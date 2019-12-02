Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

12 mins ago

Auburn fined $250k for fans storming the field after Iron Bowl win

Auburn University has been fined $250,000 because its fans rushed Pat Dye Field at Jordan-Hare Stadium immediately following the Tigers’ 48-45 Iron Bowl victory on Saturday.

The Southeastern Conference (SEC) announced the fine on Monday. This is Auburn’s fourth violation of a conference policy prohibiting fans from accessing the field of play “for the safety of participants and spectators alike.”

The SEC policy imposes a $50,000 fine for the first offense, up to $100,000 for the second offense and up to $250,000 for the third and subsequent offenses.

Per the conference, the fine money is deposited into the SEC Post-Graduate Scholarship Fund.

Auburn was previously fined for storming the field after the 2013 and 2017 Iron Bowls, as well as the basketball court at Auburn Arena after upsetting Kentucky in 2016.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

2 hours ago

Mondays for Moms: 7 tips for surviving the holiday season with sanity

‘Twas the month before Christmas and all through the house, not a creature is stirring, not even a mouse.

The children are nestled all snug in their beds with visions of sugarplums dancing in their heads.

Me in my nightgown and hubs with his nightcap have just settled in for a long winter’s nap …

Yeah, right.

Well, at least that is not the case at my house.

At my house, the kiddos will be out of school in a few weeks, meaning their beautiful little eyes will be peering into mine each morning with the same loaded question: “What are we doing today, mommy?!?!?!?!” As if mommy doesn’t already have 1.57 billion things to do with family coming into town, gifts to wrap, parties to attend … the list is so long I’m beginning to sympathize with Santa having to check his lists twice for goodness sakes!

After we scarf down some breakfast, it’s that super fun game of:

“Don’t touch that!”

“Get down from there!”

“Please don’t pull on the ornaments!”

And, what about the fact that then there will only be like two rooms they can even go into (you know, because a big guy in a red suit will have stopped by …)
So then, the game becomes:

“Nope! Can’t go in there!”

“Please come back!” “Don’t peek under there!!!!!”

Shout out to all the moms! The time is near, friends. And we are all teetering on the brink of Fa La La La Losing our minds.

That’s right. The day is coming when school is either half-day or out for weeks, toddlers are running amuck and we won’t give a care about the new Christmas tree flavored drink at Starbucks anymore because we will all be driving our Hot Mess Expresses all over town to the [insert anywhere in the world that will entertain children] and back 1,478 times a week.

And if you’re anything like me, you’re kinda, not so secretly freaking out about it. I mean, nobody loves Christmas more than a momma, but the struggle is real when it comes to keeping the kiddos pacified until the 25th.

So, I have decided (on behalf of all of us) that we will not take this invasion of toddler tyranny sitting down. We refuse to be unprepared. We will get up off the couch, shed our mermaid blankets, toss our coffee mugs in the sink and take back our homes. One. Momma. At. A. Time.

In my weekly love letter to you beautiful ladies, here are seven tips for surviving the holiday season with sanity:

(1) Set boundaries – I promise you right now that this will be the most important thing you ever do for your family. Regardless of the season, boundaries are key. Fourteen holiday parties? No way. Fifty-seven kid functions after school? Nope. Family Christmases dominating the entire month of December? Not up in here.

If no one has ever told you this, please allow me the pleasure of being the first to share it with you: you and your family’s sanity is priority over your schedule. All the party invites and family functions will start to stack up this week. And with each one will come a little higher level of anxiety and a little larger pit in your stomach. Let this be the year of “no” to the hustle and bustle, and the year of “yes” to family time at home. You will never regret staying in and soaking up time with your little ones, so making them a priority is your call and your right as momma. Prayers now for you to be bold. You’ve got this, momma!

(2) Team up! Find a fellow mom (preferably one that you get along with and/or that your children adore one another) and set up some standing playdates. Kids crave interaction. They need it socially and honestly, they’ve gotta have it to get the silly billies out. Heavens knows we want those dang silly billies out …
Get a head start. Draft your team. Heck, get four or five mommas together and agree to trade off hosting once a week or designate a kid-friendly location in town to meet up. (Side note: if this location also serves adult beverages, you’re the winner in my book… #JustSayin…)

(3) Be prepared –  Prep yourself with some creative activities – Girl, listen. I love Pinterest like the rest of you. But ain’t nobody got time to stalk the whole site and come up with umpteen activities for each day. Because let’s get real — we’re normal and runny noses don’t wipe themselves.

So, I came up with some ideas that we can do for free, without overworking our creativity and/or maxing out our credit cards at Hobby Lobby (Side note: All the feels for Hobby Lobby all day, every day)…enjoy:

* Put together a family time capsule – We are loving this idea at our house! Fill a shoebox with a few toys, photos and other memorabilia of whatever is going on currently with your family. We have decided to write little notes about what is going on with our family as we are making each capsule. Then, we hide it in our basement closet and will return to it years down the road, peek inside and relive the memories. This is such a great sentimental craft but it is also an awesome way to eat through four hours of a day without even realizing it! Cabin fever be gone!

* Go on a scavenger hunt – Turns out you can set up a scavenger hunt in under 10 minutes. Simply select five to 10 items to hide, jot down quick clues and set out on the adventure to find them! Pro tip: Utilize your elf-on-the-shelf knowledge to help make your hunt even more fun!
* Put on a family talent show – Get the family together in the den, turn off the TV and let each family member have their own 15 minutes of fame!
* Build a fort and watch movies from inside – This is an all-time favorite for me. My brother and I used to build forts as kids and I still remember those times as some of my most favorite memories of childhood. Sometimes it’s the simplest things that will stick in your kids’ minds forever!
* Host a cookie/cake decorating party – Pro tip: Buy some premade sugar cookies, lay out some icing and sprinkles. Congratulations. You’ve just bought yourself at least an hour of sanity, friend.
* Recreational bath time – We can’t get in an actual pool due to cooler temps, so let the kids splash around in the tub. Since bathtime is focused on cleanliness, let this time be all about the fun! Consider pouring in just a bit of bubble bath to take the fun factor up even more notches! Plus, don’t forget to capture all those shampoo mohawk hair moments on the camera to laugh at for years to come!
* Storytelling session – Encourage your kiddos to explore their imagination! Consider giving them a character, a scene and a plot. Then, let them fill in the rest of the story.
* Make a homemade pizza – If you have time to plan ahead, make sure to stock your fridge with pizza ingredients for a super fun treat with your kids. Allow them to pick their toppings, assemble them and watch as you pop it in the oven! Fun fact: my kids are much more likely to eat all of their meal if they took part in the prep. Just like with adults, there is something “cool” about feeling like you cooked a great meal!
* Have a dance party – There is nothing that relieves stress faster and more effectively for me than turning up some music and just bustin’ a move ….
Let the kids pick the music and consider even throwing together a quick routine! P.S. Our family fave is “Some Nights” by Fun. (don’t forget the period.)
* Put on a fashion show – Encourage the kids to dig in their dress-up baskets and strut their stuff! Make it fun by giving out prizes for “best smile,” “best outfit,” “best walk,” etc.
* Host a family room camp out – Gather sleeping bags, pillows and lots of blankets to form a campsite in your den. Snuggle up and tell stories until time to go to sleep.
* Have a puzzle/game championship – Put out a bunch of puzzles and games for the children to select from. For extra fun, keep score as you compete as a family!

(4) Raid the Target dollar bins – Make this a sport that you attempt to win the gold medal in finding the greatest items. I am in a relationship with the Target dollar bins. It’s borderline unhealthy. Moving on … Heads up, you can walk in Target any day of the week and find a fun activity (or 10) for you and your little one(s) to do for under $10. Seriously. Locate your dollar bin section and have a ball. Heads up, they ramp it up even more during the holidays, but make sure to stock up early because once it’s gone, it’s gone, y’all!

(5) Plan some inexpensive day trips – No matter where you live, there is bound to be a park, museum, attraction, zoo, aquarium, etc. that would provide hours of enjoyment! Pack a picnic lunch and set out on a family adventure.

You don’t have to spend a bunch of money. If you live in a bigger city, you could even pack two attractions in for one day. Or, spread them out over the holiday season. The key to remember: the holidays are marathon, not a sprint! Don’t feel like you have to wear the hat of a professional cruise director day in and day out. Spread the activities out and give yourself a break!

(6) Look into classes and camps offered in your area – Did you know that churches, local colleges, zoos, museums and schools offer day camps/classes for children … even during the holidays?!? In fact, gyms, dance studios and theaters offer classes as well! You would be amazed at how many different organizations make an effort to give kids fun activities while school is out!
Here are some ideas of what’s available:

Dance/gymnastics classes/camps
Music classes/camps
Art classes/camps
Indoor swim lessons
Science camps (at children’s museums and schools)
Photography classes/camps for older kids
Theater classes/camps
Ice skating classes/camps (this is an interesting one that most people don’t think about …)

(7) Give yourself (and those sweet babies) grace –  When the goin’ gets tough, remind yourself of three things:
(1) You are enough. You are doing the best you can. And that’s enough. Heck, it’s better than enough. It’s awesome.
(2) You’re the one. God picked you to be the momma to your little ones. Out of the entire universe, God picked you. Wow. You are a star!
(3) You are so loved. God loves you. Those babies love you.

You’ve got this. Chin up, momma! Don’t sweat the small stuff. Don’t get down about the things you can’t control and focus on the ones you can. Junior is not gonna go on and on about his mother’s perfectly ironed duvet covers one day. But, he will brag about all those super fun, late night dance parties before bedtime.
Let’s love those babies like it’s goin’ out of style. And, most importantly, let’s give ourselves (and each other) grace.

Whew. This was a long one. Ha! What are your tips for surviving the holidays with sanity? Please share in the comments!

To receive encouragement and read more about thriving rather than simply surviving in motherhood, check out Erin’s book, Cheers the Diaper Years: 10 Truths for Thriving While Barely Surviving here.

Erin Brown Hollis is Yellowhammer’s lifestyle contributor and host of Yellowhammer Podcast Network’s “Cheers to That” podcast. An author, speaker, lawyer, wife and mother of two, she invites you to grab a cup as she toasts the good in life, love and motherhood. Follow Erin on Instagram ErinBrownHollis or Twitter @ErinBrownHollis.

3 hours ago

Ivey awards $1 million to aid census in Alabama

On Monday, Governor Kay Ivey announced that 34 government agencies and organizations will receive a grant to help make the 2020 Census run smoothly in Alabama. The grants together total $1 million and were provided by the state legislature.

The Ivey administration is making it a priority to promote, educate and encourage participation among Alabamians. The 2020 Census begins in mid-March 2020. Every Alabama household address will receive an invitation to respond to the census.

“I cannot emphasize enough the importance of what a full and accurate count in the 2020 Census means for Alabama. Those numbers have a direct impact on billions of dollars in funding that affect schools, community programs, health care, job opportunities and just about every other aspect of our state,” Ivey said in a press release.

The 2020 Census has long been a point of focus for Ivey. She has been making public remarks about the census’ importance since at least the fall of 2017 and mentioned it in her inaugural address in January 2019.

Ivey said in August, “If we turn out at the rate we did in 2000, we will lose two congressional seats. If we turn out at the rate we did in 2010, we will lose one.”

ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell addressed the widespread speculation that Alabama will lose a congressional seat, saying the announced funds will “help ensure fair representation for the state in the U.S. House of Representatives.”

“I thank our legislators for allocating funds for these outreach efforts, and I also commend local leaders and organizations for being proactive in these efforts,” Ivey added in the press release.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs will be administering the grants from funding allocated by the legislature in the 2019-2020 Education Trust Fund Budget. ADECA acts as the state’s liaison to the U.S. Census Bureau and the lead state agency for 2020 Census outreach and preparation.

Anyone wanting more information on the census in Alabama can visit www.census.alabama.gov.

The grants listed, as follows:

Alabama Community College System – $80,052 to establish help centers on their campuses and adult education sites and conduct events to promote awareness and provide places to fill out the census.
Alabama Possible – $40,000 to develop a statewide grassroots communication infrastructure to promote census participation.
Alabama Tombigbee Regional Commission – $12,616 for awareness activities in the Black Belt region.
Aliceville Elementary School – $35,000 to raise census awareness to parents of students and residents in Pickens County.
ARC of Madison County – $40,000 to focus efforts on reaching disabled residents statewide.
Auburn University – Alabama Cooperative Extension System – $40,000 to conduct a statewide grassroots campaign through the county extension offices.
Baldwin County Commission – $20,000 to work with partners to target hard-to-reach groups including the aging population, people with disabilities, young children and others within the county.
Birmingham Public Library – $10,000 for programs and outreach initiatives to increase awareness and participation in the census.
Black Belt Community Foundation – $40,000 to provide census awareness through training workshops and events in the organization’s 12-county service area.
Blount County Economic Development Council – $35,000 for educational materials and interpreters to promote census to hard-to-reach residents in the county.
Brundidge (city of) – $5,642 to provide advertising, banners, and signage to promote census participation to hard-to-reach populations.
Bullock County Development Authority – $10,015 to conduct census events and promote census outreach via signage and direct mail.
Coosa County Commission – $17,000 to reach hard-to-count populations with little to no internet access and minority populations.
Cullman (city of) – $40,000 for the city to partner with more than 30 entities to promote census participation throughout Cullman County.
Decatur (city of) – $5,500 to host community events that will promote census awareness.
Elmore County Commission – $30,048 for a variety of events designed to increase census participation.
Franklin County Commission – $40,000 for census outreach activities targeting hard-to-reach populations within the county.
Foley (city of) – $10,000 for promotional items and to conduct events to further census awareness and participation.
Greenville-Butler County Library – $32,650 to provide census education and technology assistance for residents to fill out the census.
Hispanic Interest Coalition of Alabama – $40,000 to partner with other statewide organizations to raise census awareness to Hispanic and other immigrant communities.
Houston County Commission – $3,860 to cover extended hours at area senior centers the week of the April 1st Census Day to help senior citizens fill out the census form.
Ivy Foundation of Montgomery – $40,000 to assist and support the foundation’s partners with a statewide census awareness campaign and activities.
Lowndes County Commission – $40,000 to enhance awareness in minority, low-income and low-education populations, along with those without internet access or transportation difficulties.
Northwest Alabama Council of Local Governments – $40,000 to use digital media, advertising and promotions to promote within the organization’s five-county coverage area in northwest Alabama.
Opelika (city of) – $11,931 to promote census participation and implement two workstations to provide a place for residents to complete their census forms.
Perry County Commission – $31,000 for advertising, social media and direct outreach to target messaging to hard-to-count populations.
Saraland (city of) – $17,000 for education workshops and events, along with advertising and social media to increase census participation.
Shelby County Commission – $22,686 to promote census awareness to hard-to-reach populations within the county.
St. Clair County Commission – $10,000 to raise awareness and hold events that allow residents to fill out their census forms on site.
Top of Alabama Regional Council of Governments – $40,000 to conduct outreach efforts to the aging population in the organization’s five-county coverage area in northeast Alabama.
Tuskegee Human and Civil Rights Multicultural Center – $40,000 for outdoor media promotion and Census Day activities.
United Way of Central Alabama – $40,000 to use community initiatives to increase the census self-response rate in the organization’s coverage area.
VOICES for Alabama’s Children – $40,000 to address a previous undercount of children under five years of age.
YMCA of Tuscaloosa – $40,000 for the Y on Wheels project to increase the self-response rates of hard-to-count communities in and around the city of Tuscaloosa and Tuscaloosa County.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

5 hours ago

Auburn Mayor Ron Anders addresses K-12 education, quality of life as reasons for explosive population growth

AUBURN — Next year, Auburn High School will be 100 students shy of being the largest high school in Alabama, just behind Hoover High School, according to Mayor Ron Anders.

The growth of Auburn High School’s student population is a signal that the city of Auburn over the past decade has evolved from more than just a college town, home to Auburn University, to one of Alabama’s most thriving communities. Anders, who was sworn into office just over a year ago, acknowledges a big part of that is a result of its K-12 education. The Auburn City School System has consistently rated among Alabama’s best school systems, which has made it a bedroom community for those working as far away as Montgomery.

During a recent interview with Huntsville radio’s WVNN, Anders said he would prefer that people choose to reside in Auburn because of the qualities of his city and not because of the failings of other communities but acknowledged it is a factor.

“That is going on,” Anders said on “The Jeff Poor Show.” “It goes on a lot. There’s no question about it. Look, I would rather every community in and around Auburn be great communities. We don’t want people to leave somewhere because they’re not happy and come here. We would rather people come to Auburn because it is what they think is the best place, offers the best things for them. But that is a factor. There’s no question about it. People have lost confidence in some of the things in some of their communities, and they want to live here.”

“Look, by and large, Auburn is a cool place to live,” he continued. “The college provides a quality of life that you don’t get in most communities of our population size because there are things going on here that are different, unique, and they really represent a metropolitan area.”

Anders pointed to the Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center at Auburn University, in which the city had also invested $1.5 million to improve the quality of life for his city’s residents.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

6 hours ago

Rosa Parks statue unveiled in Montgomery’s Court Square

MONTGOMERY — Not far from where enslaved African-Americans were purchased, where first Confederate States Secretary of War LeRoy Pope Walker issued the order to attack Fort Sumter in 1861 and where Rosa Parks was awaiting the Cleveland Avenue bus before she would make history on December 1, 1955, a few hundred people attended the unveiling of a new statue of Parks on Sunday.

It was shortly after that moment on December 1, 1955, that Parks was arrested for not giving up her seat to a white man on a city bus, and that initiated the Montgomery Bus Boycott that would challenge the institution of segregation.

Participating in the statue’s unveiling were Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed, Montgomery County Commission Chairman Elton Dean and Gov. Kay Ivey.

“Rosa Parks is the face to injustice,” Ivey said. “Many people were able to come to understand her hurt and the need for cultural change when they heard her story. It was only fitting that we should establish a monument to her in the birthplace of the Civil Rights Movement. Also, as one of Alabama’s female leaders, it is very fitting that we honor and remember Rosa Parks here in Montgomery, Alabama. There are people who say that folks who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it.”

“That’s what today is all about,” she continued. “We’re here to be reminded of the struggle so future generations can be better and do better. No person ever stood so tall as did Rosa Parks when she sat down. And Rosa herself said one day she didn’t give up her seat on the bus because she was tired but rather because she was tired of giving in. We all should take a page from her book, and when we see injustice, we should find the courage to not give in.”

Reed, who had just recently taken the oath of office to be Montgomery’s first African-American mayor, reflected on Parks’ achievements and said the unveiling should serve as a reminder that there was still work to be done today.

“While we are here to commemorate an action that Mrs. Parks took, it was not a lone action,” Reed said. “She was taking a fight for fairness and justice with the decision that she made, one that would have made her a viral sensation today or a social media soldier, she shook the conscience of this seat and ultimately helped improve the soul of this country.”

Included among the attendees was Fred Gray, the attorney who represented Parks and the plaintiffs in the Browder v. Gayle case that would result in bus segregation being declared unconstitutional.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

6 hours ago

7 Things: White House isn’t participating in impeachment, Alabama growth is located in four counties, Merrill out of U.S. Senate race and more …

7. Harris aide claiming mistreatment

  • One of U.S. Senator Kamala Harris’ (D-CA) top aides, Kelly Mehlenbacher, has resigned. In her resignation letter, she claims that Harris’ 2020 Democratic presidential campaign “treats its staff so poorly.”
  • Mehlenbacher said that she’s never seen a campaign treat people the way Harris’ has, adding she doesn’t “have confidence in our campaign or its leadership” In her letter, she also pointed out how the campaign has asked people to move across states and then will “lay them off with no notice, with no plan for the campaign, and without thoughtful consideration of the personal consequences to them or the consequences that their absence would have on the remaining staff.”

6. Schiff will be the first witness

  • U.S. Representative Doug Collins (R-GA), a ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, has already said that he plans on making U.S. Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) the first witness during the committee’s role in the impeachment inquiry.
  • Collins said on “Fox News Sunday” that if Schiff chooses not to appear as a witness, “then I really question his veracity and what he’s putting in his report. I question the motive of why he’s doing it.” Collins went on to say that “If they have such a case, give us all the materials.”

5. An Auburn legend passes

  • Former Auburn Heisman Trophy winner Pat Sullivan passed away at 69. The former star quarterback was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2003; a statement by the family noted he “fought a long and difficult battle as a result of his treatments.”
  • Auburn football coach Gus Malzahn noted that Sullivan was involved in his hiring and was appreciative of Sullivan helping him return to Auburn. He stated, “I will forever be indebted to Coach Sullivan for helping bring me back to Auburn to serve as the head football coach.” He also referred to him as “one of Auburn’s all-time greats on and off the field.”

4. Hunter Biden and Joe Biden had a weird Thanksgiving holiday

  • News stories surrounding the older Biden were rather odd over the last few days, but the former vice president continues to lead in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary as he bites his wife’s finger on stage and an old video surfaces where he makes a strange statement about kids playing with his hairy legs and jumping in his lap and then refers to black kids as roaches.
  • The younger Biden had a series of embarrassing news stories break about his penchant for strip clubs, smoking crack in strip clubs, having sex toys used on him in strip clubs, stacks of pre-paid credit cards and his ongoing issues with a former stripper he conceived a child with while in a sexual relationship with his brother’s widow.

3. Merrill is out

  • The crowded Republican primary for the United States Senate seat got a little smaller as Secretary of State John Merrill has made a decision to suspend his campaign. Merrill’s statement made it clear that he felt the GOP field was so large that current U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) was benefitting from the battle.
  • Merrill also cited former Attorney General Jeff Session as part of the reason for his decision, stating, “With the announcement by Sen. Jeff Sessions on November 7, the dynamics of this election have changed dramatically.”

2. Four counties account for a large portion of the state’s growth

  • Baldwin, Madison, Lee and Shelby are keeping the state of Alabama from shrinking over the last decade with massive population growth in areas that are booming, while 43 of the 67 counties are losing population.
  • Interestingly, according to U.S. Census Bureau, Alabama is gaining more population growth from international migration than other states in the country, which can be tied to all of the international business recruitment the state has sought.

1. White House won’t participate in House Judiciary Committee impeachment hearings

  • In news that should surprise no one, the White House has announced that they have no interest in participating in the U.S. Representative Jerry Nadler (D-NJ)-led hearings, citing the unfairness of the situation.
  • In a statement, White House counsel Pat Cipollone said, “[W]e cannot fairly be expected to participate in a hearing while the witnesses are yet to be named and while it remains unclear whether the Judiciary Committee will afford the President a fair process through additional hearings.”

 

