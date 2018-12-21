Watch: Mobile’s FOX 10’s Bob Grip signs off for retirement after 35 years as anchor

Thursday night, long-time WALA FOX 10 news anchor Bob Grip signed off for the last time as he is retiring after a 35-year career on television in Mobile.

Over the years, Grip had become a well-known entity and a household name in southwest Alabama.

He is perhaps known to folks in Alabama outside of the Mobile-Pensacola, Fla. television market for his statewide and local election night coverage on social media, a medium that Grip had come to master.

Closing remarks as follows:

Thank you for watching tonight. While I’m retiring from Channel 10, this isn’t the closing of a book. It’s the beginning of a new, still-to-be-written chapter. All of you watching have been through hurricanes, elections and more during our times together, and I hope that I’ve been some service to you because that’s why I got into this wonderful business and that’s to help people. I never wanted to entertain you, though we have had some fun along the way. I did want to inform you about things that would impact all of our lives and to that extent, I hope I’ve been successful. Coming to you every night is a team effort and putting together a live broadcast is not an easy thing to do. After decades in this business, the list of people who worked in front of the camera and behind it, is a mile long. And I want to thank everyone who has made our newscast possible and will continue to maintain its success whether on-air or online, especially our general manager Gary Yoder and news director Scott Flannigan who are here in this studio tonight who have made this last year an easy one for me. But I especially want to thank all of you at home for watching for all these years and, by doing so, allowing me to raise my family from kindergarten through high school and beyond without having to uproot them. I’m glad you adopted this Connecticut Yankee and made him feel welcome. So, until we meet again, good night.

