Roy Moore on Jeff Sessions entering 2020 U.S. Senate race: ‘It doesn’t matter who is in — I’m in it because I want to give the people a voice’

One of the prominent rumors in the early going of the race for the GOP nomination for the 2020 U.S. Senate election has been about the possibility of former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions entering that contest, which would put him in position to return to the U.S. Senate in his old seat.

Sessions has not publicly declared if he is considering a 2020 bid. However, the possibility has not gone unnoticed by political watchers as the November 8 qualifying deadline approaches.

During an appearance on Huntsville radio WVNN’s “The Jeff Poor Show,” former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore weighed in on Sessions’ run. Moore said he was in the race with or without Sessions in the GOP field.

“I like Jeff Sessions,” Moore said. “I know him. It’s up to him. It wouldn’t affect one way or another what I do. I’m not going to predict whether Jeff Sessions or anybody else is going to get in the race or what their motives are. I don’t know.”

“It doesn’t matter who is in,” he added. “I’m in it because I want to give the people a voice. They didn’t have a voice last Senate election. It was stolen from them.”

Moore, who lost to incumbent Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) in the 2017 special election, elaborated on how the election was “stolen,” noting the use of technology that was allegedly used on President Donald Trump’s behalf in 2016.

“They talk about the Russian interference with the president with Russian bots and then turnaround and admit that they used that same tactic and the people that used it, New Knowledge, are part of the Senate Intelligence unit who used that. They used New Knowledge to supposedly protect people from disinformation. And they turn around, and New Knowledge uses that. Then they all admit it. They apologize for it and, of course, they stole the election.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

7. NYC Bar demands Barr recuse, seems unlikely 

  • U.S. Attorney General William Barr has been assisting with the Department of Justice’s probe into the phone call President Donald Trump had with the president of Ukraine, but now the New York City Bar Association is demanding that Barr recuse himself.
  • The statement put out by the Bar Association claims because Trump said that Barr “would be in touch” with the Ukraine president, it puts Barr in a position where he must recuse himself, and the Barr Association believes that Barr “appears to have participated in the DOJ review of the whistleblower’s complaint and its decision not to forward that complaint to Congress.”

6. Anti-Poarch Creek Indian (PCI) group won’t reveal its donors

  • You may be hearing radio and online ads from an organization called “Poarch Creek Accountability Now” that calls for taxation on Alabama’s Indian gaming facilities, but no one knows who is actually funding the group.
  • Former State Sen. Gerald Dial (R-Lineville), the executive director of the organization, says it doesn’t matter who is funding them. He adds the group is trying to point out how the PCI are opposed a lottery (a dubious fact) and that they don’t pay taxes, which is because as a federally recognized tribe, they are not required to pay state taxes on gambling funds.

5. Poarch Band of Creek Indians would support a clean lottery bill

  • The governmental relations advisor for PCI, Robbie McGhee, says that the PCI supports “a clean lottery bill … if it’s part of a larger casino package or whatever, that’s fine.”
  • McGhee also insisted that they “believe a standalone lottery could pass on its own.” He pointed to how people in Alabama will drive across state lines to buy lottery tickets. This past legislative session, Alabama had the opportunity to have the lottery, but the bill couldn’t pass the House after passing the Senate.

4. Brooks and Trump have discussed the 2020 U.S. Senate race

  • While visiting President Donald Trump with 22 other House Freedom Caucus members, U.S. Representative Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) discussed the current impeachment proceedings, but they also discussed Alabama’s 2020 U.S. Senate race.
  • For several minutes, Brooks and Trump discussed the race and Brooks said that he “explained to him what the polling data reflected – and that is that Tommy Tuberville has a double-digit lead.” Brooks explained that he believes the lead is due to name recognition and that he isn’t a politician, but he also explained to Trump that while Byrne is in second, he has the largest war chest. He also assured the president that no matter who the nominee is, they “will easily win the general election against Doug Jones.”

3. Permanent cease-fire agreement reached

  • Turkey and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces have reached a “permanent ceasefire,” President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday, and he hopes that this will lead to long-lasting peace between Turkey and the Kurds.
  • Trump said, “This was an outcome created by us, the United States, and nobody else … we’ve done something very, very special.” While Trump has removed the sanctions on Turkey, he did say that if the cease-fire agreement is broken by Turkey, sanctions could be imposed again.

2. Ambassador Sondland’s attorney disputes “bombshell testimony”

  • For days, the media and their Democrats have unquestionably declared that the secret testimony of “top diplomat” Bill Taylor undoubtedly showed there was a quid pro quo, but a central figure in that accusation, U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, disputes a number of “facts” being reported.
  • Highlighting the need for transcripts and transparency, Sondland’s attorney told the Washington Post that Sondland does not recall the key assertion that the Trump administration wanted Ukraine’s president to “go to a microphone” and commit to “opening investigations of Biden and 2016 election interference.”

1. Two Alabamians among Republicans who “storm” secret hearing

  • About 20 Republican congressmen, including U.S. Reps. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) and Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville), went to the secure room in the Capitol where another closed-door impeachment hearing was going to be held, this time with Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Laura Cooper, but Republicans stood outside chanting “Let us in!” When a staffer momentarily opened the door to tell the congressman they weren’t allowed in, the GOP members filed into the room and demanded the impeachment proceedings be made public.
  • Instead of making proceedings public, Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) postponed the secret hearing, and now Byrne has said on Twitter that Schiff is “threatening” him with an ethics complaint. At the press conference held before storming the hearing, Brooks said, “Show your face so we can see all the travesty that you are trying to foist on America and the degradation of our republic that you are engaged in.”

University of Alabama head football coach Nick Saban is known for getting snippy when he does not like questions posed to him by members of the media.

On Wednesday, while speaking at a weekly press conference, Saban almost recreated another well-known coach’s most famous — or infamous — diatribe.

WVUA 23’s Gary Harris was one of the reporters who made the comparison on Twitter, remembering Herm Edwards’ “you play to win the game” rant from 2002.

When asked whether he would make “an effort” to get backup freshman QB Taulia Tagovailoa into the Tide’s game against Arkansas this weekend “to expedite his progression,” Saban expressed his focus on what really matters — and frustration with the question.

“No, we’re focused on winning the game,” Saban responded.

“Alright, so we’re going to try and win the game,” he continued. “And we’re going to play the best players that we can play to win the game.”

“And we’re not assuming that it’s going to be an easy game, alright. And we’re not assuming that we’ll have opportunity to just play anybody who wants to play — to expedite anything, except winning the game,” Saban emphasized. “So, we’re going to play everybody who can expedite winning the game. That’s what we’re going to do.”

Saban left the podium after answering that question, visibly annoyed.

Watch: 

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) on Wednesday voted for a resolution authored by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) that would undermine a key part of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.

S.J. Res. 50 was ultimately defeated but not before Alabama’s junior senator joined 42 others in voting “yea.”

The resolution would have blocked an IRS and Treasury Department rule needed to ensure blue states could not implement “workarounds” to President Donald Trump’s landmark tax reform legislation, which has been widely credited with boosting the nation’s economy and Alabama’s economy to historic recent successes.

According to Roll Call, the Schumer measure Jones voted in favor of would have “disproportionately” benefited “blue state constituents whose state and local taxes tend to be higher.”

Alabama is certainly not one such state that would have reaped the rewards, but places like New York and California — where Jones receives the bulk of his campaign contributions — would have.

Hours after Jones’ vote on Wednesday, Schumer sent out an email for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) saying, “The most important race in 2020 isn’t the race for the White House — it’s the race for Senate control.”

“The future of everything we care about — from health care and gun safety to climate change and the Supreme Court — depends on who holds the Senate majority after this election,” Schumer added.

Jones, while not yet a member of the U.S. Senate at the time, spoke in opposition to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in late 2017 on the campaign trail.

Further, according to Politifact in 2017, “Jones’ campaign declined to answer our questions about whether Jones would support raising taxes and how he would pay for the programs he champions.”

RELATED: Poll: Trump’s approval rating highest in Alabama for fifth straight month

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

The Alabama Association for Justice (ALAJ) this week held the latest in its series of events celebrating the Seventh Amendment to the Constitution.

The ALAJ, one of the state’s largest legal organizations, hosted events in Montgomery and Lee Counties to celebrate the anniversary of the Bill of Rights and to honor judges, lawyers and judicial staff who work throughout Alabama’s court system.

Josh Hayes, ALAJ president, conveyed to WSFA the importance of the Seventh Amendment for the court system and the maintenance of our civil society.

“The right to trial by jury is part of who we are as Americans so we’re judged by people just like you and I — our peers,” Hayes remarked. “Whether you represent a large corporation or whether you are an injured person on your own, in a jury room that is the one room where everybody is equal — the American courtroom.”

ALAJ is holding several events throughout the state this fall, a series it has billed as its Courthouse Appreciation Tour. The events commemorate the 230th anniversary of the introduction of the Seventh Amendment. The group gathered with members and honored guests at the Alabama Judicial Building and the Montgomery County Courthouse, as well as the Lee County Courthouse in Opelika. These were just three of 12 events highlighting the history and role of the Seventh Amendment in the country’s civil justice system.

ALAJ president Josh Hayes, State Sen. Tom Whatley and State Rep. Jeremy Gray present a resolution in Lee County (YH)

Hayes previously told Yellowhammer News ALAJ sought to “celebrate the Seventh Amendment and the judges, clerks, officers, judicial assistants and courthouse personnel who work tirelessly each day to make sure the right to trial by jury is protected. ALAJ honors these dedicated civil servants and the job they do on behalf of all Alabamians.”

RELATED: Alabama Association for Justice kicks off 230-year anniversary celebration of the Seventh Amendment

The 7th Amendment was proposed to the states on September 28, 1789 and ratified on December 15, 1791.

ALAJ’s next planned events are set for November 18 in Baldwin and Mobile Counties.

Tim Howe is an owner of Yellowhammer Multimedia

At the White House’s request, Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-05) and 22 other House Freedom Caucus members on Tuesday met with President Donald J. Trump in the White House Cabinet Room to talk about Democrats’ ongoing impeachment efforts.

However, that is not all that was discussed.

Brooks, the only Alabama congressman in the room at the time, told Yellowhammer News on Wednesday that the Yellowhammer State’s 2020 U.S. Senate race became the focus of a lengthy conversation.

Brooks outlined that the president at first for approximately 30 minutes “engaged in a wonderful, entertaining, interesting, witty monologue with” the members in the room.

“When [Trump] finished, he looked at me and he asked me, ‘What is happening in the Alabama Republican primary Senate race?’ And, our conversation on that subject matter lasted four or five, six or seven minutes, some amount of time [like that],” Brooks advised. “I explained to him what the polling data reflected — and that is that Tommy Tuberville has a double-digit lead.”

Brooks detailed, “The president asked me why Tommy Tuberville seemed to have a lead in the polls. And I told him that in my judgement, there are a couple of factors that come into play.”

“One, Tommy Tuberville has high name recognition and a good favorability rating based on his service as Auburn University’s football coach,” he continued. “And second, he’s using to maximum effect the argument that Alabama voters are much more likely to trust an Auburn or [University of] Alabama football coach than a career politician. And that argument does favorably impact some number of Alabama voters.”

Tuberville is the only competitive candidate in the race who has never before held or ran for public office.

Brooks also told Trump, “It appears that at least of this moment, Bradley Byrne is in second.”

Brooks, while at the White House, further explained that Byrne currently has the biggest war chest at his disposal in the GOP field.

RELATED: Dick, Liz Cheney to headline Bradley Byrne Senate fundraiser

The North Alabama congressman expressed that ultimately “there is significant uncertainty as to who will be our ultimate nominee.”

Other candidates include Secretary of State John Merrill, former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore and State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs).

Brooks said that Trump particularly asked about Moore’s standing in the race. Brooks then stated that all of these competitive GOP candidates were at some point discussed, with Trump himself giving no opinions, only making inquiries.

The president reportedly asked Brooks how the eventual nominee will fare against the incumbent, Senator Doug Jones (D-AL).

“I explained to him, that in my opinion, our nominee, no matter who it is, will easily win the general election against Doug Jones,” Brooks told Yellowhammer News. “And quite candidly, I stated to him that the primary reason [for that] is that Donald Trump’s going to be on the top of the ticket — and that’s going to turn out a huge number of our voters, and our voters are going to be voting as a team, which means that other people on the ticket with President Trump are going to prevail.”

Brooks added that in the middle of this conversation, Vice President Mike Pence entered the room to brief the members on the situation in Syria and Turkey.

The Alabama Senate race was reportedly such a point of interest that, “Immediately upon that briefing ending, Donald Trump went back to the Alabama Republican primary Senate race.”

Brooks explained why this was.

“Everyone [who was] in that room knows how important winning that seat is to the success of a second Donald Trump term,” he stressed. “And in particular, to the success of confirmations of honest, conservative Supreme Court justices.”

Brooks has actually endorsed Mooney in the primary. Brooks stressed to Yellowhammer News that he continues to support him and plans on voting for him still, however that endorsement is not meant as a slight to other candidates in the race.

“I’m mindful of the fact that we have a lot of really good candidates in this race,” Brooks concluded. “Arnold Mooney is my personal favorite, other people have different personal favorites — that’s fine. As long as we rally around behind our nominee, whoever it may be.”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

