Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Byrne: Impeachment lessons from the distant past 2 mins ago / Guest Opinion
Ivey receives flags from Native American tribes as part of Alabama bicentennial 1 hour ago / News
Alabama looks to continue national leadership in early childhood education with Born Ready movement 2 hours ago / News
Auburn dean gives students extra second for upcoming exams — ‘Every second counts’ 2 hours ago / Sports
Finebaum: Nick Saban’s era of dominance coming to an end — Stephen A Smith: ‘BLASPHEMY’ 4 hours ago / Sports
7 Things: GOP makes its impeachment case, Ivey wants you to participate in the 2020 census, Auburn fined for Iron Bowl win and more … 5 hours ago / Analysis
Byrne releases first Senate TV ad — ‘Work hard. Right wrongs. Fear God.’ 6 hours ago / News
ESPN projecting Auburn as No. 3 seed in NCAA tournament 7 hours ago / Sports
Gus Malzahn honored as national coach of the week 18 hours ago / Sports
This Crimson Tide fan puts everything in perspective 20 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Graddick states position regarding Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles 21 hours ago / Guest Opinion
New Roy Moore ad plays his greatest hits 21 hours ago / Politics
Dale Jackson: Time for other Senate candidates to follow John Merrill’s lead 22 hours ago / Opinion
Alabama four-year-old battling cancer needs help from neighbors this Christmas season 22 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Auburn fined $250k for fans storming the field after Iron Bowl win 23 hours ago / Sports
Mondays for Moms: 7 tips for surviving the holiday season with sanity 1 day ago / Lifestyle
Ivey awards $1 million to aid census in Alabama 1 day ago / News
Auburn Mayor Ron Anders addresses K-12 education, quality of life as reasons for explosive population growth 1 day ago / News
Rosa Parks statue unveiled in Montgomery’s Court Square 1 day ago / News
7 Things: White House isn’t participating in impeachment, Alabama growth is located in four counties, Merrill out of U.S. Senate race and more … 1 day ago / Analysis
6 hours ago

Byrne releases first Senate TV ad — ‘Work hard. Right wrongs. Fear God.’

Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01) on Tuesday released the first television ad for his 2020 Republican U.S. Senate campaign.

The ad, set on Byrne’s family farm, emphasizes his deep Alabama roots, core values and record of voting with President Donald Trump about 97% of the time over the course of his career.

The Byrne farm in north Baldwin County has reportedly been in his family since 1804. Another major focus of the ad’s messaging pertains to his time as chancellor of the Alabama Community College System, when he was widely credited with cleaning up corruption in the state’s two-year college hierarchy.

As of the end of the third quarter, Byrne had approximately $2.5 million on hand, of which approximately $2 million was said to be spendable in the primary.

A source involved with the campaign told Yellowhammer News, “This is the start of our advertising blitz that is built to spread our message across the state and to ensure voters know Bradley Byrne will be the fighter they need in the Senate. This won’t be a short term splash, but the start of our sustained advertising strategy.”

Additionally, a press release from the Byrne campaign on Tuesday called this first ad buy “major and sustained.”

In the ad, Byrne says, “Work hard. Right wrongs. Fear God. Those were our values growing up here. I’ve fought for them ever since.”

“I’ve helped put corrupt politicians in prison,” he continues. “Stood tall to build the wall. And defended innocent life. I won’t allow the left to remove our president. I’ve spent my life righting wrongs, and Washington is next. I’m Bradley Byrne, I’m running for Senate and I approve this message.”

Watch:

In a statement, Byrne campaign manager Seth Morrow commented, “We are excited to introduce more voters across the state to Bradley Byrne – a Christian, conservative who votes with President Trump 97% of the time.”

“The spot tells Bradley’s story as a leader who is fighting every day for our Alabama values and to stop the Democrats impeachment sham. Bradley’s record as a fighter is a strong contrast with a field of candidates who missed their opportunity to fight the liberal agenda or ran away when the going got tough,” Morrow added.

Byrne is among a GOP primary field consisting of former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville, former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore and State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs). Secretary of State John Merrill suspended his campaign on Sunday.

Alabama’s primary election will be held on March 3. The Republican nominee will go on to face Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) in the November 2020 general election.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

2 mins ago

Byrne: Impeachment lessons from the distant past

The first true test of the legislative branch’s impeachment powers occurred over two centuries ago in 1805. Its parallels with the current impeachment process, and the important precedent it set for determining impeachable conduct, make it worth examining today.

That long-ago impeachment battle was waged against Samuel Chase of Maryland, a justice of the United States Supreme Court. The episode is a stern warning against the use of the power of impeachment for political purposes.

In 1804, President Thomas Jefferson resoundingly won reelection, and his Democratic-Republican party won large majorities in both the House and the Senate. With his control over the executive and legislative branches secure, Jefferson looked to the third branch – the judiciary.

512
Keep reading 512 WORDS

The Supreme Court, comprised at that time of only seven justices, consisted primarily of appointees of George Washington and John Adams, both members of the opposing Federalist Party. Jefferson had been angered by several Supreme Court rulings and considered the court an obstacle to his political agenda. He resolved to remove that obstacle.

Jefferson saw Chase, an unabashed Federalist appointed by Washington, as the justice most vulnerable to being removed by a partisan impeachment. Jefferson and his allies blamed Chase’s partisanship for several of his rulings against Jefferson. They claimed this conduct was worthy of impeachment.

However, what some of Chase’s opponents considered “judicial excesses” weren’t the real issue. Chase’s partisan leanings were merely a convenient excuse to eliminate an obstacle to the Democratic-Republicans’ unchecked political power.

Our Founders warned against falling into the trap of impeachment over partisan squabbles. In the Federalist Papers, Alexander Hamilton warned of the “danger that the decision will be regulated more by the comparative strength of parties, than by the real demonstrations of innocence or guilt.” Therefore, the Constitution makes clear that the only impeachable offenses are “Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.” Did this disagreement on policy grounds rise to an impeachable offense?

Nevertheless, with Jefferson’s directive, the House impeached Justice Chase on a party-line vote in a partisan show eerily reminiscent of today’s episode.

It would be in the Senate, where Chase’s trial was to take place, where the Democratic-Republicans’ political motivations would come to a head with the Founders’ intentions.

Some partisans would ignore the intent of our Founders. Senator William Giles of Virginia said impeachment is “nothing more than enquiry, by the two Houses of Congress, whether the office of any public official might not be better filled by another.”

Of course, that contradicts what the Constitution clearly says about impeachment.

Yet Chase’s opponents would leave no stone unturned in seeking a charge to stick as an impeachable offense. One of his defenders said Chase’s “footsteps are hunted from place to place, to find indiscretions, which may be exaggerated into crimes.”

Does this sound familiar?

Those Senators were keenly aware of the important precedent at stake. Most realized that whatever short-term political gains they might achieve would pale in comparison to the lasting detriment to our young nation if the Constitution and its separation of powers were to be undermined.

Ultimately, after great deliberation, the Senate acquitted Chase, even with the Senate’s 24 Democratic-Republicans outnumbering its nine Federalists.

Despite lacking evidence of an impeachable offense, Democrats have gone too far towards impeaching President Trump to turn back. Never mind that only months ago, Speaker Pelosi said “impeachment is so divisive to the country that unless there’s something so compelling and overwhelming and bipartisan, I don’t think we should go down that path because it divides the country.”

Just like in 1805, one party seeks impeachment to gain political power. This time, a president is targeted. This poses a great threat to our Republic, and I’ll continue fighting hard to stop this scheme and protect our Constitution.

U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne is a Republican from Fairhope. He is a 2020 candidate for the U.S. Senate.

Show less
1 hour ago

Ivey receives flags from Native American tribes as part of Alabama bicentennial

MONTGOMERY – Monday in the Old House Chamber on the second floor of the capitol, Governor Kay Ivey exchanged flags with representatives of some of the Native American tribes with ties to the land that now makes up the state of Alabama.

Joining her for the presentation was Alabama Senator Arthur Orr (R-Decatur), who is the chair of the Alabama Bicentennial Commission.

344
Keep reading 344 WORDS

“Today is an especially important moment,” Orr said in his remarks at the event. “Alabama’s history includes the stories of many peoples.”

“Our states rich Native American history is something I’m especially proud of,” said Ivey. “This land that became Alabama has a much more extensive heritage.”

Eleven tribes were represented at the ceremony of the 18 total invited. Ivey also presented those in attendance with a proclamation and commemorative coin.

“The tribal representatives gathered here today carry on the beliefs and ideals of the people of the people that lived on this land long before the State of Alabama was established two centuries ago,” read the proclamation.

“Each of Alabama’s 19 tribes have contributed to the heritage and history that is being celebrated during Alabama’s bicentennial” the proclamation concluded.

Tribes and representatives attending as follows:

Alabama – Coushatta Tribe of Texas
Chief Herbert & Deloris Johnson, Chairwoman Cecilia Flores, Ricky Sylestine
Alabama – Quassarte Tribal Town
Rovena Yargee, Janice Lowe
Chickasaw Nation
Brad Lieb
Choctaw Nation of OK
Dr. Ian Thompson
Coushatta Tribe of LA
Chairman David Sickey & Mrs. Sickey
Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians
Mike Crowe
Kialegee Tribal Town
Brian Givens
Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians
Vice Chair Dorothy Wilson, Vice Chair Asst. Trina Jim
Muscogee (Creek) Nation
Ambassador Johnodev Chaudhuri
Poarch Band of Creek Indians
Chairwoman Stephanie Bryan, Larry Haikey, Adrienne Mathison, John Teague, Tami Teague, Jerry Spencer
United Keetoowah Band of the Cherokee Indians in OK
Whitney Warrior

Tribes not attending as follows:

Absentee Shawnee Tribe
Cherokee Nation
Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma
Jena Band of Choctaw Indians
Seminole Nation of OK
Seminole Tribe of Florida
Thlopthlocco Tribal Town
Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana

The Poarch Band of Creek Indians is the only federally recognized tribe remaining in Alabama.

For more on Alabama’s bicentennial, click here.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

Show less
2 hours ago

Alabama looks to continue national leadership in early childhood education with Born Ready movement

Alabama already has boasted the nation’s best pre-k program for the last 13 consecutive years. Now, the state is spearheading a new “movement” so even more of its citizens will benefit from quality early childhood education.

On Tuesday, Governor Kay Ivey and Alabama Secretary of Early Childhood Education Jeana Ross officially announced Born Ready. This statewide movement will focus on raising awareness among Yellowhammer State parents of the importance of early brain development and quality early childhood learning experiences from birth through age five.

Born Ready, funded through a competitive federal grant, was developed through innovative research, as well as focus groups of Alabama parents. The data at the movement’s core shows that 95% of every child’s brain develops in the first five years of life.

This is a key premise of the movement, as children are quite literally “born ready” to learn in this first phase of life, with brain development occurring so rapidly. However, the movement moniker also has another meaning, as parents are naturally equipped to teach their children in their early years.

395
Keep reading 395 WORDS

“Your child is born ready to learn, and you’re born ready to teach,” Ivey said in a statement.

Born Ready will empower parents to spend time with their young children and teach them through basics, like eye contact and the five senses: sight, hearing, touch, taste and smell.

“The Born Ready movement will inspire parents to use everyday events as teaching moments,” Ivey outlined. “Every Alabama child – no matter their geographic location or socioeconomic status — will benefit from this movement, starting in the home and extending to all early childhood education settings.”

The Born Ready website features comprehensive information and easy-to-follow, science-based tips designed to show parents how they can prepare their children from the moment they are born for future success.

“We encourage every Alabama parent to visit the site, use its incredible resources, and take the Born Ready Parent Pledge to show their commitment to helping their children learn and grow as they prepare for school,” Ivey noted.

Ross added, “Our website, BornReady.org, is a game-changing resource for Alabama families. It will provide the resources needed to build successful and contributing citizens for the future.”

The website also informs parents on what to look for in a quality early childhood education, cultivating inquiry and demand for quality in their local community. For the past 13 years, Alabama’s voluntary First Class Pre-K program has been recognized as being of the highest quality in the country. Born Ready seeks to build on that success by providing parents with the information and resources they need to help their children learn and prepare for school and lifelong learning.

RELATED: Study: Benefits for Alabama’s First Class Pre-K students do not ‘fade out’ over time

Of course, this also means Born Ready is an integral part of Ivey’s “Strong Start, Strong Finish” education initiative. This initiative is focused on Alabama building an education system from early childhood to workforce that helps students succeed in school and after they graduate.

“Born Ready’s goals are to inspire and empower every parent, and to ensure every child reaches their greatest potential,” Ross said.

The state has contracted with Telegraph Creative to implement Born Ready, which will feature digital, radio and billboard advertising in addition to the website.

An introduction video for Born Ready has also been released.

Watch:

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
2 hours ago

Auburn dean gives students extra second for upcoming exams — ‘Every second counts’

Fans of the Crimson Tide might want to shield their eyes.

After Auburn’s 48-45 Iron Bowl victory this past weekend, the “one-second” jokes are back — fueled by Auburn making a field goal with only a second left on a running clock to end the first half of the game.

In a tweet on Monday, even the academics started to get in on the fun.

Dr. Joe Aistrup, dean of Auburn’s College of Liberal Arts, released a statement saying, “It is undeniable that when every second counts, Auburn men and women make great things happen.”

106
Keep reading 106 WORDS

“Under Coach Malzahn’s leadership student-athletes have twice proven the difference that :01 can make. In the spirit of continued success, I hereby authorize professors and instructors to add one second to the allotted times for next week’s final exam,” he continued.

Combined with the legend of the “Kick Six” from the 2013 Bama-Auburn game, this new moment is sure to keep the quips — and jabs — coming.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
4 hours ago

Finebaum: Nick Saban’s era of dominance coming to an end — Stephen A Smith: ‘BLASPHEMY’

Appearing on ESPN’s “Get Up” on Tuesday morning, sports commentator Paul Finebaum pronounced the Nick Saban dynasty at the University of Alabama dead.

Asked by ESPN’s Mike Greenberg if “the era of Nick Saban dominating college football coming to an end,” Finebaum responded, “Yes.”

“It is, and it’s been happening very slowly for a couple of years,” Finebaum continued. “But I think over the last couple of months, we’ve seen it. It started with the 28-point blowout (loss) to Clemson (in January’s National Championship game). Saban said, ‘We have to get the Alabama factor back.’ It didn’t happen.”

148
Keep reading 148 WORDS

“It has been a really disappointing season,” he added.

Finebaum mentioned coaching staff turnover “especially on the defensive side” and competition from Clemson and Georgia in recruiting as key factors for what he sees as a downturn.

He concluded by saying he sees the same signs now with Saban that he observed at the end of Paul “Bear” Bryant’s coaching career.

Watch:

Reacting in a tweet, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith decried Finebaum’s comments as “Absolute Blasphemy.”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less