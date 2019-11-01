Shelby spearheads first major FY2020 appropriations package to Senate passage
Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL), the powerful chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, on Thursday applauded the chamber’s passage of the first appropriations minibus for Fiscal Year 2020, saying the legislative package contains big wins for Alabama.
This came following the Senate passing its substitute to H.R. 3055, a package of FY2020 domestic spending bills which includes measures for the Appropriations Subcommittees on Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies; Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration and Related Agencies; Interior, Environment and Related Agencies; and Transportation, Housing and Urban Development and Related Agencies.
In a statement, Shelby said, “Today’s passage of this appropriations package will allow for funding of important priorities for the state of Alabama and our nation.”
“This package prioritizes significant resources for the American people – whether it is improving our infrastructure and housing industry, ensuring our state’s role as a leader in space exploration, or supporting our farmers and rural communities,” he advised. “I am proud we were able to pass this measure, allowing the Senate the opportunity to now move to our robust defense package and fund our military.”
The package passed by an impressive bipartisan vote of 84-9. It included support for various priorities within the Departments of Agriculture, Commerce, Housing and Urban Development, Interior, Justice and Transportation, as well as NASA.
All four of the appropriations bills included in the package were passed by Shelby’s committee with unanimous support.
Detailed information on each of the bills can be found here.
Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn
Have you ever been traveling down the highway, about to change lanes when you look over your shoulder and see there is a car in your blind spot? How long was it there? Why didn’t you notice it before?
It’s critical to the situation at hand, and all it took was a different perspective to notice it. When traveling the Workforce Super Highway there are several population segments that are crucial to solving our workforce needs, but we have failed to look at them from a different perspective.
A quick glance around shows an untapped labor source right in front of us, living in our communities and across each of the seven workforce regions. They are shopping with you at the grocery store, sitting in the stands at the Friday night ball games and very much qualified to work in most of the jobs open in Alabama.
They are people who simply need an opportunity and training to become key travelers on the Alabama Workforce Super Highway.
So, who are these potential workers? They are Alabama citizens who are deaf/hard of hearing, have vision loss, or have an intellectual or physical disability and require accommodations to obtain or maintain employment. Each day, the Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services (ADRS) works with Alabamians with disabilities to provide vocational evaluations, recommend accommodations or assist with training to ensure employee success.
ADRS also works with employers at no cost, providing pre-hire screening and disability-related training and recommending worksite accommodations needed to retain valued employees.
Families, friends and recovering addicts affected by the Opioid Crisis are another group of potential workers in the blind spot. You may have seen all the attention given to this topic…this is a crisis, but with the right intervention, an addict can be rehabilitated. With the help of professionals, they can find their place in our workforce.
It is fixable and Governor Ivey has appointed some brilliant people who are working diligently to help our state with strategies to reverse the situation. Today, a large number of these affected individuals could be your next employee.
State and federal prisoners in Alabama represent a future workforce segment of very capable and skilled individuals. There are many re-entry programs across the state involved with assisting soon-to-be-released prisoners with a means to employment.
One of those organizations is the Alabama Community College System (ACCS). ACCS has several dedicated programs looking for opportunities to connect these men and women back into the workforce.
The Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR) works to connect individuals with training and social skill development to provide opportunities to enter the workforce. Many of DHR’s clients receive SNAP and TANF federal dollars and face economic, transportation and childcare barriers preventing them from working.
DHR works closely with Family Resource Centers across the state to help these potential workers overcome barriers to employment.
In essence, workforce sources that are often overlooked or forgotten are extremely important and valuable to Alabama’s growing workforce demand. These sources are not “mainstream” and sometimes require a little more work and effort, but typically these individuals when given a chance to prove themselves are extraordinary, loyal and committed.
None of these sources is the complete answer to our workforce challenges, but they are great sources of untapped potential to be used in
tandem.
Contact each of these agencies for more information or simply go to AlabamaWorks.com for contact information and motor onto the Workforce Super Highway.
Ed Castile is the Deputy Secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce, Workforce Development Divison and Director of Alabama Industrial Development Training
7 Things: Impeachment process formally starts, Alabama votes ‘no’ on impeachment, Trump talks the Alabama Senate race and more …
7. The Senate has given the Moon mission more money
For the 2020 Fiscal Year budget, the U.S. Senate has approved an additional $1.25 billion for NASA’s return to the Moon by 2024. Most of the money will be coming to Alabama for a rocket program managed in the state.
$2.6 billion in 2020 will be going to the Space Launch System (SLS), which is managed in Huntsville at the Marshall Space Flight Center. While the budget was approved by the Senate 84-9, it still has to pass the House and be signed by President Donald Trump.
U.S. Representative Katie Hill (D-CA) resigned because she misused her office and broke House rules, but in a “fiery” speech, she for some reason declared she wasn’t giving in to a “double standard” that only affects women, declaring she would not be “silenced.”
Perplexingly, the media and their Democrats are all in on this narrative even though she is actually resigning in disgrace to cut off an ethics investigation after admitting that “[e]ven a consensual relationship with a subordinate is inappropriate.”
5. Moore qualifies on Halloween
In news that will spook Democrats and Republicans alike, former Alabama Supreme Court Justice (twice removed) Roy Moore has officially qualified to run for the Republican nomination by turning in his filing fee and paperwork at the offices of the Alabama Republican Party in Birmingham.
Moore, the Republican nominee and loser in 2017’s special election is polling in third place in most polls, but his support is very solid. Missteps by other candidates or the entry of former Attorney General Jeff Sessions could help him make the runoff.
4. Trump is really concerned about Alabama’s Senate race
While speaking to House Republicans, President Donald Trump asked about the U.S. Senate race in Alabama, and while speaking to U.S. Representative Gary Palmer (R-Hoover) he asked, “Who is gonna win Alabama?”
Trump added, though, that he didn’t want to hear that Sessions would win. Instead, he asked, “Is it gonna be the coach?” referring to former Auburn Football coach Tommy Tuberville who is the current frontrunner in the race. U.S. Representative Mike Rogers (R-Saks) reportedly said that U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) would win.
3. Nothing illegal on Ukraine call
Tim Morrison, a former White House advisor on the National Security Council, has testified that he doesn’t think “anything illegal was discussed” during President Donald Trump’s phone call with Ukraine’s president,
Morrison clarified his statements, saying that he “was not concerned that anything illegal was discussed.” U.S. Representative Mark Meadows (R-NC) spoke about Morrison’s testimony and has said it was “damaging to the Democrat narrative.”
2. Alabama a “no” on impeachment
On Thursday, the U.S. House of Representatives held a vote on the resolution to formally begin an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, and all of the Republican Representatives from Alabama voted against the resolution. On top of that, no Republican Representatives from anywhere in the country voted in favor of the resolution.
Only two House Democrats voted against the resolution, but U.S. Representative Terri Sewell (D-Birmingham) was not one of them as the resolution passed 232-196.
1. Impeachment resolution approved
After the impeachment resolution passed the House on Thursday, House members went after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), asking why she changed her stance on impeachment when she previously stated she wouldn’t support impeachment without “overwhelming and bipartisan” concern.
House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy said, “We believe in the rule of law. But unfortunately, in Nancy’s House, we do not.” While speaking on the floor, Pelosi said that she hopes this entire process would take place “in a way that brings people together that is healing rather than dividing,” despite the fact that this is a completely partisan decision.
Introducing Yellowhammer’s Legacy Series — A sneak peek at Pursell Farms
The Yellowhammer Legacy Series tells the stories of the people and places that make Alabama beautiful. Join us throughout the year in exploring different parts of the state to discover lasting contributions to Alabama’s extraordinary culture.
Take a sneak peek at what you will see in the first edition of the series:
She reportedly joined the U.S. Army after high school and served the country in World War II.
After the war, she earned a degree from New York University before embarking on a whirlwind fashion career, making clothes for women and children, traveling the world and even working as a model in New York City.
Davis originally retired in 1982 when she moved to Montgomery with her husband. From then until returning to work, she used her time for a mixture of passion projects and philanthropy work, including volunteering to support military families in need.
Incredibly, at age 70, Davis even got her black belt in Taekwondo, per WSFA.
Thirty years later, she shows little signs of slowing down.
At her birthday party, guests sang her happy birthday and the City of Montgomery even officially proclaimed it as “Romay Davis Day.”
Reacting to the celebration, she reportedly told the crowd, “I just want to say thank you, may God bless every single one of you. I love you all, and I was so surprised.”
Republicans in Alabama’s U.S. House delegation oppose impeachment resolution
All Republicans in Alabama’s U.S. House of Representatives delegation on Thursday voted against a resolution formally opening an impeachment inquiry into President Donald J. Trump, while Democratic Rep. Terri Sewell (AL-07) supported the measure.
H. Res. 660 passed on a 232-196 vote. No Republicans supported the resolution, while two Democrats voted “nay.”
Reactions poured in afterward from Alabama congressmen, who criticized both the substance and process surrounding the impeachment inquiry.
While Republicans prior to this resolution have largely criticized the process as secretive, they now argue that the newly formalized process institutionalizes an inequitable, one-sided inquiry ensuring the minority party has no real input or rights.
In a statement, Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01) said, “Since starting their impeachment scheme, Democrats have tried to manufacture a case against President Trump despite having no evidence of an impeachable offense. They’ve been playing a shameful game of political keep away in the basement of the Capitol to keep Americans in the dark. Today Democrats doubled down on their illegitimate smear job.”
“This is a sad day for our country, but the facts are in our favor and cannot be hidden from the American people forever. Until then, I will not stop fighting to expose and defeat this politically motivated sham,” he added.
Byrne made national headlines last week when he and a group of conservative Republicans, including Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-05), stormed into the secure basement room in which Congressman Adam Schiff’s (D-CA) committee was holding an impeachment hearing. Byrne returned to the Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF) on Wednesday of this week in an attempt to review transcripts and records from the Democrats’ impeachment hearings but was denied access.
Today Democrats breached House rules to deny me access to transcripts of Adam Schiff’s impeachment depositions. They don’t want me – or you – to know what’s going on deep in the basement of the Capitol. Americans should be outraged at this political coup against @realDonaldTrump! pic.twitter.com/GpWUUBKGpZ
After the vote on Thursday, Congressman Mike Rogers (AL-03) stated, “I am proud to stand with President Trump and fight against the Democrats’ witch hunt. This sham is nothing more than an attempted coup.”
“Adam Schiff’s investigation is based solely on lies and leaks,” he continued. “They have never accepted the fact the Donald Trump was elected president fair and square. House Democrats should be ashamed of themselves.”
Congressman Robert Aderholt (AL-04) released a written statement and a video bashing the impeachment efforts.
He slammed Democrats and took an implicit jab at The Washington Post in the process.
Aderholt’s full statement as follows:
The Democrats have now made official, what they have been wanting to do since January 20, 2017 and that is try and overturn the 2016 election. Impeachment has been their only agenda since President Trump was elected, and they’ve spent the last 10 months since they took over the House trying to find a way to do so.
I voted no! While Congress does have the CONSTITUTIONAL AUTHORITY to impeach a President, it was meant to only be used as a response to actual crimes committed by a President. So far, in what little information the Democrats have selectively leaked, I’ve seen nothing that rises to the level of overturning an American election.
Since the election three years ago, a national newspaper’s tag line has been “Democracy Dies in Darkness.” It’s too bad that our Democracy is dying in the darkness of this impeachment process. The process passed by Democrats reverses procedures used in the Nixon and Clinton impeachment investigations. For those two investigations, the President’s staff could examine evidence, ask questions of witnesses and attend hearings. Members of Congress from the Minority Party could issue subpoenas without the Chairman’s permission. Even with today’s vote, the Democrat impeachment process keeps the investigation behind closed doors for at least the next few weeks. This is wrong.
It’s time for Democratic leadership to accept that the Russians did not cause Hillary Clinton to lose, but that the voters simply chose Donald Trump over the prospects of granting a Clinton four more years in the White House.
The American people elected us here to work for them—to negotiate deals that improve trade, drug pricing, healthcare, infrastructure and aim to fix some of the biggest issues we face as a country. It seems that Democratic leadership would rather waste more even more time and taxpayer dollars on yet another pointless investigation that does nothing to answer the problems we were elected here to fix.
Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-05) used some Halloween puns to make his point in a press released headlined, “Befitting Halloween, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Her Coven Declare Open Season on ‘Donald Trump Witch Hunt’! Mo Brooks & the Good People of Oz Oppose.”
The North Alabama congressman also tweeted out a picture of what appears to be former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton photoshopped as a witch.
Befitting Halloween, Socialist Dems endorse Trump Witch Hunt!GOP = no right to call witnesses. Dems secret Star Chamber Capital basement process continues. “The Coven” vote 231-2 FOR Hunt! Citizens of Oz vote 194-0 AGAINST. pic.twitter.com/5zEYESXjqU
For years, Socialist Democrats successfully manipulated and fooled the American people with a ‘Russian Collusion Hoax’ that helped Socialists win the House of Representatives. Not to be deterred by having been caught with their hands in the cookie jar, Socialist Democrats are implementing ‘Russian Collusion Hoax 2.0’, an effort to again manipulate and fool the American people with a hyper-partisan, false, Trump impeachment narrative that, to date, is wholly lacking in evidentiary substance and legal support.
To date, Socialist Democrats have produced ZERO credible evidence that President Trump committed a high crime, misdemeanor, treason, or bribery—the Constitutional impeachment standard. Rather, Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff have abused their power by holding secret, sham proceedings in the Capitol basement while selectively and illegally leaking one-sided information designed to deceive the American people into believing the worst Fake News allegations against President Trump. Frankly, this process is so appalling as to constitute a very real threat to our Constitutional Republic. Trashing the votes of more than 60 million Americans is no small matter yet that is exactly the blood-lust of Socialist Democrats.
H.Res. 660 is badly flawed. First, the resolution enshrines tainted evidence obtained in secret in the official record. Because of the badly flawed process used, all evidence obtained to date in these Star Chamber proceedings is so badly tainted that it should be discarded as ‘fruits of the poisonous tree’. None of this evidence would ever see the light of day in a court of law where how evidence is obtained is also important. Every witness who has testified in Schiff’s secretive basement proceedings should be called again to testify in front of the American people.
Secondly, the flawed resolution gives Adam Schiff the authority to veto and prevent any Republican from calling any witness to rebut the Socialist Democrats’ false narrative. This process flies in the face of the Constitution’s Bill of Rights and long-standing due process rights and past judicial orders. In contrast, impeachment proceedings for both Nixon and Clinton, the accused and the minority party had the absolute right to call witnesses without majority party authorization. Socialist Democrats should respect past, bipartisan processes often used and long-respected in matters of such grave importance.
Keep in mind, there is a significant opportunity cost to this impeachment. None of the American people’s legislative priorities are being addressed. A tsunami of illegal aliens continues to swamp America’s southern border, at great cost to taxpayers and lost American lives. America’s deficit ballooned to $984 billion this past year, yet there is zero talk in Congress about reigning these deficits in or preventing a debilitating national insolvency and bankruptcy that risks American prosperity and lives. Nationally, economic growth has slowed substantially as impeachment overshadows economic issues. Substantive committee hearings on major issues facing America have declined almost to a standstill, leaving much needed work undone. For example, both the National Defense Authorization Act and federal government funding for the rest of this fiscal year languish while all eyes focus on this impeachment soap opera. Such is the state of Washington politics under Socialist Democrat majority tenure in the House. It’s not just a real shame, it is a dangerous tragedy that threatens America.
By trying to impeach President Trump at all costs, Socialist Democrats show their disdain for more than 60 million Americans who voted for Donald Trump in 2016. America’s Founding Fathers meant for impeachment to be reserved only for the most serious offenses. Impeachment rips apart America by ripping apart American votes. It’s a travesty that Socialist Democrats are proceeding with this impeachment despite ZERO evidence of an impeachable offense. Socialist Democrats ought to be ashamed.
In a statement, Congressman Gary Palmer (AL-06) said the impeachment inquiry resolution was long overdue, yet still “unjust.”
“This resolution has finally come after many weeks of an already defunct process, a clear attempt to save political face,” he noted.
“Nothing in this impeachment inquiry thus far has met the threshold required for the serious charge of impeachment,” Palmer outlined. “The Constitution says a president may be impeached for ‘treason, bribery, or high crimes and misdemeanors.’ The investigation into President Trump has been centered around a phone call with President Zelensky of Ukraine, but the call transcript, which I have read, and Zelensky himself have both confirmed that President Trump has not committed a crime or abused his power. Zelensky has said that President Trump did not bribe or insist on any quid pro quo.”
Palmer concluded, “Aside from clear lack of evidence, the buildup to this point is so flawed that justice has been made virtually impossible. Democrats have held meetings in secret, have withheld transcripts of witness testimonies, and have leaked only the evidence that fits their narrative. They have done their best to construct a biased picture of the president in view of unseating him, regardless of the actual facts. And now they ask the American people to trust them to be fair for holding an official vote, something they should have done weeks ago. At this point, no vote can cure the injury inflicted upon the reputation of the Congress by this Democrat conceived and executed conspiracy against President Trump. We must acknowledge the process for what it is, an unjust and partisan attempt to remove a duly elected president by going against precedent, due process, and justice.”
Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn