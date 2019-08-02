Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

3 hours ago

Tuberville to ‘immediately’ introduce constitutional amendment protecting school prayer if elected

Former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville is defending a DeKalb County school’s plan to hold a “back to school worship service” and reiterating his call for prayer to return to public schools.

Fyffe High School last week published a post on Facebook inviting members of the public to voluntarily attend the event scheduled for this Sunday.

“Please join us in praying for God’s protective hand to be over our schools, facilities, and students,” the post said.

However, the out-of-state Freedom From Religion Foundation has since jumped at the chance to attack yet another Alabama public school, calling for an investigation in a letter to the DeKalb County superintendent dated July 26.

The Freedom From Religion Foundation called the school’s Facebook post and the scheduled event “a constitutional violation.”

“We write to ensure that DeKalb County Schools does not allow its employees to organize or participate in religious events while acting as district representatives,” the letter said.

The Freedom From Religion Foundation also warned that the voluntary worship service could be a way to “unlawfully and inappropriately indoctrinat[e] students in religious matters.”

In a statement to Yellowhammer News, Tuberville, a Republican 2020 U.S. Senate candidate, stood up for Fyffe High School, as well as the rights of all Alabama public schools.

“The values and traditions that serve as the moral foundation of our country are under attack from socialist democrats in Washington,” he decried.

Tuberville also went a step further, saying he would introduce a constitutional amendment in Congress to protect school prayer if elected.

“When I get elected to the Senate I will immediately put forth an amendment to protect prayer in schools,” Tuberville emphasized. “God and prayer are the cornerstone of our nation.”

Additionally, he posted on Facebook about the incident, voicing his support for the DeKalb County superintendent.

This is far from the first time the Freedom From Religion Foundation has focused its tentacles on Alabama.

In May, the atheist organization charged that coaches in Chatom were doing “illegal” activities when they oversaw 18 football players get baptized near the field, according to Fox News.

Auburn University’s football program even came under fire from the Freedom From Religion Foundation last year, with Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall jumping in to defend the university.

The organization’s fury does not stop at educational institutions, either. For example, the Opp Police Department drew its ire earlier this year.

Related: Three reasons why Alabama should stand up to the Freedom from Religion Foundation

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

1 hour ago

7 Things: Bipartisan spending bill passes, Jones has to defend Alabama from his fans, Birmingham police officer stages attack and more …

7. Trump sure was wrong about Baltimore

  • Only a few hours before President Trump tweeted that U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings’ (D-MD) “district is considered the worst in the USA….,” Cummings’ property that he rents out in Baltimore, which has a homicide rate is seven times that of Afghanistan, was broken into.
  • President Trump has also commented that if Cummings “spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place.” Congressional security officials are looking into the incident to decide if it was an isolated incident or related to Trump’s comments, even though they happened before the tweet.

6. Voter fraud isn’t a myth

  • Recently, the Montgomery-based Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) sent out a press release that said “voter fraud” doesn’t exist in Alabama, but Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill wants you to know that’s not true. In an interview with Yellowhammer News, Merrill pointed out specific confirmed cases of voter fraud in Alabama.
  • But the deputy legal director of SPLC, Nancy Abudu, has a different theory about voter fraud, and after President Trump tweeted that “We should immediately pass Voter ID,” Abudu responded by saying voter ID laws “create barriers for Black, Latino, low-income, and elderly voters, who are more likely than the general population to lack an acceptable form of identification.” She added that voter fraud is only a myth that undermines the black vote, but the group can not cite a single instance of voter suppression.

5. Trump ready for more tariffs

  • President Donald Trump is ready for yet another round of tariffs on Chinese goods if President Xi Jinping does not come to the table for a trade deal that the United States can live with. This could be a real threat or another Trump bluff.
  • Trump is no stranger to tariffs and this round would go after $300 billion in Chinese goods, which will include consumer products like smartphones, apparel and toys. This is on top of the previous round of $250 billion in tariffs and will affect all American consumers.

3. Trump rallies and media doesn’t get the chants they want 

  • Before President Donald Trump’s rally last night, he spoke to reporters outside the White House on Thursday, where he mentioned that he doesn’t want people to chant “Send her back!” at his campaign rally in Cincinnati, but he doesn’t “know that you can stop people.”
  • Even without those chants, the media clutched their pearls over chants of “Lock her up!” that broke out after the president mentioned former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and pointed out the sad state of big cities like San Francisco, New York City, Baltimore and Los Angeles being controlled by Democrats in America.

3. Birmingham police officer stages an attack

  • Officer Keith Buchanan is looking at some serious trouble, as he should be, after he made up a distress situation in order to frame himself as a heroic officer, but a police investigation found the entire event to be a “hoax.”
  • The officer staged an attack that included gunshots into his vehicle, an attack that left him injured on a railroad track and worried officers rushing to the UAB medical center to check on the allegedly wounded officer. Now, the Birmingham Police Department will pursue suspects in this case, “even when one of those suspects is one of our own.”

2. Senator Jones defends Alabama from his fellow liberals

  • U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) is trying to distance himself from New York City after saying that he couldn’t stand to live there because he loves the South, or so he said at book-signing event in Aspen, Colorado, but Jones has been referred to as New York’s third Senator and he’s received $2.8 million in donations from New York since 2017.
  • Although, Jones was recently in New York City watching the Broadway adaption of “To Kill a Mockingbird,” and after the play he expressed that he wishes the show would travel so more people around the country could see it so that people would be taught to “treat people with some respect,” but apparently no one has told Jones that “To Kill a Mockingbird” has been taught in schools for years.

1. Senate passes spending deal

  • The U.S. Senate has passed a bipartisan budget and debt limit that will increase spending caps and suspend the debt ceiling until July 31, 2021. The bipartisan bill will load up the debt and further send the country towards a debt crisis.
  • President Trump tweeted that the spending deal is good for “our Great Military, our Vets, and Jobs, Jobs, Jobs! Two year deal gets up past the election. Go for it Republicans, there is always plenty of time to CUT!”

16 hours ago

Yellowhammer Multimedia taps Sean Ross to serve as editor of Yellowhammer News

Yellowhammer Multimedia announced today that the company has promoted Sean Ross to the position of editor for the company’s flagship site. Ross previously served as a staff writer.

Yellowhammer Multimedia owner Tim Howe believes Ross’ skill set will allow Yellowhammer to continue elevating its position in the market.

“Sean is an exceptional talent with a keen sense of what consumers of news and information are seeking in this rapidly changing landscape,” he said. “During his time with Yellowhammer, Sean has earned the trust of our readers. In his new position, he will be able to guide our site’s content with that same focused approach. His firm grasp of our mission at Yellowhammer makes him a valuable asset.”

Yellowhammer Multimedia is an Alabama-based company delivering news and information across a variety of platforms, including YellowhammerNews.com, the Yellowhammer Podcast Network and the Yellowhammer News Network, which is heard on 35 radio stations across the state.

Sean Ross takes over a position previously held by Howe. Howe will continue his work with Yellowhammer in a full-time capacity concentrating on platform expansion and special projects.

18 hours ago

11 brothers from Alabama, 158 years of US military service

TUNICA, Miss. (AP) — The sons of Ben and Hattie Davis give special meaning to the term “band of brothers.”

Eleven in all, their combined 158 years of service to the U.S. military make them brothers in arms as well as brothers raised on a family farm in rural Alabama.

Seven of the 11 gathered in mid-July at a hotel and casino in Mississippi for a reunion thick with brotherly love and military pride. They laughed together, told stories from their days growing up and serving the country and reminisced about what it was like to be black in the U.S. military in the 20th century in America.

But in the end, they talked less about racism than the lack of respect all veterans feel from their fellow Americans.

“Being in the military, it was a fine thing,” said Lebronze Davis, who fought in the Vietnam War and has survived cancer and heart surgery. “We all think we’ve done an outstanding job.”

In 2017, the Davis men were honored by the National Infantry Museum Foundation. The names of the 11 brothers and their uncle are engraved on four paving stones installed at the museum.

“What these brothers did out of love for both family and country is nothing short of remarkable,” foundation president Pete Jones said in a statement to The Associated Press. “Their sense of duty is unrivaled, and is the kind of spirit that makes our nation’s armed forces the greatest in the world.”

Sixteen siblings — the 11 veterans, plus three sisters and two brothers who did not enter the military — grew up on a 60-acre (24-hectare) cotton farm in Wetumpka, Alabama, where their parents worked hard to put food on the table. Mom was the disciplinarian, dad had a softer approach.

“Their moral and ethical values were pristine,” said Arguster, the youngest at 67 years old.

When the boys graduated high school, it seemed natural to enter the military.

Military experience runs long in the Davis family. The brothers’ uncle, 99-year-old Master Sgt. Thomas Davis, survived Pearl Harbor’s surprise attack.

Ben Jr. was the first brother to enlist. He joined the Navy in 1944, while World War II was still raging.

Arguster served in the Air Force for four years and then the Air Force Reserve until 1998.

Lebronze, 70, saw the heaviest fighting of the group: He survived jungle ambushes as an Army soldier in Vietnam, where he developed advanced napping skills.

“I can go out in any bushes and sleep like a Holiday Inn,” Lebronze said. “You learn how to do it because you are so tired. But guess what, you can hear a gnat go by you.”

The brothers talk often, and try get together every year. This year, seven of them traveled to Tunica, Mississippi, for some gambling and buffet action to celebrate three July birthdays. They spoke with an Associated Press reporter in a meeting room at the Horseshoe hotel.

The Davis roll call features a mix of personalities.

Octavious, the brothers agree, is the jokester. An Army veteran, he drew riotous laughter when he told a bear-in-the-woods joke.

“We just like to get together and talk trash and just have a good time,” said Octavious, 80. “All of us are close.”

Lebronze is known as the straightforward brother. Brothers Frederick, 68 — the serious one — and the more practical Julius, 73, joined him in serving in the Army during Vietnam.

Eddie, 89, also served during Vietnam, but that was just part of his 23 year career with the Army and Air Force. He has a more spiritual side, while Army veteran Nathaniel, 75, is no-nonsense.

Washington, a six-year Army veteran, has passed away. Ben, Alphonza, who served 29 years in the Army, and Calvin, who did four years in the Navy, couldn’t attend.

In their years after serving, the brothers have worked for the U.S. Postal Service and the Bureau of Prisons, as electricians and businessmen. And they clearly have shared personality traits: friendliness, strong work ethic, mutual respect.

They remember being disrespected too, like the white-only drinking fountains and “colored-only” waiting areas they endured while growing up in the years of legal segregation.

“These were the norms we saw,” Nathaniel said.

But the brothers said they didn’t experience much racism in the military. Julius does recall when his base in Mobile, Alabama, was put on alert the day Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee.

“Everybody thought that black people were going to tear the town up,” he said.

Octavious says the brothers don’t often talk with one another about their military experiences. Lebronze won’t watch war movies and he doesn’t even dream about his time in Vietnam.

But they all boomed a collective “no” in response to one question: Are veterans respected as much today as in the past?

Arguster says he has grown weary of the overused phrase, “thank you for your service.”

His preference?

“I would much rather hear them say, ‘Thank you for helping to keep this country free.’”

(Associated Press, copyright 2019)

19 hours ago

Sabans’ ‘Nick’s Kids’ awards $560,000 to 130 non-profits

The Nick’s Kids Foundation on Thursday held its annual luncheon at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

According to WBRC, the philanthropy of Terry and Nick Saban awarded a total of approximately $560,000 to 130 different non-profits at the event. BamaOnLine added that the foundation also presented a check worth $100,000 to the Tuscaloosa PARA All-Inclusive Playground.

WVTM spoke to the University of Alabama head football coach about the luncheon and the important work the foundation does year-round.

He called this one of his favorite days of the year. Coach Saban also poignantly spoke of his father’s legacy, saying, “[N]o man stands as tall as when he stoops to help a child.”

Watch:

The day preludes the start of the Crimson Tide’s fall practice beginning on Friday.

The Nick’s Kids Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness and resources for deserving organizations throughout the state of Alabama and the southeast. Thanks to the generosity of donors and the off-field efforts of the Sabans, Nick’s Kids has donated nearly $8 million dollars to organizations and causes since the couple arrived in Tuscaloosa in 2007.

Read more here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

19 hours ago

Longtime Tuscaloosa mayor, Al DuPont, dies at 94

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Tuscaloosa’s longtime mayor, Al DuPont, has died at a nursing home in Texas. He was 94.

The Tuscaloosa News reports DuPont, who died Wednesday, was first elected mayor in 1980 and served six terms before he retired on his 80th birthday in 2005.

DuPont lived in a home he rebuilt after the April 27, 2011 Tuscaloosa tornado until his health worsened a few months ago. He moved to a nursing home in Canton, Texas, to be near his family after suffering a stroke in April.

Funeral arrangements have not been finalized, but he will be buried at Evergreen Cemetery in Tuscaloosa, where his wife, Margaret, was buried in 2010.

Mayor Walt Maddox, in a statement, described DuPont as an American hero “who served our country and our city with distinction.”

(Associated Press, copyright 2019)

