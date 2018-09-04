Subscription Preferences:

Reason No. 3,420,323 Democrats will lose in Alabama: Bringing in gun-grabbers 51 mins ago / Opinion
Alabama State Senator Phil Williams on In-N-Out to Alabama: ‘I’m serious’ — ‘We would love to have you’ 3 hours ago / News
Lockheed Martin director, aerospace leader named to Manufacture Alabama’s Board of Directors 3 hours ago / News
SCOTUS nominee’s confirmation begins, ALGOP says ‘time is now for Senator Jones to decide to either vote with Chuck Schumer or with Alabama’ 3 hours ago / News
New album spotlights ‘Muscle Shoals sound’ 4 hours ago / News
Governor Ivey declares state of emergency in Alabama 4 hours ago / News
Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor supports UNA hosting Black Lives Matter activist Shaun King 5 hours ago / News
Gordon strengthens, expected to hit Gulf Coast as hurricane 6 hours ago / News
The ‘Southern Silicon Valley’: Another national business publication names Birmingham as a growing tech hub 7 hours ago / News
Watch: Tua Tagovailoa’s parents pray for their son in reaction to the Bama QB starting on Saturday 7 hours ago / Faith & Culture
7 Things: McCain’s funeral and the reaction to it embarrasses America, Congressman Aderholt says shutdown could be looming over wall funding, Trump wants an attack dog instead of an AG and more … 7 hours ago / Analysis
Review: Reckon Radio’s University of Alabama ‘Machine’ podcast – Not bad, but why so serious? 9 hours ago / Analysis
American Bar Association gives its highest rating to SCOTUS nominee Kavanaugh – pressure mounts on Doug Jones to confirm 23 hours ago / News
Alabama ranks second worst for driving deaths, among worst states in distracted driving 1 day ago / News
Regions Bank VP of marketing shares how even strangers can be like family in Alabama 1 day ago / Radio
Former Democratic nominee for governor says Mayor Woodfin acting not for ‘the good of Birmingham, but for the good of his political future’ 1 day ago / News
AL.com columnist claims ‘Trump normalizing racism’ 1 day ago / News
RNC spox: Doug Jones ‘too beholden to the radicals’ in the Democratic Party 1 day ago / News
BASS, Alabama Power to award scholarships to Alabama students 2 days ago / News
VIDEO: ‘Don’t monkey it up,’ Birmingham wants to be more than a ‘sanctuary city,’ Alabama’s junior Senator Doug Jones won’t do political calculus and more on Guerrilla Politics 2 days ago / Analysis
As In-N-Out continues to face backlash from Democrats after giving money to the Republican Party, Alabama State Senator Phil Williams doubled down on his invitation to the burger chain to the Yellowhammer State during a Tuesday morning appearance on “Fox & Friends,” saying he is “serious.”

Sen. Williams touted Alabama’s current economic success and unemployment numbers, saying, “Alabama is sitting right now poised as one of the best business climates in the entire nation. And we are sitting at record low unemployment, 3.7 percent earlier this year.”

Watch:

“[Alabama is] one of the greatest states in the nation to move to, so I am serious when I say ‘Hey, In-N-Out Burger, we would love to have you in Alabama,’” he later stated.

In-N-Out drew immense criticism from Democrats after it was revealed the burger chain had donated $25,000 to the California Republican Party.

After hearing the news, California Democratic Party Chair Eric Bauman sent out a tweet calling for a boycott against the restaurants.

Bauman has since walked back on his statement, saying, “There is no boycott. I out one tweet out at 10:30 at night and it turned into a whole thing. We’ve raised so much money in small donations as a result of that one tweet.”

Reason No. 3,420,323 Democrats will lose in Alabama: Bringing in gun-grabbers

As much as the local and national media hate it, Alabama is a red state. Even though we elected Democrat Senator Doug Jones, Alabama is still a red state.

In order for Democrats to win in Alabama, they have to convince conservative-leaning voters that it is safe to vote for Democratic candidates; you do that by running candidates who are pro-military, moderate Democrats who can convince the electorate that they are not Nancy Pelosi in surprise.

Democrats can’t win by bringing in unashamed gun-grabbers like California Congressman Eric Swalwell.

Rep. Swalwell is the same Congressman who suggested not only banning assault weapons, but wrote a USA Today column with a headline that implores we “Ban assault weapons, buy them back, go after resisters.”

“[W]e should ban possession of military-style semiautomatic assault weapons, we should buy back such weapons from all who choose to abide by the law, and we should criminally prosecute any who choose to defy it by keeping their weapons,” Swalwell stated.

For clarity, the Congressman is advocating that we use law enforcement to track down and punish “resisters,” which is a gun-grab if there ever was one. This foolish proposal would be bloody and costly.

This terrible idea would cost $15 billion dollars, but Swalwell says we can afford it.

Does candidate Joffrion agree with these views? If not, what exactly is Swalwell known for, his regular hits on CNN inferring the president is a Russian asset?

Joffrion also employs the former AL.com columnist Clete Wetli, who was writing for them without disclosing he was a paid campaign employee. One of Wetli’s recent columns included the admission that “some of your guns have got to go.”

I’m not sure surrounding himself with all of these gun-grabbing liberals is a smart electoral strategy in Alabama, but give Joffrion credit for being consistent and honest about his anti-Second Amendment views.

Lockheed Martin director, aerospace leader named to Manufacture Alabama’s Board of Directors

Manufacture Alabama (MA) announced on Tuesday that Jason B. Crager, Director of Lockheed Martin’s Pike County Operations, has been selected to the MA Board of Directors effective immediately.

MA President George Clark expressed the organization’s excitement at adding a distinguished leader from the state’s burgeoning aerospace and defense manufacturing sectors.

“We are extremely pleased to have Jason come on in a leadership role,” Clark said in a press release.

He continued, “Just as Alabama’s manufacturing sector evolves, so does Alabama’s manufacturing trade association. Jason brings with him a certain insight into the aerospace and defense segments of Alabama’s manufacturing base that will be of great value to the association.”

Crager has over 20 years of experience in various roles within Manufacturing Operations and Product Management at Lockheed Martin. A native of the Longhorn State, Crager began his career as a Production Technician at Loral Vought in Lufkin, Texas while completing his Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Business Communication and Legal Studies from Stephen F. Austin State University.

Crager said he is glad to join in a leadership role at Manufacture Alabama, which is a leading political trade association in Alabama and the only trade association in the state dedicated exclusively “to the competitive, legislative, regulatory and operational interests and needs of manufacturers and their partner industries and businesses.”

“I’m honored to be part of a great group of leaders in raising the profile of Alabama manufacturing,” Crager emphasized. “This state is well-recognized for its place in the industry thanks to Manufacture Alabama, and in this role I intend to add to those efforts to continue strengthening Alabama’s economy and workforce.”

Manufacture Alabama’s Board of Directors also includes Chairman David Carroll of Hunt Refining Company in Tuscaloosa, Vice-Chairman David Hendrixson of Daikin America, Inc. in Decatur, Treasurer Marty Parker of Packaging Corporation of America in Jackson, Secretary Paul Vercher of US Steel in Birmingham, Mark Bush of SSAB North America in Axis and Carl Gunter of International Paper in Prattville.

Manufacture Alabama operates the state’s “JOBS Political Action Committee,” which aims to support candidates interested in a pro-jobs, pro-growth economic environment and promoting the success of industry and manufacturing in Alabama.

Last week, Governor Kay Ivey highlighted Alabama’s ranking atop “Global Trade” magazine’s list of the best nine states for manufacturing in the nation. “Business Facilities,” an economic development focused publication, in July named the Yellowhammer State as the best in a business-climate ranking.

The Alabama Republican Party (ALGOP) released a statement supporting President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, and urging Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) to “hear the voices of Alabamians” after Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing began on Tuesday morning.

ALGOP Chair Terry Lathan said, “The Alabama Republican Party strongly supports Judge Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the United States Supreme Court.”

She continued, praising Trump’s choice in a nominee, “A brilliant and fair mainstream jurist with over 20 years of public service on the bench, Judge Kavanaugh is thoroughly qualified to serve on the High Court of our great nation.”

Lathan also commented on historic and raucous obstruction by Democrats during the beginning stage of the confirmation hearing, which has been marred by liberal protesters shouting down Senators attempting to give their opening statements and Democratic Senators interrupting the meeting’s order.

As an indicator, Democratic Senators interrupted proceedings 44 times in the first hour alone.

“As his confirmation hearings begin and senseless attacks from the left continue, it is imperative that Americans remember the truth surrounding this nomination. Senate Democrats are reacting in a knee-jerk manner of disapproval simply because it is President Trump’s choice,” Lathan explained.

Lathan continued, “In fact, many Democrats publicly stated they would oppose whatever nominee he chose. Their attempt to discredit Judge Kavanaugh, who earned the unanimous endorsement of the American Bar Association, is another example of their consistent obstructionist choices.”

The American Bar Association on Friday announced that they unanimously awarded Kavanaugh their highest possible rating, “well qualified,” which is also their “strongest affirmative endorsement.”

Lathan also praised the thoroughness of the vetting process on Kavanaugh’s confirmation, which Democrats – including Jones – have attempted to delay indefinitely.

“With the release of a historic one million documents on Judge Kavanaugh’s service, the Alabama Republican Party urges Senator Jones to confirm Judge Kavanaugh to the U.S Supreme Court,” the ALGOP chair emphasized.

Lathan implored Alabamians to make their voices heard, as a majority of the state’s citizens support Kavanaugh’s confirmation. According to Morning Consult, polling shows that Jones voting against confirmation would be “unforgivable.”

“In 2020, our voters will remember a ‘no’ vote,” Lathan advised. “We urge every Alabama citizen to call Senator Jones’ office at 202.224.4124 to let him know of your support for Judge Kavanaugh.”

The confirmation hearing, which is expected to be a grueling four-day spectacle, can be watched live here or on C-SPAN.

“The time is now for Senator Jones to decide to either vote with Chuck Schumer or with Alabama,” Lathan said.

She concluded, “We thank Senator Richard Shelby for making an early and firm commitment to support Judge Kavanaugh. We hope Senator Jones will follow Senator Shelby’s lead and hear the voices of Alabamians.”

A new album will throw a spotlight on the famed “Muscle Shoals sound” that made a north Alabama town one of the nation’s premier recording venues.

Performers including Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler and country singers Alison Krauss, Alan Jackson, Vince Gill and Willie Nelson have tracks on the upcoming “Muscle Shoals: Small Town, Big Sound.”

A statement from the German music company BMG said the album is being released Sept. 28 in collaboration with The Muscle Shoals Music Group and Dreamlined Entertainment.

Muscle Shoals became a recording hotbed after producer Rick Hall began FAME Recording Studios in 1959.

Some of biggest stars in music, including Aretha Franklin, the Rolling Stones and Lynyrd Skynrd, recorded in the town.

Hall died in January, and the album is being released partly in tribute to his work.

It also marks the 60th anniversary of the “Muscle Shoals sound.”

Many artists featured on the new album recorded tracks at FAME Studios that recreate hits first recorded in Muscle Shoals.

That includes Tyler’s version of the Stones’ hit “Brown Sugar,” which is featured in a promotional video about the album.

Rick Hall’s son, Rodney Hall, curated music and served as executive producer for the album with Dreamlined Entertainment founder Keith Stegall.

“This record has been a full circle for me,” Stegall said in the statement.

“It’s the music I grew up on and that impassioned me to become a writer and a record producer and the music to which I owe my love and deepest respect.”
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has signed a state of emergency ahead of the expected landfall of Tropical Storm Gordon.

Ivey’s office says she signed the declaration Tuesday morning.

Gordon is expected to scrape the Alabama coast as it is makes landfall in Mississippi late Tuesday or early Wednesday morning.

The National Hurricane Center has issued a hurricane warning from the mouth of the Pearl River to the Alabama-Florida border.

Alabama Emergency Management Agency Director Brian Hastings wrote on Twitter that coastal residents are urged to get to a safe location by Tuesday afternoon and stay there until Wednesday morning.
___

9:10 a.m.
Mississippi’s governor has declared a state of emergency as Tropical Storm Gordon approaches the Gulf Coast.

Gov. Phil Bryant said Monday night that the declaration will make state resources and personnel available to areas affected by the storm.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency warned in a Tuesday update that tornadoes will be possible Tuesday afternoon through the evening.

The agency says flash flooding, high winds and storm surge also threatened the southern part of the state.

A hurricane warning is in effect for the mouth of the Pearl River in Mississippi to the Alabama-Florida border.

The National Hurricane Center is predicting a “life-threatening” storm surge along parts of the central Gulf Coast.

___
8:40 a.m.
A number of schools near Pensacola in northwest Florida have called off classes as Tropical Storm Gordon spins through the Gulf of Mexico.

Officials along Pensacola Beach say the waves are picking up Tuesday morning and lifeguards are warning beachgoers of the danger.

Pensacola Water Safety Capt. Jake Wilson tells WEAR-TV the strong east wind is bringing a lateral current “where it’s just going to push you down the beach.”

Wilson says beachgoers shouldn’t get into the Gulf of Mexico when red flags are flying along the beaches.

A hurricane warning is in effect for the mouth of the Pearl River in Mississippi to the Alabama-Florida border.

The National Hurricane Center is predicting a “life-threatening” storm surge along parts of the central Gulf Coast.

___
2:40 a.m.
Tropical Storm Gordon is expected to strengthen into a hurricane late Tuesday when it hits the central U.S. Gulf Coast, including coastal Mississippi.

From there, it is forecast to move inland over the lower Mississippi Valley on Wednesday.

Gordon formed into a tropical storm near the Florida Keys early Monday as it lashed the southern part of the state with heavy rains and high winds.

The storm was centered 280 miles (450 kilometers) east-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River, forecasters said early Tuesday morning. Maximum sustained winds were clocked at 65 mph (100 kph).

A hurricane warning was put into effect for the area stretching from the mouth of the Pearl River in Mississippi to the Alabama-Florida border.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

