7 Things: Jones blames Trump for all this division, time to wrap up this impeachment, Byrne calls for a travel ban with China and more …

The signs also contain helpline information for someone currently being trafficked. Oftentimes, the bathroom stall is the only time a human trafficking victim is left alone.

The two groups are putting up signs in every Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport bathroom stall that feature information about human trafficking and how to spot a potential victim.

The Junior League of Birmingham and the Birmingham Airport Authority are joining forces to help fight human trafficking.

Additionally, the Hispanic Interest Coalition of Alabama is aiding the effort by translating the signs into Spanish.

According to the Junior League the signs will direct callers to submit tips to Homeland Security’s Blue Campaign hotline: (866) 347-2423. They will be available free of charge for any establishment willing to put them up.

Estimates say commercial sex is a $110 million dollar industry in the Birmingham metro area.

“The Junior League cannot stand by and let this happen in our community. We must educate each other on the signs of sex trafficking and learn how to respond when we see something suspicious. We believe that this powerful partnership will be a huge step in directing the public to submit tips to Homeland Security and help put an end to this tragic trade,” Julia Meyers, anti-human trafficking chair for the Junior League of Birmingham, said in a statement.

“When I think about the number of human trafficking victims that could potentially pass through this airport, it breaks my heart and compels me to take whatever action I can to help protect our children,” added Ronald Mathieu, president and CEO of the Birmingham Airport Authority.

He concluded, “We are grateful to partner with the Junior League of Birmingham, as well as local law enforcement, to raise public awareness, identify human trafficking situations and help any victims that may be travelling through the Birmingham airport. We must all work together to confront this crime against humanity and protect our children.”

