21 hours ago

‘Tough on crime’: Mo Brooks touts ‘no’ vote on criminal justice reform package

Thursday, Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-5) touted his vote against S. 756, the First Step Act of 2018, which is criminal justice reform legislation that has now overwhelmingly passed Congress.

The entirety of Alabama’s Republican congressional delegation voted against the final version of the bill. A press release from Brooks’ office stated that the legislation as passed “releases violent criminals from prison early, making Americans less safe and more likely to be victims of violent crimes and drug overdoses.”

In a statement, Brooks was harshly critical of the bill, which is expected to be signed by President Donald Trump into law. He also explained that the final version of the bill had simply deviated from the previous version passed by the House months ago.

Brooks said, “The Senate version of the First Step Act is a step backward. My experience in law enforcement taught me early on that strong enforcement of criminal statutes and tough penalties for criminal conduct help keep dangerous criminals off the street. To be clear, I joined 359 of my House colleagues in voting ‘Yes’ on the House version of the First Step Act, which did not include dramatic cuts in criminal penalties and early release provisions for violent criminals.”

“It is only a matter of time before the verdict on this legislation is rendered: more crime, more crime victims, and more dead Americans. To cite but one major flaw, S. 756 as amended CUTS penalties for gun use during the commission of violent crimes. That is nuts! Further, this soft-on-crime bill even provides for early release of offenders who commit sex crimes, assault law enforcement officers, commit hate crimes, and assist with jailbreaks,” Brooks continued.

The congressman from north Alabama advised, “Many major, national law enforcement groups strongly oppose this bill including but not limited to the National Sheriffs Association, the Major County Sheriffs Association, the Major City Chiefs Association, and the National Association of Police Organizations. In sum, this bill makes America a more dangerous place to live. According to FBI annual ‘Crime in America’ data, violent crime has fallen sharply over the last quarter decade in America. Why? Because, as every law enforcement officer knows, the greater the penalty for violation of criminal laws, the greater the deterrence and the less the crime. Further, stiff criminal penalties keep violent repeat criminals off the streets and in jail. The Senate-amended First Step Act kicks violent, repeat offenders out of jail much quicker than under current law. Reform efforts should focus on reducing crime and apprehending suspects. This bill does none of that.”

Brooks concluded, “The bottom line is, at a time when fatal drug overdoses plague our nation, Congress has irresponsibly passed legislation that increases the likelihood that even more fatal drugs will be imported into America by illegal aliens and foreign drug cartels. Let the record show, I voted against this irresponsible, soft-on-crime, and dangerous legislation.”

In a letter to Senate leadership, the National Sheriffs’ Association and the Major County Sheriffs of America wrote, “The current draft of the First Step legislation remains troubling to the leaders of law enforcement. Sheriffs are elected solely to protect our communities, and Police Chiefs have taken an oath to protect the public. We feel unless the changes recommended below are enacted, this legislation creates a high-risk path for dangerous criminals with gun crime histories to early release from prison. This amounts to a social experiment with the safety of our communities and the lives of Sheriffs, deputies and police officers in the balance. Please know that we did not come to this conclusion lightly. We have been working diligently with the Administration to correct these inequities. It is our hope the Senate will listen to the nation’s elected Sheriffs and the Chiefs of Police of our nation’s most populous cities.”

Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) and Rep. Terri Sewell (AL-7) were the only members of Alabama’s congressional delegation to vote for the final version of the bill.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

34 mins ago

A ‘Story Worth Sharing’: Yellowhammer News and Serquest partner to award monthly grants to Alabama nonprofits

Christmas is the season of giving, helping others and finding magic moments among seemingly ordinary (and occasionally dreary) days. What better way to welcome this season than to share what Alabamians are doing to help others?

Yellowhammer News and Serquest are partnering to bring you, “A Story Worth Sharing,” a monthly award given to an Alabama based nonprofit actively making an impact through their mission. Each month, the winning organization will receive a $1,000 grant from Serquest and promotion across the Yellowhammer Multimedia platforms.

Yellowhammer and Serquest are looking for nonprofits that go above and beyond to change lives and make a difference in their communities.

Already have a nonprofit in mind to nominate? Great!

Get started here with contest guidelines and a link to submit your nomination:

126


Nominations open Monday, December 10, and applicants only need to be nominated once. All non-winning nominations will automatically be eligible for selection in subsequent months. Monthly winners will be announced via a feature story that will be shared and promoted on Yellowhammer’s website, email and social media platforms.

Submit your nomination here.

Our organizations look forward to sharing these heartwarming and positive stories with you over the next few months as we highlight the good works of nonprofits throughout our state.

Serquest is an Alabama based software company founded by Hammond Cobb, IV of Montgomery. The organization sees itself as, “Digital road and bridge builders in the nonprofit sector to help people get where they want to go faster, life’s purpose can’t wait.”

Learn more about Serquest here.


48 mins ago

Montgomery County’s first charter school system to take over four public schools

Alabama state Superintendent Eric Mackey says the Montgomery Education Foundation will be allowed to open the county’s first charter school system and take over four area public schools.

The Montgomery Advertiser reports Mackey publicly announced the approval Thursday.

110


Mackey is the head of the Montgomery school district while it is under state intervention, allowing him and not the school board to authorize the charter.

The foundation applied to form the charter in March, and interim state Superintendent Ed Richardson tentatively approved it in May, pending further review.

The foundation now must sign a five-year county contract requiring it to meet certain benchmarks. The public school system will be able to close the charter schools if the benchmarks are not met.

Alabama approved charter schools in 2015, and there are currently only two throughout Alabama.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)


3 hours ago

Dr. Swaid N. Swaid bringing state-of-the-art medical center to Vestavia Hills

With the help of some long-time friends and influential community leaders, Dr. Swaid N. Swaid broke ground this week on a new state-of-the-art medical center in Vestavia Hills.

Congressman Gary Palmer (AL-6), State Sen. Jabo Waggoner (R-Vestavia), Vestavia Hills Mayor Ashley Curry and Dr. Bret Walters, minister at Homewood Church of Christ were all in attendance with shovels in hand to help Dr. Swaid break ground on the Vestavia Medical Plaza.

“We are excited and happy to bring a state-of-the-art medical facility to Vestavia Hills which will provide quality and cost-effective healthcare to the residents of this area, the state of Alabama and beyond,” said Dr. Swaid in a press release from construction firm Brasfield & Gorrie.

101


Dr. Swaid, a world-renowned brain and spine surgeon, leads the Swaid Clinic currently located in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. He was also the recipient of the 2018 Yellowhammer News Power of Service Award in recognition of his lifetime of service to the people of Alabama and his contributions to the betterment of our state.

Vestavia Medical Plaza will be a 40,000 square foot multi-specialty medical plaza with an ambulatory surgery center, diagnostic center and clinical space. Construction is scheduled to begin in late January. The center’s completion is set for fall 2019.

Tim Howe is an owner and editor of Yellowhammer News.


3 hours ago

Birmingham doctor set to open membership-based direct primary care practice in February

Unfortunately, complicated health insurance rules, stipulations, expensive bills and long waits at doctor offices are often today’s norm when seeking health care solutions for ourselves or our family. However, thanks to Alabama physician Dr. Kre Johnson, these issues will now mostly be a thing of the past.

Beginning February 1, 2019, Dr. Johnson’s current practice, Brownstone Healthcare and Aesthetics will become the third medical practice in Birmingham to see patients under a new affordable membership-based system known as direct primary care.

Direct primary care members enrolling with Brownstone will pay a flat $70 monthly fee which will cover an unlimited amount of office visits with no co-pay or deductible charges.

231


Additionally, up to four family members can enroll for $185 a month. Under direct primary care, insurance is not required but is recommended in case patients wind up needing surgery or hospitalization.

In a recent interview on ABC 33/40’s Talk of The Town, Dr. Johnson describes her new practice as, “a direct relationship between the physician and the patient.”

Dr. Johnson’s office will only accept up to 1,000 members, which in conjunction with the elimination of excessive insurance filings, will result in a more individualized, inexpensive and streamlined healthcare experience for all patients.

“Like the stories we hear our grandparents talking about, the doctor was a part of their family. I want to be part of your family,” Dr. Johnson said.

Along with regular office hours, Brownstone Healthcare and Aesthetics members will have around the clock virtual access to Dr. Johnson. Her patients will have the ability to ask questions and receive diagnoses from her through phone, email, text or virtual doctor office visits 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Dr. Johnson said she hopes that by eliminating visits to urgent care and the ER, this new system will help save her patients time and money.

Interested in learning more about or becoming a member of Brownstone Healthcare and Aesthetics? Visit their website here or call (205) 202-5650.


3 hours ago

Brooks votes to support cutting Obamacare taxes, protecting free speech for churches

Thursday, Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-5) voted “Yes” on H.R. 88, the combined Retirement, Savings, and Other Tax Relief Act of 2018 and Taxpayer First Act of 2018, which passed the House 220-183. Highlights of the bill include delaying many of Obamacare’s more controversial taxes that drive up health care costs further, as well as protecting churches from losing their tax exempt status for engaging in normal political speech in the regular course of their activities.

The five other Republican members of Alabama’s House delegation also voted to support the legislation. Congresswoman Terri Sewell (AL-7) voted “No.”

In a statement, Brooks said, “Today’s vote delays or repeals some of Obamacare’s most egregious taxes on health care that, in turn, drive up health care costs. One delayed tax, the Medical Device Tax, is a 2.3% excise tax on medical devices sold in the United States (wheelchairs, devices for amputees, and the like). Another, the Health Insurance Tax, taxes health insurance providers, thus forcing insurers to raise health insurance premiums to cover the higher cost of health care. The Cadillac Tax is a monstrous 40% tax on high quality health insurance plans that actually acts to encourage employers to give their employees cheaper and lower quality health insurance!”

He added, “Each of these Obamacare taxes is counterproductive and makes it harder for Americans to pay their medical bills. I am pleased to have the opportunity to vote to repeal or delay them.”

200


The congressman from north Alabama then addressed the free speech rights of churches.

“Another positive in the bill is its elimination of IRS restrictions on churches’ free speech rights. Specifically, this bill rolls back the prohibition against churches engaging in political speech. No church should be at risk of losing its tax exempt status because it expresses political views in the regular course of its long-held religious beliefs and activities. This is particularly true when a church’s expression of its political views is nothing more than its expression of religious values and views that have been the underpinning of its religion for thousands of years. Taken further, this bill eliminates the possibility the IRS, under a liberal president, will target churches for political retribution, like Obama’s IRS did when it targeted Tea Party and other conservative groups. Reducing the federal government’s intrusion in American’s daily lives is always a winner,” Brooks concluded.

H.R. 88 is supported by key conservative and religious groups, including:

Americans for Tax Reform
Family Research Council
FreedomWorks
National Taxpayers Union
Americans for Prosperity
Home School Legal Defense Fund
Archdiocese of New York
Archdiocese of Washington, DC
American Association of Christian Schools

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

