SCOTUS nominee’s confirmation begins, ALGOP says ‘time is now for Senator Jones to decide to either vote with Chuck Schumer or with Alabama’

The Alabama Republican Party (ALGOP) released a statement supporting President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, and urging Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) to “hear the voices of Alabamians” after Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing began on Tuesday morning.

ALGOP Chair Terry Lathan said, “The Alabama Republican Party strongly supports Judge Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the United States Supreme Court.”

She continued, praising Trump’s choice in a nominee, “A brilliant and fair mainstream jurist with over 20 years of public service on the bench, Judge Kavanaugh is thoroughly qualified to serve on the High Court of our great nation.”

Lathan also commented on historic and raucous obstruction by Democrats during the beginning stage of the confirmation hearing, which has been marred by liberal protesters shouting down Senators attempting to give their opening statements and Democratic Senators interrupting the meeting’s order.

As an indicator, Democratic Senators interrupted proceedings 44 times in the first hour alone.

INTERRUPTIONS SO FAR:

Blumenthal, Richard 13

Booker, Cory 10

Harris, Kamala 8

Hirono, Mazie 6

Klobuchar, Amy 3

Whitehouse, Sheldon 2

Leahy, Patrick 1

Coons, Christopher 1

TOTAL 44 — Alyssa E. Hackbarth (@AlyssaEinDC) September 4, 2018

“As his confirmation hearings begin and senseless attacks from the left continue, it is imperative that Americans remember the truth surrounding this nomination. Senate Democrats are reacting in a knee-jerk manner of disapproval simply because it is President Trump’s choice,” Lathan explained.

Some quotes on Kavanaugh from Judiciary Dems — currently insisting they need more time & docs — *before* these hearings: “I will be a ‘no’…”

“It doesn’t matter who [Trump] is putting forward…”

“I will stop to fight this nomination…”

“I will oppose his nomination…” — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 4, 2018

Lathan continued, “In fact, many Democrats publicly stated they would oppose whatever nominee he chose. Their attempt to discredit Judge Kavanaugh, who earned the unanimous endorsement of the American Bar Association, is another example of their consistent obstructionist choices.”

The American Bar Association on Friday announced that they unanimously awarded Kavanaugh their highest possible rating, “well qualified,” which is also their “strongest affirmative endorsement.”

Lathan also praised the thoroughness of the vetting process on Kavanaugh’s confirmation, which Democrats – including Jones – have attempted to delay indefinitely.

“With the release of a historic one million documents on Judge Kavanaugh’s service, the Alabama Republican Party urges Senator Jones to confirm Judge Kavanaugh to the U.S Supreme Court,” the ALGOP chair emphasized.

Myth: “this has been rushed.” Fact: that’s nonsense, this has been an appropriately paced, deliberate process. Kavanaugh was nominated 64 days ago ✅ Sotomayor was confirmed in 66 days

✅ Roberts in 23 days

✅ Kennedy in 65 days

✅ Ginsburg in 42 days#KavanaughConfirmation — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) September 4, 2018

Lathan implored Alabamians to make their voices heard, as a majority of the state’s citizens support Kavanaugh’s confirmation. According to Morning Consult, polling shows that Jones voting against confirmation would be “unforgivable.”

“In 2020, our voters will remember a ‘no’ vote,” Lathan advised. “We urge every Alabama citizen to call Senator Jones’ office at 202.224.4124 to let him know of your support for Judge Kavanaugh.”

The confirmation hearing, which is expected to be a grueling four-day spectacle, can be watched live here or on C-SPAN.

“The time is now for Senator Jones to decide to either vote with Chuck Schumer or with Alabama,” Lathan said.

She concluded, “We thank Senator Richard Shelby for making an early and firm commitment to support Judge Kavanaugh. We hope Senator Jones will follow Senator Shelby’s lead and hear the voices of Alabamians.”

