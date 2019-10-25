Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

7 Things: Doug Jones had a bad day, battleground states aren’t fans of impeachment, two charged with murder in Kamille McKinney death and more … 2 hours ago / Analysis
University of Alabama attracts record external funding for research and other sponsored activities 4 hours ago / News
Christians should protect freedom of expression for all people 18 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Just admit it — The Poarch Creek Accountability Now is an ‘electronic bingo’ (slot machine) front group 18 hours ago / Opinion
Alabama’s ‘Rocket City’ shows off advantages at international space conference 21 hours ago / News
NASA attaches first of four engines to historic Huntsville-managed SLS rocket core 23 hours ago / News
Protecting Alabama rivers and protecting your pocketbook 23 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Nick Saban, Gus Malzahn, Bill Clark named to Paul ‘Bear’ Bryant Award watch list 1 day ago / News
7 Things: Brooks and Byrne join those angry over secrecy of impeachment hearing, permanent cease-fire in Syria, Trump interested in Alabama’s Senate race and more … 1 day ago / Analysis
Roy Moore on Jeff Sessions entering 2020 U.S. Senate race: ‘It doesn’t matter who is in — I’m in it because I want to give the people a voice’ 1 day ago / News
Nick Saban evokes memory of Herm Edwards’ classic ‘you play to win the game’ rant 1 day ago / Sports
Doug Jones votes to undo part of Trump’s tax cut legislation 1 day ago / News
Alabama Association for Justice leader: ‘The right to trial by jury is part of who we are as Americans’ 2 days ago / News
Brooks, Trump discussed Alabama Senate race at White House on Tuesday 2 days ago / News
Episode 31: Referee calls to the booth during the Alabama-Tennessee game, LSU week 2 days ago / Podcasts
Dynetics leading the way on developing high-tech solutions for space operations 2 days ago / News
Report: Closed-door impeachment hearing postponed after Byrne confronts Schiff 2 days ago / News
Mo Brooks shuts down CNN reporter, hammers impeachment process in fiery interview 2 days ago / Analysis
Poarch Creek Indians’ Robbie McGhee: ‘We support a clean lottery bill’ 2 days ago / News
World-renowned researcher to become director of UAB’s O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center 2 days ago / News
7. Katie Hill lucky she’s a Democrat

  • U.S. Representative Katie Hill (D-CA) is currently under investigation by the House Ethics Committee for her behavior, and now a picture of Hill has been released that shows her nude, holding a bong and indicates that she was in a “throuple” relationship that included her husband and a congressional campaign staffer.
  • According to screenshots of text messages that were already released, the “throuple” relationship ended earlier this year. Hill has admitted to the relationship with her staffer and she has filed for divorce, describing her marriage as “abusive.”

6. Pence blasts the NBA over China — Charles Barkley tries to attack him

  • Vice President Mike Pence condemned the NBA and its players for their acquiescence to the Chinese government, saying it is “un-American” for U.S. companies to “embrace censorship,” adding, “In siding with the Chinese Communist Party and silencing free speech, the NBA is acting like a wholly-owned subsidiary of the authoritarian regime.”
  • After telling Pence, “to shut the hell up,” Barkley talked about appropriate consequences for Morey’s speech with China (which is exactly what Pence was talking about) and criticized President Trump for his trade war (which isn’t something China wants).

5. Moore doesn’t care if Sessions gets in the race

  • It’s been rumored that former Attorney General Jeff Sessions could get in the Alabama 2020 U.S. Senate race, but only if former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore became the Republican nominee.
  • During a radio interview, Moore said that Sessions joining the field “wouldn’t affect one way or another what I do … I want to give people a voice. They didn’t have a voice last Senate election. It was stolen from them.” Moore is ignoring the fact that U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) won because he was up against Moore.

4. The investigation into the start of the Russia investigation is now a criminal investigation

  • The probe being conducted by Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham was, until this point, an administrative review into potential misconduct at the Department of Justice concerning the launching of the Russia probe, which is now a criminal investigation, according to NBC News.
  • The change now gives Durham power to subpoena witness testimony, gather documents, to impanel a grand jury and, if warranted, to file criminal charges. It also marks a ramp-up in potential severity of misdeeds that may have been committed.

3. Two charged in Kamille McKinney case

  • The 39-year-old Patrick Devone Stallworth, male, and 29-year-old Derick Irisha Brown, female, have been charged with capital murder in the Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney case, and if they are convicted, they could both face the death penalty.
  • Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith said that police are still investigating, but “if appropriate, we will seek additional charges on both individuals. We refuse to stop until prosecution is completely upheld and the light of day is limited to one hour for both.”

2. Polling indicates impeachment is not playing well in battleground states 

  • National polls show that Americans are pretty split on impeachment and removal of the president of the United States, but a series of other polls tell a different story on that and it could greatly affect 2020.
  • A poll of battleground states shows impeachment unfavorably and shows a 10-point margin against impeachment and removal whiole and another poll says Wisconsin voters aren’t fans either. These numbers and the pressure by Republicans for openness may be why the tone on public hearings has changed in the last 48 hours.

1. Doug Jones is representing his donors well in the Senate but not Alabama

  • A resolution by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) that would undo the rule that prevents states from using “workarounds” to President Donald Trump’s tax reform was voted down in the Senate on Wednesday, but U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) voted to pass the resolution which would benefit the states most of his fundraising is coming from (not Alabama).
  • Later in the day, Jones would embarrass himself and the Montgomery Advertiser’s Brian Lyman by declaring the move by U.S. Representatives Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) and Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) was somehow akin to George Wallace standing in the schoolhouse door. Luckily, no one asked him to explain that silliness further and Lyman just acted as a dutiful scribe.
University of Alabama attracts record external funding for research and other sponsored activities

For the second year in a row, the University of Alabama has received record external funding for research and other sponsored activities.

A press release from the university stated, “[F]or the 2019 fiscal year, UA’s total sponsored awards reached nearly $132.5 million, an increase of more than 33% from the previous year.”

Total sponsored awards include all competitive external funding for research, service, instruction, fellowships and construction.

“Our research and economic development initiative is designed to make a difference in the lives of our students, our citizens, our state and our country,” said University of Alabama President Stuart R. Bell. “Whether it’s getting innovative solutions into the marketplace quickly to fill a societal need, mentoring our student scholars in research labs or aiding a small business in writing its business plan, we’re searching for, and finding, impactful ways of serving others.”

Dr. Russell J. Mumper, UA vice president for research and economic development shared his enthusiasm over the research conducted by those at the university.

“We’re leveraging our emerging and established research and service strengths to benefit society,” said Mumper. “This is essential to our mission and a core pillar of UA’s strategic plan.”

Mumper added external grants and contracts supporting UA research also reached record levels with a nearly 21% increase from the previous year.

“Our faculty and staff have enthusiastically embraced our plan of moving even closer to the top of premier comprehensive research institutions in the United States over the next five years,” Mumper continued. “With their talent and hard work, we’ll see an increasing number of ways in which the University impacts research and economic development in our state, nation and world.”

“I’d like to thank our Congressional delegation for their dedication in helping us secure some of these resources,” he stated. “Their hard work will be a sound investment for the region.”

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

Christians should protect freedom of expression for all people

It’s an idea that we Evangelicals like because we usually hear it discussed in the vein of protecting our particular right to express and live out a Christian worldview. But do we really know what our constitutional right to religious liberty is rooted in, and what protecting it for the long haul will require of us?

This tension was clear in the substance of a recent debate between fellow conservatives David French and Sohrab Ahmari. Both men are Christians but have markedly different views on how people of faith should counter pressures from the secular left to protect religious freedom and foster human flourishing.

The issue they used to hash out the different approaches was Drag Queen Story Hour.

Some public libraries nationally have been hosting events for children in which drag queens read stories to children. Obviously, the idea of cross-dressing and fluid gender identity conflicts with a biblical view of human sexuality and is objectionable to orthodox Christians. As a result, some conservatives have launched efforts to ban these events from their local libraries. They argue that as taxpayers, they don’t want a facility they subsidize to be used in this way. Ahmari believes that this is the right approach and that Christians are obligated to suppress the promotion of ideas that we deem spiritually or culturally damaging, especially where children are concerned.

French, on the other hand, sees it differently. As one of the foremost legal advocates for Christians in the public square, French has been very effective in arguing on behalf of faith-based organizations to ensure equal access to public facilities. The argument that he and others have used—with great success—to protect Christian access to public spaces (think these same libraries or public college campuses) has been that the government must maintain viewpoint neutrality in such matters, in deference to the First Amendment.

French’s solution for Drag Queen Story Hour? Don’t attend it. Better yet, use your equal access to the same space to offer an alternate event that you think is more in line with Christian values.

Win the culture over with the power of the gospel, which we do and should have the freedom to share.

Expressing disapproval of such events or ideas is one thing. Applying cultural pressure to entities (like the American Library Association, which actively promotes Drag Queen Story Hour) by voicing dissent is our right.

But we cross a constitutional line when we use the power of the government to restrain free speech we don’t agree with. And the other side of that line is dangerous ground for the church.

The government should never be in the business of picking religious winners and losers, and the founders knew that.

In the Constitution, they provided us with what French calls “18th-century solutions to this 21st-century division.” If we get nervous and jettison that, we will not survive as a united nation. Evangelical leader Russell Moore, President of the Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission of the Southern Baptist Convention puts it this way: “Once you give Caesar the power of the sword to coerce the conscience in terms of religious matters, that sword is going to be turned on you.”

Both French and Moore understand that we are a missionary people in a land that is not our home. It is impossible to build and sustain a political power structure that ensures that Christians (or any other religious group) maintain power forever. If we fail to advocate for religious liberty for all—even for those whose belief systems we disagree with—freedom of religion or expression may one day be a luxury limited to those in political power at a given time.

Live by the sword, die by the sword.

So what does that mean on Main Street?

It means that the future of Christianity in America depends on the preservation of the constitutional rights of all Americans, and the evangelistic efforts of the church. The Constitution doesn’t promise us government endorsement of the Christian faith, even if you hold to the view that most of the founders were themselves Christians.

Instead, the promise of the Constitution is a level playing field upon which to compete for the hearts and minds of the individuals that make up our nation and our cultural fabric.

What that also means, of course, is that we will have to do life alongside some people whose values and worldview make us very uncomfortable. There will be things that we choose to shield our children’s eyes from, and environments that we avoid. But this uncomfortable religious pluralism is the only way America can work.

Advocating for a person’s constitutional right to worship or speak as they choose is not an endorsement of what they say or do. Historians can’t agree on who to attribute this maxim to (Was it Voltaire or Evelyn Beatrice Hall? Or kind of both?) but it represents the heart and wisdom of free speech rights: I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it.

Our efforts to preserve religious liberty for the Christian faith must be grounded in the defense of government neutrality toward free speech and free expression.

It is hard work, to be sure.

But wouldn’t we rather the culture look Christian because it is truly Christian, rather than looking Christian because it’s illegal to look otherwise?

Dana Hall McCain, a widely published writer on faith, culture, and politics, is Resident Fellow of the Alabama Policy Institute, alabamapolicy.org.

Just admit it — The Poarch Creek Accountability Now is an ‘electronic bingo’ (slot machine) front group

A new interest group, Poarch Creek Accountability Now, is up running ads on radio and online in Alabama.

The group has an odd strategy for addressing gambling concerns in the state of Alabama: Refuse to be transparent about who is funding them and be shocked when the Indians don’t support plans to disrupt their business.

Former State Senator Gerald Dial (R-Lineville) is the executive director for Poarch Creek Accountability Now. In an interview Wednesday on WVNN, Dial refused to acknowledge who was funding the group.

Dial argued Wednesday that the secrecy is for their protection, and added that they shouldn’t be known, comparing the group’s financial backers to someone in prison who has ratted on other prisoners.

This is obviously the completely wrong position to take. This fight needs to take place, but it needs to be transparent and open rather than with shady dark money being thrown around on each side.

Any regular follower of Alabama politics will clearly see this as a group with likely funding coming from the quasi-legal gambling interests that operate “electronic bingo” in the state.

We say “electronic bingo,” but, of course, we mean “slot machines with extra steps.”

The dog tracks, the state and the Poarch Creek Indians (PCI) have long fought each other over the legality of electronic bingo and other forms of gambling that have been given the greenlight by locals, then ruled illegal by the Supreme Court, with inconsistent enforcement by various attorney generals.

The Indians, of course, don’t want any gambling of any kind to be expanded that they can’t control or benefit from (besides a clean lottery, which they have consistently said they support). They are running a business after all.

But that is exactly the solution being offered by Dial and his group.

Dial explained, “The Poarch Creek in Alabama are the only legalized casinos operating in America where they don’t have a compact with the state and pay any money to the state.”

Of course, this is somewhat true (they still have a large economic and philanthropic impact on the state taxes on gambling operations aside), but Dial continued to argue, “The Indians continually say they want to be a good citizen and contribute to their state so why would they not sign a compact with the governor?”

The answer is pretty obvious: money.

Why would the Poarch Creek Indians agree to a bill that would give them more competition, risk losing millions of dollars and increase their costs?

The competition would come in the form of outright legalizing the quasi-legal gaming operating in the state.

What do the PCI get out of this deal? The opportunity to pay more money to the state of Alabama without an expansion of their gaming operation?

Who willfully does this?

No one.

This argument from the dog tracks – excuse me, from “Poarch Creek Accountability Now” – that the state should expand gambling and that the Indians will somehow just get on board is absolutely bonkers.

Their ideal situation according to Dial is this:

  • Create a gaming commission
  • Legalize current gaming
  • Creates a lottery
  • Creates a scholarship commission
  • Allow the governor to sign a compact with the Poarch Creek Indians
  • Have the PCI pay taxes to the state of Alabama without expanding their interests

And that is never going to happen.

Any compact would have to include expanded gaming for the PCI to make any sense.

Gerald Dial needs to stop pretending he’s working for Alabama, admit he’s working for the dog tracks and that is a fine thing for him to do and find a solution that might actually bring everyone to the table.

Until then, this issue of gambling will continue to go nowhere, with lots of money being thrown down the drain in the process.

If you like the status quo on gambling in this state, these moves are good for you.

Listen:Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

Alabama’s ‘Rocket City’ shows off advantages at international space conference

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A Huntsville team including business leaders, economic development specialists and elected officials is representing Alabama’s “Rocket City” at this week’s International Astronautical Congress (IAC), a major conference focusing on space.

Huntsville is the only community to participate among 170-plus corporate, state and national exhibitors at the 70th annual IAC, which has attracted agency heads and senior executives of the world’s space agencies.

“It makes sense that we’re the only community exhibiting at IAC because we have so much to offer across the civil, commercial and defense space industries,” said Lucia Cape, senior vice president of economic development for the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber.

“With Marshall Space Flight Center, the Missile Defense Agency, the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command and 400 aerospace and defense companies in the Huntsville metro, we are connected to nearly every U.S. space initiative in some way.”

AEROSPACE ADVANTAGES

At the IAC, the Chamber is coordinating the Rocket City’s presence, which consists of Draper, RadioBro, RUAG Space USA, the North Alabama International Trade Association (NAITA), the University of Alabama in Huntsville and the U.S. Space & Rocket Center.

Huntsville’s booth is strategically located across from NASA and adjacent to Aerojet Rocketdyne, BoeingDynetics and ULA, all prominent commercial players in our country’s aerospace ecosystem, and all with a presence in Huntsville.

This week, visitors to the Huntsville booth have included:

  • Jody Singer, Paul McConnaughey and Bobby Watkins, NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center
  • Tory Bruno, United Launch Alliance
  • Deborah Barnhart, U.S. Space & Rocket Center
  • Steve Cook and Kim Doering, Dynetics
  • Randy Lycans, Jacobs Space Exploration Group
  • John Schumacher, Aerojet Rocketdyne
  • Neeraj Gupta, Sierra Nevada Corp.
  • Sam Gunderson and Jacki Cortese, Blue Origin

The City of Huntsville also has a presence at IAC to share the advantages the city offers to companies interested in locating here.

“Space is one of the main drivers of our economy. We’ve proven ourselves as a community time and time again whether it’s developing the rocket that put humans on the moon 50 years ago to the development of the rocket that will take us back and eventually to Mars,” Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said.  “We’ve also carved out an important leadership role in space for national security with the Army Space and Missile Defense Command headquarters here as well as the bulk of the Missile Defense Agency.

“Huntsville attending the IAC is a great place for us to continue building on our community’s expertise and recruiting more jobs and workers.”

This year, the IAC celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Apollo Moon landing, and the Chamber’s booth highlights the Apollo milestone, a fitting tribute to the Huntsville-based rocket programs that put man on the Moon and will return American astronauts there in 2024

Last year’s IAC in Bremen, Germany, saw a record 6,500 participants from 83 countries convene to collaborate on space research, development and utilization.

(Courtesy Made in Alabama)

NASA attaches first of four engines to historic Huntsville-managed SLS rocket core

Boeing engineers and technicians at NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans have now structurally attached the first of four Aerojet Rocketdyne RS-25 engines to the core stage of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket that will help power the first Artemis mission to the Moon.

Per an announcement by NASA this week, integration of the RS-25 engines to the recently completed core stage structure is a collaborative, multistep process that includes two private sector partners — Boeing, the core stage lead contractor, and Aerojet Rocketdyne, the RS-25 engines lead contractor.

The SLS program is managed out of Marshall Space Flight Center for NASA, while Boeing’s Huntsville-based Space and Launch division manages the company’s SLS work. SLS is the most powerful rocket in world history and the only rocket that can send the Orion spacecraft, astronauts and supplies to the Moon in a single mission.

Originally designed for the Space Shuttle program, the RS-25 engines have been modified to deliver more power for the SLS.

To complete the installation, the technicians will next integrate the propulsion and electrical systems.

During launch and flight, the four engines will fire nonstop for 8.5 minutes, emitting hot gases from each nozzle 13 times faster than the speed of sound.

The engines, located at the bottom of the core stage in a square pattern, are fueled by liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen.

The completed core stage with all four engines attached will be the largest rocket stage NASA has built since the Saturn V stages for the Apollo Program.

The goal of NASA’s Artemis program is to land the first woman and next man on the Moon by 2024. After that, the program aims to take Americans to Mars. SLS is part of NASA’s backbone for deep space exploration, along with Orion and the Gateway in orbit around the Moon.

North Alabama also will play a leading role in some of these other components of Artemis, including with the lunar Gateway and the new Human Landing System. Historic contributions to America’s space prowess are being made by several private sector partners in the Yellowhammer State, such as United Launch Alliance (ULA), Boeing and Dynetics.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

