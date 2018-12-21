Sign up for Our Newsletter

5 hours ago

7 Things: House passes bill to give Trump $5 billion for the wall, Dems mimic Russians in Doug Jones’ win, ‘Mad Dog’ Mattis walks over Syria and more …

7. Alabama’s slow population growth could cost Alabama a congressional seat and a lot of federal funding

— Alabama’s population only grew by 12,751 people, compared to Texas’ growth of 379,128. West Virginia, Illinois, Alaska, Connecticut, Hawaii, Louisiana, Mississippi, New York and Wyoming all lost population over the same period.

— The state’s slow rate of growth makes it the 34th fastest growing state. With reapportionment up soon, the state may lose a seat in Congress if the lawsuit Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-5) and Attorney General Steve Marshall filed against the government fails.

6. Alabama police department calls for people to turn away from Satan; Freedom from Religion Foundation attacks them

— The Opp Police Department posted on Facebook that the increased murders in the area are “BECAUSE WE HAVE TURNED AWAY FROM GOD AND EMBRACED SATAN. WE MAY HAVE NOT MEANT TO DO SO BUT, WE HAVE. IT IS TIME TO ASK FOR GOD’S HELP TO STOP THIS”.

— Keeping with the FFRF history of meddling and declaring all things God “illegal,” the organization claimed the post “decried Satanism” and excluded “minority religions and atheism.”

5. Congressman Mo Brooks announces he is a “no” on bipartisan criminal justice reform

— Republicans, the media and their Democrats were all ecstatic to see a criminal justice reform bill pass. Some called it a bill that will “make communities safer,” even though they call for less prison time for some crimes and more money to be spent on rehabbing prisoners.

— Brooks and the entire Republicans House delegation voted against the final version of the bill and explained, “It is only a matter of time before the verdict on this legislation is rendered: more crime, more crime victims, and more dead Americans. To cite but one major flaw, S. 756 as amended CUTS penalties for gun use during the commission of violent crimes. That is nuts! Further, this soft-on-crime bill even provides for early release of offenders who commit sex crimes, assault law enforcement officers, commit hate crimes, and assist with jailbreaks.”

4. President Donald Trump’s decision on Syria is widely condemned by GOP and it causes Secretary of Defense James Mattis to resign

— Defense Secretary James Mattis said he would resign at the end of February, telling the President that he deserves a secretary of defense “whose views are better aligned” with his.

— Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC), a Trump-ally, implored the president to change his mind on this matter, saying, “Take this opportunity to reassess our policy and how to withdraw with honor from Syria achieving real and lasting security.” The president responded by saying Graham was “against saving soldier lives & billions of $$$.”

3. More shenanigans exposed in Alabama’s 2017 U.S. Senate race include write-in schemes and “false flag” Russian bot scams

— A report was released claiming Democrat operatives “experimented” with “tactics now understood to have influenced the 2016 elections.” They created Facebook pages claiming to be conservative and pushing a write-in campaign so Republicans wouldn’t vote for GOP candidate Roy Moore.

— They launched a plan to create a narrative about Moore being supported by Russian bots, pushed it to national media outlets and then delighted as the national media outlets pushed the story for them.

2. Both ALGOP and U.S. Senator Doug Jones condemn the nefarious actions of those who misled voters in the election that put Jones in office

— ALGOP Chairwoman Terry Lathan called these reports “alarming,” adding she found it “deeply disturbing that Democrats took part in this sham.”

— Jones responded by saying he was “outraged,” claiming he had no prior knowledge and called for an investigation by the Federal Elections Commission and Department of Justice.

1. Trump reverses course on his course reversal on border funding as shutdown looms, House cooperates

— After saying he could accept a deal to avoid a shutdown without wall funding, the president faced a torrent of conservative criticism. He then decided he could not accept such a deal and demanded money for a wall.

— The outgoing House of Representatives went back to the drawing board and added $5 billion for the wall. The Senate will now take up the measure but a government shutdown is looming.

34 mins ago

A ‘Story Worth Sharing’: Yellowhammer News and Serquest partner to award monthly grants to Alabama nonprofits

Christmas is the season of giving, helping others and finding magic moments among seemingly ordinary (and occasionally dreary) days. What better way to welcome this season than to share what Alabamians are doing to help others?

Yellowhammer News and Serquest are partnering to bring you, “A Story Worth Sharing,” a monthly award given to an Alabama based nonprofit actively making an impact through their mission. Each month, the winning organization will receive a $1,000 grant from Serquest and promotion across the Yellowhammer Multimedia platforms.

Yellowhammer and Serquest are looking for nonprofits that go above and beyond to change lives and make a difference in their communities.

Already have a nonprofit in mind to nominate? Great!

Get started here with contest guidelines and a link to submit your nomination:

126
Nominations open Monday, December 10, and applicants only need to be nominated once. All non-winning nominations will automatically be eligible for selection in subsequent months. Monthly winners will be announced via a feature story that will be shared and promoted on Yellowhammer’s website, email and social media platforms.

Submit your nomination here.

Our organizations look forward to sharing these heartwarming and positive stories with you over the next few months as we highlight the good works of nonprofits throughout our state.

Serquest is an Alabama based software company founded by Hammond Cobb, IV of Montgomery. The organization sees itself as, “Digital road and bridge builders in the nonprofit sector to help people get where they want to go faster, life’s purpose can’t wait.”

Learn more about Serquest here.

48 mins ago

Montgomery County’s first charter school system to take over four public schools

Alabama state Superintendent Eric Mackey says the Montgomery Education Foundation will be allowed to open the county’s first charter school system and take over four area public schools.

The Montgomery Advertiser reports Mackey publicly announced the approval Thursday.

110
Mackey is the head of the Montgomery school district while it is under state intervention, allowing him and not the school board to authorize the charter.

The foundation applied to form the charter in March, and interim state Superintendent Ed Richardson tentatively approved it in May, pending further review.

The foundation now must sign a five-year county contract requiring it to meet certain benchmarks. The public school system will be able to close the charter schools if the benchmarks are not met.

Alabama approved charter schools in 2015, and there are currently only two throughout Alabama.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

3 hours ago

Dr. Swaid N. Swaid bringing state-of-the-art medical center to Vestavia Hills

With the help of some long-time friends and influential community leaders, Dr. Swaid N. Swaid broke ground this week on a new state-of-the-art medical center in Vestavia Hills.

Congressman Gary Palmer (AL-6), State Sen. Jabo Waggoner (R-Vestavia), Vestavia Hills Mayor Ashley Curry and Dr. Bret Walters, minister at Homewood Church of Christ were all in attendance with shovels in hand to help Dr. Swaid break ground on the Vestavia Medical Plaza.

“We are excited and happy to bring a state-of-the-art medical facility to Vestavia Hills which will provide quality and cost-effective healthcare to the residents of this area, the state of Alabama and beyond,” said Dr. Swaid in a press release from construction firm Brasfield & Gorrie.

101
Dr. Swaid, a world-renowned brain and spine surgeon, leads the Swaid Clinic currently located in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. He was also the recipient of the 2018 Yellowhammer News Power of Service Award in recognition of his lifetime of service to the people of Alabama and his contributions to the betterment of our state.

Vestavia Medical Plaza will be a 40,000 square foot multi-specialty medical plaza with an ambulatory surgery center, diagnostic center and clinical space. Construction is scheduled to begin in late January. The center’s completion is set for fall 2019.

Tim Howe is an owner and editor of Yellowhammer News.

3 hours ago

Birmingham doctor set to open membership-based direct primary care practice in February

Unfortunately, complicated health insurance rules, stipulations, expensive bills and long waits at doctor offices are often today’s norm when seeking health care solutions for ourselves or our family. However, thanks to Alabama physician Dr. Kre Johnson, these issues will now mostly be a thing of the past.

Beginning February 1, 2019, Dr. Johnson’s current practice, Brownstone Healthcare and Aesthetics will become the third medical practice in Birmingham to see patients under a new affordable membership-based system known as direct primary care.

Direct primary care members enrolling with Brownstone will pay a flat $70 monthly fee which will cover an unlimited amount of office visits with no co-pay or deductible charges.

231
Additionally, up to four family members can enroll for $185 a month. Under direct primary care, insurance is not required but is recommended in case patients wind up needing surgery or hospitalization.

In a recent interview on ABC 33/40’s Talk of The Town, Dr. Johnson describes her new practice as, “a direct relationship between the physician and the patient.”

Dr. Johnson’s office will only accept up to 1,000 members, which in conjunction with the elimination of excessive insurance filings, will result in a more individualized, inexpensive and streamlined healthcare experience for all patients.

“Like the stories we hear our grandparents talking about, the doctor was a part of their family. I want to be part of your family,” Dr. Johnson said.

Along with regular office hours, Brownstone Healthcare and Aesthetics members will have around the clock virtual access to Dr. Johnson. Her patients will have the ability to ask questions and receive diagnoses from her through phone, email, text or virtual doctor office visits 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Dr. Johnson said she hopes that by eliminating visits to urgent care and the ER, this new system will help save her patients time and money.

Interested in learning more about or becoming a member of Brownstone Healthcare and Aesthetics? Visit their website here or call (205) 202-5650.

3 hours ago

Brooks votes to support cutting Obamacare taxes, protecting free speech for churches

Thursday, Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-5) voted “Yes” on H.R. 88, the combined Retirement, Savings, and Other Tax Relief Act of 2018 and Taxpayer First Act of 2018, which passed the House 220-183. Highlights of the bill include delaying many of Obamacare’s more controversial taxes that drive up health care costs further, as well as protecting churches from losing their tax exempt status for engaging in normal political speech in the regular course of their activities.

The five other Republican members of Alabama’s House delegation also voted to support the legislation. Congresswoman Terri Sewell (AL-7) voted “No.”

In a statement, Brooks said, “Today’s vote delays or repeals some of Obamacare’s most egregious taxes on health care that, in turn, drive up health care costs. One delayed tax, the Medical Device Tax, is a 2.3% excise tax on medical devices sold in the United States (wheelchairs, devices for amputees, and the like). Another, the Health Insurance Tax, taxes health insurance providers, thus forcing insurers to raise health insurance premiums to cover the higher cost of health care. The Cadillac Tax is a monstrous 40% tax on high quality health insurance plans that actually acts to encourage employers to give their employees cheaper and lower quality health insurance!”

He added, “Each of these Obamacare taxes is counterproductive and makes it harder for Americans to pay their medical bills. I am pleased to have the opportunity to vote to repeal or delay them.”

200
The congressman from north Alabama then addressed the free speech rights of churches.

“Another positive in the bill is its elimination of IRS restrictions on churches’ free speech rights. Specifically, this bill rolls back the prohibition against churches engaging in political speech. No church should be at risk of losing its tax exempt status because it expresses political views in the regular course of its long-held religious beliefs and activities. This is particularly true when a church’s expression of its political views is nothing more than its expression of religious values and views that have been the underpinning of its religion for thousands of years. Taken further, this bill eliminates the possibility the IRS, under a liberal president, will target churches for political retribution, like Obama’s IRS did when it targeted Tea Party and other conservative groups. Reducing the federal government’s intrusion in American’s daily lives is always a winner,” Brooks concluded.

H.R. 88 is supported by key conservative and religious groups, including:

Americans for Tax Reform
Family Research Council
FreedomWorks
National Taxpayers Union
Americans for Prosperity
Home School Legal Defense Fund
Archdiocese of New York
Archdiocese of Washington, DC
American Association of Christian Schools

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

