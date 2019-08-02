7 Things: Bipartisan spending bill passes, Jones has to defend Alabama from his fans, Birmingham police officer stages attack and more …
7. Trump sure was wrong about Baltimore
- Only a few hours before President Trump tweeted that U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings’ (D-MD) “district is considered the worst in the USA….,” Cummings’ property that he rents out in Baltimore, which has a homicide rate is seven times that of Afghanistan, was broken into.
- President Trump has also commented that if Cummings “spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place.” Congressional security officials are looking into the incident to decide if it was an isolated incident or related to Trump’s comments, even though they happened before the tweet.
6. Voter fraud isn’t a myth
- Recently, the Montgomery-based Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) sent out a press release that said “voter fraud” doesn’t exist in Alabama, but Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill wants you to know that’s not true. In an interview with Yellowhammer News, Merrill pointed out specific confirmed cases of voter fraud in Alabama.
- But the deputy legal director of SPLC, Nancy Abudu, has a different theory about voter fraud, and after President Trump tweeted that “We should immediately pass Voter ID,” Abudu responded by saying voter ID laws “create barriers for Black, Latino, low-income, and elderly voters, who are more likely than the general population to lack an acceptable form of identification.” She added that voter fraud is only a myth that undermines the black vote, but the group can not cite a single instance of voter suppression.
5. Trump ready for more tariffs
- President Donald Trump is ready for yet another round of tariffs on Chinese goods if President Xi Jinping does not come to the table for a trade deal that the United States can live with. This could be a real threat or another Trump bluff.
- Trump is no stranger to tariffs and this round would go after $300 billion in Chinese goods, which will include consumer products like smartphones, apparel and toys. This is on top of the previous round of $250 billion in tariffs and will affect all American consumers.
3. Trump rallies and media doesn’t get the chants they want
- Before President Donald Trump’s rally last night, he spoke to reporters outside the White House on Thursday, where he mentioned that he doesn’t want people to chant “Send her back!” at his campaign rally in Cincinnati, but he doesn’t “know that you can stop people.”
- Even without those chants, the media clutched their pearls over chants of “Lock her up!” that broke out after the president mentioned former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and pointed out the sad state of big cities like San Francisco, New York City, Baltimore and Los Angeles being controlled by Democrats in America.
3. Birmingham police officer stages an attack
- Officer Keith Buchanan is looking at some serious trouble, as he should be, after he made up a distress situation in order to frame himself as a heroic officer, but a police investigation found the entire event to be a “hoax.”
- The officer staged an attack that included gunshots into his vehicle, an attack that left him injured on a railroad track and worried officers rushing to the UAB medical center to check on the allegedly wounded officer. Now, the Birmingham Police Department will pursue suspects in this case, “even when one of those suspects is one of our own.”
2. Senator Jones defends Alabama from his fellow liberals
- U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) is trying to distance himself from New York City after saying that he couldn’t stand to live there because he loves the South, or so he said at book-signing event in Aspen, Colorado, but Jones has been referred to as New York’s third Senator and he’s received $2.8 million in donations from New York since 2017.
- Although, Jones was recently in New York City watching the Broadway adaption of “To Kill a Mockingbird,” and after the play he expressed that he wishes the show would travel so more people around the country could see it so that people would be taught to “treat people with some respect,” but apparently no one has told Jones that “To Kill a Mockingbird” has been taught in schools for years.
1. Senate passes spending deal
- The U.S. Senate has passed a bipartisan budget and debt limit that will increase spending caps and suspend the debt ceiling until July 31, 2021. The bipartisan bill will load up the debt and further send the country towards a debt crisis.
- President Trump tweeted that the spending deal is good for “our Great Military, our Vets, and Jobs, Jobs, Jobs! Two year deal gets up past the election. Go for it Republicans, there is always plenty of time to CUT!”