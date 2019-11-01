Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Shelby urges Democrats to stop blocking military funding 2 mins ago / News
Blind spots on Alabama’s Workforce Super Highway 1 hour ago / Sponsored
7 Things: Impeachment process formally starts, Alabama votes ‘no’ on impeachment, Trump talks the Alabama Senate race and more … 4 hours ago / Analysis
Shelby spearheads first major FY2020 appropriations package to Senate passage 5 hours ago / News
Introducing Yellowhammer’s Legacy Series — A sneak peek at Pursell Farms 6 hours ago / Faith and Culture
100-year-old Alabama WWII veteran celebrates birthday in style 19 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Republicans in Alabama’s U.S. House delegation oppose impeachment resolution 20 hours ago / News
AHSAA Thursday ‘Game of the Week’ changed to Auburn at Park Crossing 21 hours ago / Sports
2019 DrunkAubie Spooktacular 22 hours ago / Podcasts
Nick Saban on birthday plans: ‘It’s going to be whatever Miss Terry tells me to do’ 23 hours ago / Sports
Rand Paul endorses Arnold Mooney for Senate — ‘True freedom-loving conservative’ 23 hours ago / News
Rogers’ report from Washington: The price Americans are paying for sham impeachment 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
Tuskegee University selected by NASA for exclusive aerospace manufacturing program 1 day ago / News
7 Things: Impeachment vote happening today, ‘whistleblower’ identified, Shelby is all about Sessions getting in the Senate race and more … 1 day ago / Analysis
Jeff Coleman kicks off AL-02 campaign 1 day ago / News
Birthday boy Nick Saban: The scariest coach in America 1 day ago / Sports
Uh-oh — LSU said they want Bama … 2 days ago / Sports
University of Alabama highlights successful fundraising year 2 days ago / News
Brooks: Impeachment process is ‘corrupt’, ‘purely partisan’ 2 days ago / Opinion
Tuberville: Our mental health plan is broken — Let’s fix it 2 days ago / Guest Opinion
4 hours ago

7 Things: Impeachment process formally starts, Alabama votes ‘no’ on impeachment, Trump talks the Alabama Senate race and more …

7. The Senate has given the Moon mission more money

  • For the 2020 Fiscal Year budget, the U.S. Senate has approved an additional $1.25 billion for NASA’s return to the Moon by 2024. Most of the money will be coming to Alabama for a rocket program managed in the state.
  • $2.6 billion in 2020 will be going to the Space Launch System (SLS), which is managed in Huntsville at the Marshall Space Flight Center. While the budget was approved by the Senate 84-9, it still has to pass the House and be signed by President Donald Trump.

6. Rep. Katie Hill is not a victim

  • U.S. Representative Katie Hill (D-CA) resigned because she misused her office and broke House rules, but in a “fiery” speech, she for some reason declared she wasn’t giving in to a “double standard” that only affects women, declaring she would not be “silenced.”
  • Perplexingly, the media and their Democrats are all in on this narrative even though she is actually resigning in disgrace to cut off an ethics investigation after admitting that “[e]ven a consensual relationship with a subordinate is inappropriate.”

5. Moore qualifies on Halloween

  • In news that will spook Democrats and Republicans alike, former Alabama Supreme Court Justice (twice removed) Roy Moore has officially qualified to run for the Republican nomination by turning in his filing fee and paperwork at the offices of the Alabama Republican Party in Birmingham.
  • Moore, the Republican nominee and loser in 2017’s special election is polling in third place in most polls, but his support is very solid. Missteps by other candidates or the entry of former Attorney General Jeff Sessions could help him make the runoff.

4. Trump is really concerned about Alabama’s Senate race

  • While speaking to House Republicans, President Donald Trump asked about the U.S. Senate race in Alabama, and while speaking to U.S. Representative Gary Palmer (R-Hoover) he asked, “Who is gonna win Alabama?”
  • Trump added, though, that he didn’t want to hear that Sessions would win. Instead, he asked, “Is it gonna be the coach?” referring to former Auburn Football coach Tommy Tuberville who is the current frontrunner in the race. U.S. Representative Mike Rogers (R-Saks) reportedly said that U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) would win.

3. Nothing illegal on Ukraine call

  • Tim Morrison, a former White House advisor on the National Security Council, has testified that he doesn’t think “anything illegal was discussed” during President Donald Trump’s phone call with Ukraine’s president,
  • Morrison clarified his statements, saying that he “was not concerned that anything illegal was discussed.” U.S. Representative Mark Meadows (R-NC) spoke about Morrison’s testimony and has said it was “damaging to the Democrat narrative.”

2. Alabama a “no” on impeachment

  • On Thursday, the U.S. House of Representatives held a vote on the resolution to formally begin an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, and all of the Republican Representatives from Alabama voted against the resolution. On top of that, no Republican Representatives from anywhere in the country voted in favor of the resolution.
  • Only two House Democrats voted against the resolution, but U.S. Representative Terri Sewell (D-Birmingham) was not one of them as the resolution passed 232-196.

1. Impeachment resolution approved

  • After the impeachment resolution passed the House on Thursday, House members went after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), asking why she changed her stance on impeachment when she previously stated she wouldn’t support impeachment without “overwhelming and bipartisan” concern.
  • House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy said, “We believe in the rule of law. But unfortunately, in Nancy’s House, we do not.” While speaking on the floor, Pelosi said that she hopes this entire process would take place “in a way that brings people together that is healing rather than dividing,” despite the fact that this is a completely partisan decision.
2 mins ago

Shelby urges Democrats to stop blocking military funding

Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) on Thursday took to the Senate floor to passionately advocate for a critical appropriations measure supporting America’s armed forces. However, Democrats in the chamber subsequently proceeded to filibuster H.R. 2740, blocking its passage for the second time this year.

The legislation is a package of Fiscal Year 2020 (FY2020) spending bills passed by the House of Representatives and includes measures for the Appropriations Subcommittees on Defense; Energy and Water Development; Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies; and State, Foreign Operations and Related Programs.

Shelby, the powerful chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, pressed his colleagues to put partisan politics aside and support funding for our troops on the ground – providing our men and women in uniform with the resources needed to protect our nation.

“Our men and women in uniform should never find themselves on the battlefield wondering if they will be able to support their families back home,” he said on the floor in a speech spanning almost six minutes.

260
Keep reading 260 WORDS

“They should never wonder if their training needs, support requirements or mission objectives will be held hostage by partisan bickering,” Shelby added. “They should never wonder why America’s adversaries are doubling down on their military investments while America is sitting idle.”

Alabama’s senior senator outlined, “Unfortunately, my Democratic colleagues seem more focused on scoring political points than ensuring our military has the certainty and funding it needs to counter our adversaries. … Funding America’s military should be our priority – it should come first. Our men and women in uniform don’t get to hit the pause button. They don’t get to shirk their duty. And neither should Congress. We cannot afford additional delay. Our service men and women – those troops whom we have entrusted to keep us safe and protect our democracy – cannot afford additional delay. We must not kick the can down the road when it comes to America’s military. Let’s come together – Republicans and Democrats – and provide the resources necessary to maintain the greatest fighting force the world has ever known. Let’s show our troops that we actually can get our work done.”

Watch:

In a tweet on Friday, Shelby slammed Senate Democrats for blocking the crucial defense appropriations package.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
1 hour ago

Blind spots on Alabama’s Workforce Super Highway

Have you ever been traveling down the highway, about to change lanes when you look over your shoulder and see there is a car in your blind spot? How long was it there? Why didn’t you notice it before?

It’s critical to the situation at hand, and all it took was a different perspective to notice it. When traveling the Workforce Super Highway there are several population segments that are crucial to solving our workforce needs, but we have failed to look at them from a different perspective.

A quick glance around shows an untapped labor source right in front of us, living in our communities and across each of the seven workforce regions. They are shopping with you at the grocery store, sitting in the stands at the Friday night ball games and very much qualified to work in most of the jobs open in Alabama.

437
Keep reading 437 WORDS

They are people who simply need an opportunity and training to become key travelers on the Alabama Workforce Super Highway.

So, who are these potential workers? They are Alabama citizens who are deaf/hard of hearing, have vision loss, or have an intellectual or physical disability and require accommodations to obtain or maintain employment. Each day, the Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services (ADRS) works with Alabamians with disabilities to provide vocational evaluations, recommend accommodations or assist with training to ensure employee success.

ADRS also works with employers at no cost, providing pre-hire screening and disability-related training and recommending worksite accommodations needed to retain valued employees.

Families, friends and recovering addicts affected by the Opioid Crisis are another group of potential workers in the blind spot. You may have seen all the attention given to this topic…this is a crisis, but with the right intervention, an addict can be rehabilitated. With the help of professionals, they can find their place in our workforce.

It is fixable and Governor Ivey has appointed some brilliant people who are working diligently to help our state with strategies to reverse the situation. Today, a large number of these affected individuals could be your next employee.

State and federal prisoners in Alabama represent a future workforce segment of very capable and skilled individuals. There are many re-entry programs across the state involved with assisting soon-to-be-released prisoners with a means to employment.

One of those organizations is the Alabama Community College System (ACCS). ACCS has several dedicated programs looking for opportunities to connect these men and women back into the workforce.

The Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR) works to connect individuals with training and social skill development to provide opportunities to enter the workforce. Many of DHR’s clients receive SNAP and TANF federal dollars and face economic, transportation and childcare barriers preventing them from working.

DHR works closely with Family Resource Centers across the state to help these potential workers overcome barriers to employment.

In essence, workforce sources that are often overlooked or forgotten are extremely important and valuable to Alabama’s growing workforce demand. These sources are not “mainstream” and sometimes require a little more work and effort, but typically these individuals when given a chance to prove themselves are extraordinary, loyal and committed.

None of these sources is the complete answer to our workforce challenges, but they are great sources of untapped potential to be used in
tandem.

Contact each of these agencies for more information or simply go to AlabamaWorks.com for contact information and motor onto the Workforce Super Highway.

Ed Castile is the Deputy Secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce, Workforce Development Divison and Director of Alabama Industrial Development Training

Show less
5 hours ago

Shelby spearheads first major FY2020 appropriations package to Senate passage

Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL), the powerful chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, on Thursday applauded the chamber’s passage of the first appropriations minibus for Fiscal Year 2020, saying the legislative package contains big wins for Alabama.

This came following the Senate passing its substitute to H.R. 3055, a package of FY2020 domestic spending bills which includes measures for the Appropriations Subcommittees on Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies; Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration and Related Agencies; Interior, Environment and Related Agencies; and Transportation, Housing and Urban Development and Related Agencies.

In a statement, Shelby said, “Today’s passage of this appropriations package will allow for funding of important priorities for the state of Alabama and our nation.”

140
Keep reading 140 WORDS

“This package prioritizes significant resources for the American people – whether it is improving our infrastructure and housing industry, ensuring our state’s role as a leader in space exploration, or supporting our farmers and rural communities,” he advised. “I am proud we were able to pass this measure, allowing the Senate the opportunity to now move to our robust defense package and fund our military.”

The package passed by an impressive bipartisan vote of 84-9. It included support for various priorities within the Departments of Agriculture, Commerce, Housing and Urban Development, Interior, Justice and Transportation, as well as NASA.

All four of the appropriations bills included in the package were passed by Shelby’s committee with unanimous support.

Detailed information on each of the bills can be found here.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
6 hours ago

Introducing Yellowhammer’s Legacy Series — A sneak peek at Pursell Farms

The Yellowhammer Legacy Series tells the stories of the people and places that make Alabama beautiful. Join us throughout the year in exploring different parts of the state to discover lasting contributions to Alabama’s extraordinary culture.

Take a sneak peek at what you will see in the first edition of the series:

40
Keep reading 40 WORDS

On November 7, Yellowhammer will publish a full-length feature on how Pursell Farms became an Alabama treasure.

Until then, be on the lookout for some intriguing stories told by Pursell Farms co-founder and CEO David Pursell.

Show less
19 hours ago

100-year-old Alabama WWII veteran celebrates birthday in style

As reported by WSFA, Montgomery’s Romay Davis celebrated her 100th birthday in style this week.

Davis, who reportedly has worked at the Winn Dixie on Vaughn Road since 2001 after her husband passed away, was treated to an epic birthday bash by her employer — Southeastern Grocers.

While she still drives herself to work and works 20 hours per week, Davis was chauffeured to her Tuesday birthday party at the Winn Dixie store in a Rolls Royce, courtesy of her employer.

Davis’ story is truly a remarkable one.

Born on October 29, 1919, she turned 10 on the day the stock market crashed, marking the beginning of the Great Depression.

186
Keep reading 186 WORDS

She reportedly joined the U.S. Army after high school and served the country in World War II.

After the war, she earned a degree from New York University before embarking on a whirlwind fashion career, making clothes for women and children, traveling the world and even working as a model in New York City.

Davis originally retired in 1982 when she moved to Montgomery with her husband. From then until returning to work, she used her time for a mixture of passion projects and philanthropy work, including volunteering to support military families in need.

Incredibly, at age 70, Davis even got her black belt in Taekwondo, per WSFA.

Thirty years later, she shows little signs of slowing down.

At her birthday party, guests sang her happy birthday and the City of Montgomery even officially proclaimed it as “Romay Davis Day.”

Reacting to the celebration, she reportedly told the crowd, “I just want to say thank you, may God bless every single one of you. I love you all, and I was so surprised.”

Watch WSFA’s report here.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less