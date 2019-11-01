7 Things: Impeachment process formally starts, Alabama votes ‘no’ on impeachment, Trump talks the Alabama Senate race and more …
7. The Senate has given the Moon mission more money
- For the 2020 Fiscal Year budget, the U.S. Senate has approved an additional $1.25 billion for NASA’s return to the Moon by 2024. Most of the money will be coming to Alabama for a rocket program managed in the state.
- $2.6 billion in 2020 will be going to the Space Launch System (SLS), which is managed in Huntsville at the Marshall Space Flight Center. While the budget was approved by the Senate 84-9, it still has to pass the House and be signed by President Donald Trump.
6. Rep. Katie Hill is not a victim
- U.S. Representative Katie Hill (D-CA) resigned because she misused her office and broke House rules, but in a “fiery” speech, she for some reason declared she wasn’t giving in to a “double standard” that only affects women, declaring she would not be “silenced.”
- Perplexingly, the media and their Democrats are all in on this narrative even though she is actually resigning in disgrace to cut off an ethics investigation after admitting that “[e]ven a consensual relationship with a subordinate is inappropriate.”
5. Moore qualifies on Halloween
- In news that will spook Democrats and Republicans alike, former Alabama Supreme Court Justice (twice removed) Roy Moore has officially qualified to run for the Republican nomination by turning in his filing fee and paperwork at the offices of the Alabama Republican Party in Birmingham.
- Moore, the Republican nominee and loser in 2017’s special election is polling in third place in most polls, but his support is very solid. Missteps by other candidates or the entry of former Attorney General Jeff Sessions could help him make the runoff.
4. Trump is really concerned about Alabama’s Senate race
- While speaking to House Republicans, President Donald Trump asked about the U.S. Senate race in Alabama, and while speaking to U.S. Representative Gary Palmer (R-Hoover) he asked, “Who is gonna win Alabama?”
- Trump added, though, that he didn’t want to hear that Sessions would win. Instead, he asked, “Is it gonna be the coach?” referring to former Auburn Football coach Tommy Tuberville who is the current frontrunner in the race. U.S. Representative Mike Rogers (R-Saks) reportedly said that U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) would win.
3. Nothing illegal on Ukraine call
- Tim Morrison, a former White House advisor on the National Security Council, has testified that he doesn’t think “anything illegal was discussed” during President Donald Trump’s phone call with Ukraine’s president,
- Morrison clarified his statements, saying that he “was not concerned that anything illegal was discussed.” U.S. Representative Mark Meadows (R-NC) spoke about Morrison’s testimony and has said it was “damaging to the Democrat narrative.”
2. Alabama a “no” on impeachment
- On Thursday, the U.S. House of Representatives held a vote on the resolution to formally begin an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, and all of the Republican Representatives from Alabama voted against the resolution. On top of that, no Republican Representatives from anywhere in the country voted in favor of the resolution.
- Only two House Democrats voted against the resolution, but U.S. Representative Terri Sewell (D-Birmingham) was not one of them as the resolution passed 232-196.
1. Impeachment resolution approved
- After the impeachment resolution passed the House on Thursday, House members went after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), asking why she changed her stance on impeachment when she previously stated she wouldn’t support impeachment without “overwhelming and bipartisan” concern.
- House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy said, “We believe in the rule of law. But unfortunately, in Nancy’s House, we do not.” While speaking on the floor, Pelosi said that she hopes this entire process would take place “in a way that brings people together that is healing rather than dividing,” despite the fact that this is a completely partisan decision.