Reason No. 3,420,323 Democrats will lose in Alabama: Bringing in gun-grabbers

As much as the local and national media hate it, Alabama is a red state. Even though we elected Democrat Senator Doug Jones, Alabama is still a red state.

In order for Democrats to win in Alabama, they have to convince conservative-leaning voters that it is safe to vote for Democratic candidates; you do that by running candidates who are pro-military, moderate Democrats who can convince the electorate that they are not Nancy Pelosi in surprise.

Democrats can’t win by bringing in unashamed gun-grabbers like California Congressman Eric Swalwell.

Rep. Swalwell is the same Congressman who suggested not only banning assault weapons, but wrote a USA Today column with a headline that implores we “Ban assault weapons, buy them back, go after resisters.”

“[W]e should ban possession of military-style semiautomatic assault weapons, we should buy back such weapons from all who choose to abide by the law, and we should criminally prosecute any who choose to defy it by keeping their weapons,” Swalwell stated.

For clarity, the Congressman is advocating that we use law enforcement to track down and punish “resisters,” which is a gun-grab if there ever was one. This foolish proposal would be bloody and costly.

This terrible idea would cost $15 billion dollars, but Swalwell says we can afford it.

Does candidate Joffrion agree with these views? If not, what exactly is Swalwell known for, his regular hits on CNN inferring the president is a Russian asset?

Joffrion also employs the former AL.com columnist Clete Wetli, who was writing for them without disclosing he was a paid campaign employee. One of Wetli’s recent columns included the admission that “some of your guns have got to go.”

I’m not sure surrounding himself with all of these gun-grabbing liberals is a smart electoral strategy in Alabama, but give Joffrion credit for being consistent and honest about his anti-Second Amendment views.