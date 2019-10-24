Roy Moore on Jeff Sessions entering 2020 U.S. Senate race: ‘It doesn’t matter who is in — I’m in it because I want to give the people a voice’

One of the prominent rumors in the early going of the race for the GOP nomination for the 2020 U.S. Senate election has been about the possibility of former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions entering that contest, which would put him in position to return to the U.S. Senate in his old seat.

Sessions has not publicly declared if he is considering a 2020 bid. However, the possibility has not gone unnoticed by political watchers as the November 8 qualifying deadline approaches.

During an appearance on Huntsville radio WVNN’s “The Jeff Poor Show,” former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore weighed in on Sessions’ run. Moore said he was in the race with or without Sessions in the GOP field.

“I like Jeff Sessions,” Moore said. “I know him. It’s up to him. It wouldn’t affect one way or another what I do. I’m not going to predict whether Jeff Sessions or anybody else is going to get in the race or what their motives are. I don’t know.”

“It doesn’t matter who is in,” he added. “I’m in it because I want to give the people a voice. They didn’t have a voice last Senate election. It was stolen from them.”

Moore, who lost to incumbent Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) in the 2017 special election, elaborated on how the election was “stolen,” noting the use of technology that was allegedly used on President Donald Trump’s behalf in 2016.

“They talk about the Russian interference with the president with Russian bots and then turnaround and admit that they used that same tactic and the people that used it, New Knowledge, are part of the Senate Intelligence unit who used that. They used New Knowledge to supposedly protect people from disinformation. And they turn around, and New Knowledge uses that. Then they all admit it. They apologize for it and, of course, they stole the election.”

