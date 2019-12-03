7 Things: GOP makes its impeachment case, Ivey wants you to participate in the 2020 census, Auburn fined for Iron Bowl win and more …
7. Capital murder charges filed in Aniah Blanchard case
- Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes announced that Ibraheem Yazeed, the man who was charged with the kidnapping of Aniah Blanchard has now been charged with capital murder for her death.
- Hughes also said that his office is planning to seek the death penalty with Yazeed, and there are two others also charged in the kidnapping of Blanchard.
6. Candidates you probably forgot were running are dropping out
- Montana Governor Steve Bullock has announced that he will be suspending his 2020 Democratic presidential campaign, but with such a crowded field, it’s no surprise that low polling candidates are dropping out.
- Bullock released a statement saying that he realized he “won’t be able to break through to the tier of this still-crowded field of candidates.” While Bullock is just now exiting the race, people like Mayor Michael Bloomberg are just now entering.
5. Trump will be at a NATO meeting when impeachment starts up again
- President Donald Trump voiced his displeasure with the fact that while he’s in London for a NATO meeting, the Democrats will be holding the next round of impeachment proceedings, which will begin on Wednesday.
- Trump was invited to participate in the hearing, but he’s claiming that Democrats were aware of the timing when they scheduled the hearing, saying that the NATO trip was scheduled last year. He added that impeachment is “a hoax to start off with.”
4. Nothing is ever Roy Moore’s fault
- Former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore has been polling in fourth place in the 2020 U.S. Senate race, and in a new campaign ad put out on social media, Moore said that “Washington insiders” are to blame.
- Moore said that the “insiders … just don’t like conservatives like us,” and went on to list examples of being called “warmongers” for being pro-military, “racists” for wanting strong borders” and “bigots for recognizing the sanctity of marriage.” This ad is exactly the same as one Moore’s campaign released in 2017, with just a small addition about the “misinformation” spread about Moore.
3. Auburn doesn’t care — they won the Iron Bowl
- For the fourth time since 2013, Auburn University will have to pay a fine because their students rushed the field/court after an emotional and hard-fought victory.
- Auburn has been fined in the past after winning the 2013 and 2017 Iron Bowls, and after the men’s basketball team upset Kentucky at Auburn Arena in 2016.
2. Alabama needs people to participate in its census
- Governor Kay Ivey has awarded 34 government agencies and organizations funding to assist in the 2020 Census. Ivey and her administration continue to promote involvement and participation in the census because those counts will affect Alabama’s federal dollars, representation and electoral college impact.
- Ivey released a statement where she stressed the importance for Alabama residents to participate in the 2020 Census, saying, “Those numbers have a direct impact on billions of dollars in funding that affect schools, community programs, health care, job opportunities and just about every other aspect of our state.”
1. They have no evidence and Ukraine’s president says “nah”
- On the same day the president of Ukraine once again said he was not pressured, House GOP members have released a report in an effort to fight the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, saying, “The evidence presented does not prove any of these Democrat allegations.”
- The report went on to state that out of all the testimonies in the impeachment inquiry, there was no “evidence of bribery, extortion, or any high crime or misdemeanor.” The report also notes that the impeachment inquiry is just a political effort by stating it is “not the organic outgrowth of serious misconduct.”