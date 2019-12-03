Byrne releases first Senate TV ad — ‘Work hard. Right wrongs. Fear God.’

Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01) on Tuesday released the first television ad for his 2020 Republican U.S. Senate campaign.

The ad, set on Byrne’s family farm, emphasizes his deep Alabama roots, core values and record of voting with President Donald Trump about 97% of the time over the course of his career.

The Byrne farm in north Baldwin County has reportedly been in his family since 1804. Another major focus of the ad’s messaging pertains to his time as chancellor of the Alabama Community College System, when he was widely credited with cleaning up corruption in the state’s two-year college hierarchy.

As of the end of the third quarter, Byrne had approximately $2.5 million on hand, of which approximately $2 million was said to be spendable in the primary.

A source involved with the campaign told Yellowhammer News, “This is the start of our advertising blitz that is built to spread our message across the state and to ensure voters know Bradley Byrne will be the fighter they need in the Senate. This won’t be a short term splash, but the start of our sustained advertising strategy.”

Additionally, a press release from the Byrne campaign on Tuesday called this first ad buy “major and sustained.”

In the ad, Byrne says, “Work hard. Right wrongs. Fear God. Those were our values growing up here. I’ve fought for them ever since.”

“I’ve helped put corrupt politicians in prison,” he continues. “Stood tall to build the wall. And defended innocent life. I won’t allow the left to remove our president. I’ve spent my life righting wrongs, and Washington is next. I’m Bradley Byrne, I’m running for Senate and I approve this message.”

Watch:

In a statement, Byrne campaign manager Seth Morrow commented, “We are excited to introduce more voters across the state to Bradley Byrne – a Christian, conservative who votes with President Trump 97% of the time.”

“The spot tells Bradley’s story as a leader who is fighting every day for our Alabama values and to stop the Democrats impeachment sham. Bradley’s record as a fighter is a strong contrast with a field of candidates who missed their opportunity to fight the liberal agenda or ran away when the going got tough,” Morrow added.

Byrne is among a GOP primary field consisting of former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville, former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore and State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs). Secretary of State John Merrill suspended his campaign on Sunday.

Alabama’s primary election will be held on March 3. The Republican nominee will go on to face Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) in the November 2020 general election.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn