pressure is mounting on the state’s junior Senator to make a decision before he appears to be counting votes.

— Lathan released a statement calling on Jones to “hear the voices of Alabamians” and make a decision to support Kavanaugh.

4. State Senator Phil Williams gets on Fox and Friends to tout Alabama’s economy and to invite more businesses to the state

— After California Democrats declared a boycott on In-And-Out Burger, the state Senator made a now-viral suggestion that the chain come to Alabama because “We love burgers, and we love Republicans!”

— On Tuesday’s “Fox and Friends”, Williams acted as the state’s hype-man, saying, “Alabama is sitting right now poised as one of the best business climates in the entire nation. And we are sitting at record low unemployment, 3.7 percent earlier this year.”

3. After Democratic gun-grabber Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) stumped in AL-05, he jumps to AL-03 to campaign for another Alabama Democrat

— Now, two Alabama Democrats are chasing the endorsement of a California Congressman who wants to seize guns and believes the president of the United States has committed treason.

— Congressmen Mo Brooks and Mike Rogers probably are glad to see their longshot opponents Peter Joffrion and Mallory Hagen embracing a liberal and bringing him to north Alabama, Tuskegee and Auburn.

2. Veteran journalist Bob Woodward’s book excerpts cause all the chaos you would expect from a hyper-critical Trump book, the White House has issues with it

— Trump’s insults to his staff include calling Jeff Sessions “mentally-retarded” and a dumb Southerner.” He also reportedly called Rudy Giuliani a “baby” who needed to “act like a man.”

— His staff gives as good as it gets, with John Kelly reportedly saying, “It’s pointless to try to convince him of anything. He’s gone off the rails. We’re in Crazytown.” Former Chief of Staff Reince Priebus reportedly referred to the president’s bedroom as “the devil’s playground.”

1. Absurdly partisan posturing by Democrats during the Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court hearing is surpassed only by the media’s coverage

— Democrats made it clear that they are here to play politics and posture for 2018 and 2020. They ripped Kavanaugh as a partisan, demanded more time to review documents and called for the hearing to be adjourned right as it started.

— The media has taken a series of absurd positions, including expressing concern that Kavanaugh was shunning the father of a school shooting victim and fears that one of his aides was flashing a “white power” symbol.