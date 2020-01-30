Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Tuberville says Sessions, Bolton ‘two peas in a pod’; Sessions stresses he didn’t write a book 5 mins ago / News
Techstars Alabama EnergyTech announces Nate Schmidt as managing director 55 mins ago / News
Rogers: Dems ‘more concerned with scoring political points against President Trump than protecting American lives’ 1 hour ago / Politics
Study Group on Criminal Justice Policy delivers recommendations to Ivey — ‘Urgent need to act’ 2 hours ago / News
Byrne calls for suspension of all travel from China due to coronavirus 3 hours ago / News
Mo Brooks says photo of feces ‘describes the Whistleblower report’ 3 hours ago / News
Episode 43: Mike Leach — National Treasure? 4 hours ago / Podcasts
Doug Jones: Trump ‘mostly’ the one responsible for stoking divided country 4 hours ago / News
Tuberville endorsed by Dothan police officer organization 5 hours ago / News
Mo Brooks affirms America’s need to maintain technological superiority as China advances 7 hours ago / News
Decatur’s Cook Museum of Natural Science a finalist for USA Today Readers’ Choice award 7 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Report describes steep challenges for Alabama’s primary workforce development goal 9 hours ago / News
7 Things: Impeachment questioning starts as media says Jones is undecided, negative Senate attacks to finally hit airwaves, Ivey is injured and more … 9 hours ago / Analysis
Roy Moore: I am not for marijuana, but the federal government should leave legalization up to the states 11 hours ago / News
ALDOT Director John Cooper responds to State Rep. Easterbrook’s comments on U.S. Hwy 45 24 hours ago / News
BCA unveils 2020 leadership team; John Mazyck takes helm as chairman 1 day ago / News
Ivey in sling after fall — ‘This won’t slow me down a bit!’ 1 day ago / News
Jeff Sessions to Alabama lawmakers: Consider AG Steve Marshall’s thoughts on medicinal marijuana in your decision-making 1 day ago / News
Former Alabama Farmers Federation executive director John Dorrill dies at 90 1 day ago / News
Jones: Trump’s tweets ‘really make it appear more that he is trying to obstruct Congress’ 1 day ago / News
2 hours ago

Study Group on Criminal Justice Policy delivers recommendations to Ivey — ‘Urgent need to act’

MONTGOMERY — Former Alabama Associate Justice Champ Lyons on Thursday delivered a letter to Governor Kay Ivey detailing the recommendations of the governor’s Study Group on Criminal Justice Policy.

Lyons is chairman of the bipartisan study group, which was established last year via an Ivey executive order to receive and analyze accurate data, as well as evidence of best practices, ultimately helping to further address the serious challenges facing Alabama’s corrections system.

The group’s formation in 2019 came after the Department of Justice concluded that there is reasonable cause to believe that the conditions in Alabama’s prisons for men violate the Eighth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution regarding “cruel and unusual punishment.” The DOJ also implied that if measures were not taken to improve the situation, the prison system could face action from the federal government, which could come in the form of a takeover.

The governor’s study group met for the last time earlier this month and subsequently submitted a comprehensive report to Ivey that includes all of the testimony and research the group encountered. Ivey’s press secretary explained that the governor has remained “engaged with Justice Lyons on the group’s discussions.”

Lyons’ letter delivered Thursday warned of “the urgent need to act” on the recommendations.

“The members of our bipartisan, intragovernmental Study Group do not see eye-to-eye on every policy proposal that came before us. But we do agree on one thing: That the challenges facing our prison system are serious and require a sustained commitment to action, both now and into the future,” Lyons wrote.

Besides Lyons, who served as chair because he was Ivey’s designated proxy, the study group consisted of the attorney general; three members of the Alabama House of Representatives appointed by the speaker of the House; three members of the Senate appointed by the president pro tempore; the state commissioner of corrections; and the state director of finance. Proxies were allowed for each member of the study group.

Legislative members of the study group included: State Senators Cam Ward (R-Alabaster) and Clyde Chambliss (R-Prattville), Senate Minority Leader Bobby Singleton (D-Greensboro) and State Representatives Jim Hill (R-Moody), Connie Rowe (R-Jasper) and Chris England (D-Tuscaloosa).

Lyons wrote to the governor, “We recognize that your Administration, working with the Legislature, has already begun to take meaningful steps to address this situation. But we cannot rest on our laurels.”

“If we try to adhere to the status quo and decline to spend necessary funds to improve the situation now, we risk burdensome remedies imposed by a federal court—remedies that could be far costlier to the State than some of the proposals that have been discussed in our Study Group and that are available to us now at lower cost,” he advised. “Moreover, we do not want to find ourselves in the position of California in 2012 when the U.S. Supreme Court held that California’s prison system violated inmates’ Eighth Amendment rights and affirmed a three-judge panel’s order to decrease the population of California’s prisons by an estimated 46,000 inmates.”

“In short, too much is at stake—for crime victims, for inmates, for DOC employees, and ultimately for the cause of public safety itself—for us not to seize this moment and continue building on the efforts of your Administration that are already underway,” Lyons added.

The letter stressed a “new commitment to reducing recidivism,” calling that a “broad point of consensus.”

Conversely, Lyons noted sentencing guidelines as a general point of disagreement that “we will not likely resolve soon.”

The study group’s specific recommendations were broken down into three categories: “(1) proposals related to operations of the Department of Corrections; (2) proposals related to sentencing laws; and (3) proposals related to reducing recidivism.”

Related to the operations of ADOC, the study group recommended increased legislative oversight of the department, as well as increased state appropriations for the department.

Next, of sentencing reform, Lyons wrote, “[M]y sense is that the Study Group members wish to proceed with great caution in this area.”

“I believe that Study Group members could support very narrowly drafted legislation granting targeted, retroactive sentencing relief to certain categories of nonviolent offenders,” he explained, before outlining three recommendations aimed to fit that description.

Finally, for reducing recividism, Lyons pointed to recommendations covering increased funding for in-custody educational programs; positively incentivizing prisoners to get an education while in custody; which individuals are mandated to undergo pre-release supervision; providing inmates with government ID upon their release; increased flexibility of parolee officers’ working hours; expansion of an existing mental health program; and further study of community corrections programs.

Lyons then closed with some parting thoughts.

In part, he wrote, “Finally, and most importantly, let me reiterate that we will not be able to address all of our prison challenges in a single legislative session or a single budget year. The challenges we have inherited are multifaceted and complex. They are longstanding. And they will require spending significant sums of taxpayer money. But by taking actions like the ones we have identified, I firmly believe that it is possible to set Alabama on a course to operating a prison system that will withstand scrutiny in the courts while ultimately enhancing public safety.”

Read the full recommendations here.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

5 mins ago

Tuberville says Sessions, Bolton ‘two peas in a pod’; Sessions stresses he didn’t write a book

Former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville continued his attack on former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ time leading the Department of Justice.

Tuberville, who along with Sessions is running in Alabama’s 2020 Republican U.S. Senate primary field, has sharply criticized Sessions’ tenure as the Trump administration’s first attorney general.

This took another turn Thursday when Tuberville reacted in a statement to a series of Sessions tweets from the previous day.

Sessions, with the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump ongoing, was addressing former National Security Advisor John Bolton. Bolton has written a book that just went on preorder the same day that a Bolton manuscript leaked to the New York Times that alleged Trump told him the president would delay military aid to Ukraine until it conducted an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

Referring to Bolton writing the book, Sessions said in one tweet, “It is an act of disloyalty to the administration one serves, and tends to undermine the unity and teamwork needed to reach the highest level of effectiveness.”

Tuberville, in his statement, accused Sessions of being hypocritical, noting that Trump previously referenced Sessions’ “betrayal” during his time as attorney general.

“This election boils down to one simple question – who will be loyal to our president and our nation. When Donald Trump needed him most, Jeff Sessions was neither, but I’ll be both,” Tuberville said. “For Jeff Sessions to call anyone else ‘disloyal’ is the ultimate hypocrisy after he abandoned the president during the travesty of the Russia collusion investigation.”

“One thing is for certain – when the attacks start coming, you don’t want to share a foxhole with John Bolton or Jeff Sessions. They’re two peas in a pod,” he added. “Mitt Romney and the other Republicans waffling on impeachment are proving that we’ve already got enough cut-and-run congressman on Capitol Hill, and Alabama doesn’t need to send them another.”

Tuberville also pointed to past Trump tweets attacking Sessions, including one in which the president referred to his then-attorney general as “scared stiff and Missing in Action.”

“Instead of sending tweets, perhaps Jeff Sessions should spend his time reading the president’s tweets about his time as attorney general,” Tuberville concluded. “As U.S. senator, I’ll be unabashedly loyal to Donald Trump, and he’ll know that Alabama will always have his back.”

It should be noted that Sessions addressed the Bolton situation in a Fox News interview Wednesday evening. During that interview, Sessions emphasized that he did not write a book or do a tell-all style interview on CNN after he was forced to resign as attorney general in late 2018.

As one of his reasons for not taking those actions, Sessions explained in a tweet, “I don’t believe it is the honorable thing to do. You are there to serve his agenda, not your own. He was elected, not you.”

The president has not weighed in on Alabama’s GOP Senate primary, which will be held March 3.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

55 mins ago

Techstars Alabama EnergyTech announces Nate Schmidt as managing director

Techstars, the worldwide network that helps entrepreneurs succeed, announced Nate Schmidt as the Managing Director of the Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator.

Schmidt is a long-standing member of and mentor for the Birmingham tech ecosystem, helping launch the Velocity Accelerator in 2016 at Innovation Depot and serving as its first Managing Director. A successful entrepreneur and software developer, he has experience in multiple startups, including Instagift, Preptix, Deal Co-op and Cloverly.

Schmidt is also a Techstars alum, participating in Techstars Seattle in 2010 for e-gift card startup Instagift.

Schmidt will lead the Techstars Alabama EnergyTech team as it recruits the inaugural class of startups for an intensive, 13-week endeavor in Birmingham, which gives startups access to training, hands-on mentorship and investor funding.

“I’m thrilled to join the Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator as Managing Director,” Schmidt said. “Techstars is an organization that maintains an unparalleled ability to help entrepreneurs. And ever since my own experience going through Techstars, I’ve developed a passion for giving back to the entrepreneurial community, which has come to fruition through my active mentorship in the Birmingham community. Coming on board as Managing Director furthers my ability to supercharge that mentorship.”

Applications for the 2020 program opened Jan. 6 and will close on April 5. Interested companies can find additional information here.

Techstars alum Nate Schmidt moves across the table to lead Techstars Alabama accelerator from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Schmidt experienced the advantages of growing through the Techstars process and maintains his mentorship relationship with David Cohen, co-founder and managing director of Techstars.

“It’s amazing to consider that 10 years ago Nate was a founder participating in a Techstars accelerator, and a decade later he’s joining us as Managing Director of Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator,” Cohen said. “We’re excited to welcome Nate to Techstars – this time on the other side of the table. As a serial entrepreneur with a passion for mentorship and a commitment to founders across the Birmingham and Southeast ecosystems, he’s a fantastic addition to the accelerator team.”

The Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator is supported by Alabama Power, the Economic Development Partnership of Alabama (EDPA), the Alabama Department of Commerce, Altec and PowerSouth.

“Nate has the proven entrepreneurial and leadership experience to ensure the success of both the Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator and the future startup companies that will join,” said Greg Barker, executive vice president of Customer Services for Alabama Power. “We are excited to support him in this new role.”

The accelerator will attract startups that are building technologies and business models to enhance the future of energy. Focus areas will include smart cities, the “Internet of things,” industrial electrification, connectivity and electric transportation.

“Our Alabama Launchpad program and the startups involved have benefited from Nate’s mentorship and expertise over the years,” said Steve Spencer, President of EDPA. “We are confident the Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator will be the next step in solidifying Alabama’s spot as a startup-friendly state that has the right resources for businesses to thrive.”

EDPA’s Alabama Launchpad program was founded in 2006 and serves the entrepreneurial community throughout the state by providing non-dilutive early-stage seed funds and mentorship to startups.

“The Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator is a key initiative to recruit more technology-focused jobs and companies to the state, while also acquiring the right funding to help these companies grow,” said Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce. “Congratulations to Nate as he embarks on this new opportunity; we know he will represent our state well.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

1 hour ago

Rogers: Dems ‘more concerned with scoring political points against President Trump than protecting American lives’

Congressman Mike Rogers (AL-03), the ranking member of the House Homeland Security Committee, on Thursday bashed Democrats in the chamber for passing a bill that would restrict President Donald Trump’s ability to execute military actions on Iran.

In a statement, Rogers said, “Today’s action by House Democrats is perplexing.”

“Four weeks ago, President Trump acted legally and judiciously to terminate a terrorist. Soleimani was an enemy combatant in a theater of war,” the East Alabama congressman continued.  “He was responsible for the deaths of over 600 American troops and continued to plot more attacks.”

“This vote today would prevent the president from carrying out a similar operation in the future. I don’t understand how this became the reaction from House Democrats. Today’s vote is proof positive that Democrats are more concerned with scoring political points against President Trump than protecting American lives,” Rogers concluded.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

3 hours ago

Byrne calls for suspension of all travel from China due to coronavirus

Congressman Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) on Thursday called for an immediate suspension of all travel from China to the United States due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement, Byrne said, “The Chinese coronavirus is a serious global health threat whose severity and complexity is not yet understood. Unfortunately, the danger posed to Americans is made worse by a Chinese government that cannot be trusted regarding its efforts to contain the virus.”

“Because of the severity of this threat, I am calling for an immediate suspension of all travel from China to the United States until officials at the Departments of State, Health & Human Services, and Homeland Security can confirm it is safe to resume,” he concluded. “We must always put the health and safety of the American people first.”

Byrne, also a Republican Senate candidate in Alabama, is considered one of Congress’ foremost hawks on China. He is a member of the House Armed Services Committee.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

3 hours ago

Mo Brooks says photo of feces ‘describes the Whistleblower report’

Congressman Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) shared a photo to social media on Wednesday, claiming it “best describes the Whistleblower report.”

The image, a callback to a September 2019 tweet Brooks made describing the whistleblower in the saga regarding President Donald Trump’s phone call with Ukraine urging President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, is a pile of feces.

“On 9/26/19, I said a picture best describes the Whistleblower report,” Brooks wrote in the tweet accompanying the photo of feces. “VERY PROPHETIC!”

“4 months later, .@realDonaldTrump #impeachment is a BAD mess, diverting attention from trillion $ deficits, porous southern border, trade deficits, socialism, judge confirmations, etc,” Brooks added. “Sigh.”

In 2019, Brooks used the same photo to describe the “whistleblower & his report.”

“UKRAINE WHISTLEBLOWER REPORT IS PUBLIC,” Brooks wrote in the original tweet, adding, “It is ALL rumor, gossip, hearsay. NO PERSONAL KNOWLEDGE OR EVIDENCE OF ANYTHING! I recommend reading it. In the alternative, a picture is worth a thousand words, so here is a picture that fully describes the whistleblower & his report. Mo.”

 

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

