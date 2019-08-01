Doug Jones: ‘I couldn’t stand to live in New York City’
Senator Doug Jones is apparently a big fan of Aaron Sorkin’s Broadway adaptation of “To Kill a Mockingbird,” however Alabama’s junior senator recently tried to distance himself from New York City.
In a video shared Wednesday on Twitter, Jones can be seen backstage walking up to the cast. When someone announces his arrival, the room breaks out into applause and cheers.
Speaking with the actors, including star Jeff Daniels who plays the lead role of Atticus Finch, Jones emphasizes, “Let me tell you something — I wish everybody in America could see this (the play). I truly wish everybody in America could see this.”
Later, he expressed his wish that the play eventually “gets on the road,” or travel to different cities across the country.
He said the messages in the play, especially “treating people with some respect,” need to be taught to the American public.
This came days after Jones told a small group at his book-signing event in Aspen, Colorado, that he loved the South.
Jones was asked by a member of the crowd why he continued to live “in the Deep South.”
“Wow,” the senator responded, pausing and looking skyward seemingly in deep thought.
“You know, you know, look — I think number one, I love the South,” Jones said. “I always have.”
“It’s got its foibles, no question, we’ve got our histories. [But] I couldn’t stand to live in New York City,” he added.
Jones has raised approximately $2.8 million from New York individual donors since 2017. Just this past fundraising quarter alone, he raised more money from New York than anywhere else, including second-place California.
He has often been referred to as “New York’s third senator” due to his voting record and seeming deference to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY). Jones has also traveled to New York City on occasion while representing the people of Alabama. For example, he was recorded entering a Manhattan hotel and refusing to answer a question about State Rep. John Rogers’ (D-Birmingham) infamous abortion comments in recent months.
